Omarosa Manigault’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Omarosa Manigault’s net worth is currently estimated to hover around $3.5 million dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, her recent explosive book deal could cause that number to skyrocket in the near future.

Manigault recently announced the August release of her memoir, ‘Unhinged,’ which details her time in the White House in 2017 before she was let go.

Here’s what you need to know about Manigault’s net worth.

1. Omarosa Was One of the Highest Paid White House Staffers in 2017, Earning $179,700 Per Year

Deputy Press Sec. Raj Shah responds to Omarosa's comments on Pres. Trump's tweets: "Omarosa was fired three times on The Apprentice, and this is the fourth time we've let her go." https://t.co/2bQW3b8Bun pic.twitter.com/b7mLiGFJFQ — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 8, 2018

Town and Country reports that Manigault was one of the higher paid staffers in 2017 for the Trump administration, earning just shy of $180,000 for her annual salary.

Manigault actually earned the same amount as Kellyanne Conway. Though Manigault insisted that she chose to resign from her position, Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah clarified that Manigault was let go. During a press conference, Shah said, “Omarosa was fired three times on The Apprentice, and this is the fourth time we’ve let her go.”

Manigault was one of 22 staffers for the Trump administration receiving the highest salary, according to a White House report.

2. Omarosa Was Not Officially Paid at All For Her Various Reality TV Stints

Though Manigault has appeared on ‘The Apprentice,’ VH1’s ‘The Surreal Life,’ NBC’s ‘Fear Factor,’ and Oxygen Channel’s ‘Girls Behaving Badly,’ she was not technically paid for any of those appearances.

3. Omarosa Was Left With One Third of the Estate of Her Late Fiancé Michael Clarke Duncan

According to Coed, Manigault was given a third of her late fiancé’s estate, which held anywhere from $1 to $5 million dollars.

Duncan died in 2012 at 54 years old of a heart attack. Manigault was the one who announced his death, after performing CPR on him personally when she found him. Some estimates of Duncan’s worth put it as high as $18 million, but Manigault likely split the estate between multiple people, including Duncan’s mother and sister.

4. Omarosa Landed a ‘Seven Figure’ Book Deal to ‘Spill the Beans on Trump’

According to The Washington Examiner, Manigault signed an undisclosed amount surpassing seven figures for her book deal, which is supposed to be released mid-August.

The book, titled ‘Unhinged,’ is set to detail Manigault’s time in the White House. Manigault reportedly leveraged secret audio tapes that she’d recorded of her conversation with the president as leverage for her book deal, according to CNN.

It’s unclear whether Manigault’s current estimated net worth of $3.5 million includes her recent book deal. If not, the book deal could set her net worth far closer to $5 million, or even higher.

5. Manigault’s Current Husband, John Allen Newman, Is a Pastor With Undisclosed Earnings

In 2017, Manigault married John Allen Newman, a senior paster at The Sanctuary of Mount Calvary. They met while Manigault was teaching at Howard University, and were engaged a year after.

Though Newman’s specific salary is unknown, Wiki Net Worth reports that the average salary for a senior pastor is around $50,000.