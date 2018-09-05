Charisse Stinson’s Messages About Her Baby’s Death Also Say She’s Pregnant

A nursing assistant from St. Petersburg, Florida was previously best friends with Charisse Stinson. In her first Facebook post about the disappearance of toddler Jordan Belliveau, Mia Turner said Stinson “did something to that baby.”

This was posted Sunday Sept. 2 at 5:23 p.m., but Turner had been talking to Stinson since Saturday night. She did not post those messages until Tuesday night on the “Justice for Jordan” community page. Many were outraged that she did not contact police right away on Sunday. She claims police were aware.

Turner’s posted messages with Stinson actually begin in July when she was checking in to see how Stinson and Jordan were doing and encouraging Stinson to stay strong.

In the next message, Turner asks if Stinson is pregnant again.

Then Stinson tells Turner Jordan hit his head and needed stitches and claimed she called 911. Turner, who had been following the case and posting about it on her own Facebook page since Sunday evening did not post the messages but did say she was suspicious.

“I’m Sorry But I Know This Girl Personally Charisse Use To Be My Best Friend That Girl Did Something To That Baby Man ………That Girl Head Ain’t Right Man Rs I Inboxed Her About The Baby Being In The Hospital N She Said HeWas Bleeding Out His HeadN All This Shit ….Something Is Not Right Period…”

So when Turner made that post on her own Facebook page, she had already spoken to Stinson.

Their exchange goes like this: Stinson says Jordan “hit the floor really hard.” Turner asked if she and Jordan were at the hospital. Stinson says they were. She claimed she called 911 when she was awakened by her son “jerking really hard I cut the light on and he was having a seizure and he’s never done this ever.” She told Turner “they” meaning hospital staff, “”took him for a head scan … I don’t know wtf it’s called he hit the floor so hard his head was bleeding I don’t know wtf to do this is the scariest shit I’ve ever seen.” Turner asked how badly he was hurt and was his “head split open.” Stinson says “he’s going to need stitches.” That exchange was Saturday at 2:16 a.m. Sunday morning at 8:30, Turner messages Stinson and says, “Please tell me that’s not your child on that Amber alert.” Stinson replies: “That’s my baby.” Turner asks what happened, who is he with. Stinson doesn’t reply until 11 hours later when she tells Turner not to feign concern for her. Turner says, “I hope you ain’t hurt that baby.” Stinson says “go to hell.”

Turner did not post all these messages until Tuesday night on the “Justice for Jordan” Facebook community page well after police said they’d found Jordan’s body.

Some people were angered that Turner did not provide this information to police on Sunday when she had it. In a reply she said “The Police Has This Info I’m Sure Of It.” She also said she tagged Jordan’s grandmother Jessica Belliveau in the post. What’s very clear is that the 21-year-old mother now charged with murder told Turner what happened beginning Saturday night.

In Monday news briefings, police said Stinson was being cooperative and it appeared at that point, based on searches of waterways with divers and in Dumpsters, authorities did not know where Jordan was. And, on Monday, police released the sketch of the man Stinson claimed kidnapped her baby. Police did say they found “bloody items” in the house but a full search was still underway with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and numerous other law enforcement agencies from the region searching for the 25-month-old toddler and hunting an alleged kidnapper.

In Stinson’s original story to police, she was walking from her apartment complex in Largo, Florida to a friend’s house carrying her 2-year-old son Jordan at 9:30 p.m. when she took a ride from a man she did not know. While in the car, she fought with the man, who she later told police was named “Antwon,” and she said he punched her in the face. She said she awoke in a wooded area of Largo’s Central Park at around 1:30 a.m. around four hours after getting in the car. She could not find her son and, police said, walked to a nearby motel and called for help. Largo Police responded and said they searched the park and the area and found no sign of Jordan.

Police acted on the belief that the boy had been abducted by the man she called “Antwon” in a white 2010 Toyota Camry. Late Monday afternoon, police released a composite sketch of “Antwon.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the Amber Alert Sunday morning for the “endangered” 25-month-old 30-pound two-feet, six-inch brown haired and brown-eyed child described as last wearing a blue shirt emblazoned with the number 72, blue gym shorts with a black and white stripe, black socks and black and white Nike’s, authorities said. Jordan may also be identified by a “partially healed cut” under his chin, police said. He also has a birthmark on the right side of his abdomen, police said.

Stinson described as a black male, around 25, with brown hair, brown eyes, gold teeth and dreadlocks wearing a white tank top and black AND1 basketball shorts.

It was a lie.

Turner has kept posting on her Facebook page about the case. It’s not clear if police have spoken to her and based on the fact that she said she was “sure” police had the messages, perhaps she believed because cops would have gone through Stinson’s phone, regardless of that presumption, it appears she did not directly provide authorities with the information she had on Sunday.

One Facebook commenter said, “As soon as that amber alert beeped u should’ve been at the station…u could’ve helped save him!!!!”

In a police report posted Wednesday, Stinson told detectives Jordan “had an unexplained serious injury to his right leg” and the “during a moment of frustration she admitted she struck him in the face with the back of her hand which in turn caused the back of his head to strike an interior wall of her home. After the blow to the head the victim suffered from seizures during the night which led to further decline resulted in his death.”

JUST IN: Largo mom admits to beating her her son, Jordan Belliveau, 2, and carrying his body to a wooded area, Pinellas County arrest affidavit reveals

She then carried his body to some woods near a ball field a few minutes away from her apartment complex and dumped his body, it was reported.

Stinson is due in court Wednesday afternoon. She’s being held in the Pinellas County Jail.

Largo police: Mother lied about son Jordan Belliveau's disappearance

Meanwhile, what appears to be a legitimate GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help bury little Jordan Belliveau and run by his father who is on Facebook as ‘Joe Cartel.”

“Boy daddy goin crazy i pray to god u ight man im so sorry i should’ve never let u leave my side.”