Hurricane Florence: Damage in Wilmington & What’s Open [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

Wilmington, North Carolina was hit hard by Hurricane Florence. The damage was extensive in some locations, and some deaths were also reported in the area. Here is a look at some of the damage in Wilmington, North Carolina. Scroll to the end of this story for a list of what’s been reported as open in Wilmington.
Damage Is Still Ongoing
Damage is still ongoing in Wilmington, so the reports below are just preliminary, as rain continues. There were also tornado threats the night of Saturday, September 15. There was confirmed tornado damage in Brunswick County near Wilmington.
Family Dollar Store Looted & Arrests for Dollar General Looting
In the middle of all the chaos, looters cleaned out a Wilmington Family Dollar store on Greenfield Street in downtown, WSOCTV reported. The manager told police to let the looters go ahead. You can watch a video of the looting below:
Officers also arrested five people who looted a Dollar General at 5th & Dawson Streets.
Meanwhile, some people were not too kind to the media reported on the damage, WSOCTV reported. People threw items at the media, including a glass bottle that shattered at the feet of a Channel 9 reporter.
A Tree Fell Into the Roof of a Sonic & There Was Serious Wind Damage at the Shell Station on Eastwood Road
A tree fell into the roof at a Sonic:
And a Shell station also suffered serious damage:
Coastal Fuels Gas Station Was Torn Apart by the Storm
On Friday night, the Coastal Fuels gas station was torn apart by the high winds.
A Slope Collapsed at a Coal Ash Landfill
NBC Washington reported that heavy rains from Florence resulted in a slope collapsing at a coal ash landfill just outside Wilmington, at the closed power station called the Sutton Plant. About 2,000 cubic yards of ash was displaced and contaminated storm water likely flowed into the plant’s cooling pond, Sutton Lake. Duke Energy was still confirming whether any of that contaminated water might have flowed into Cape Fear River.
Some Reports Indicate Downtown Might Have Been Spared Serious Damage
Some shared that downtown appeared to have been spared serious damage:
But areas near downtown weren’t so lucky:
Trees Fell & Window Were Shattered Across the City
In addition to buildings, hundreds of trees and power lines were down in Wilmington. Many homes were also damaged. Tragically, a tree fell on one family’s home, killing a mother and baby who were inside. You can see footage of some of the damage below:
According to StarNews Online, some of the damage included:
- Trees down on Ann & Second streets
- Flooding at the base of the stairs to Lula’s
- Trees down at St. James Episcopal Church on Third and Market
- Major tree damage at Second and Nun streets, and Third and Nun streets
- Trees down at Fifth and Orange streets, and Fourth and Dock streets, and Fifth and Ann streets
- Extensive debris at 10th and Market Streets
- Broken glass at many stores
- Windows blown out in the First Citizens Bank Building at Front and Market
- Damage at North Front Street
- Castle Hayne was extensively flooded (according to a Facebook group)
- Several breaks were reported in the Bogue Inlet Pier-El
Damage was extensive in some areas.
Here you can see storm damage in Historic Wilmington and 12th and Market Street:
One resident shared on Twitter that she returned home to find serious damage from a pine tree that fell into her house:
Here is a drive-through of Wilmington, North Carolina:
Here is a video of damage at Kings Grant, North Carolina:
What’s Open in Wilmington
A variety of Facebook groups were set up specifically for people who are in Wilmington. They have reported that the following locations are open during regular hours. These aren’t confirmed, however, and it is not known if they will still be open on Sunday, so you might want to double check before visiting:
- Waffle House on Market
- HT Gas Station at Beau Rivage
- Candy’s Exxon & Mini Mart (but the ATM/credit/debit machine wasn’t working earlier on Saturday)
- Hardees on CB Road
- Chris’s Restaurant
- Lightpoint Church Mercy Chefs are providing meals to victims and first responders starting Sunday.
Facebook Groups with More Updates
Multiple Wilmington Facebook groups with details about damage and open locations have been started. The largest group can be found here, and includes frequent updates and details about damage in neighborhoods, welfare checks, and more. Another good group to visit is here.
This is a developing story. Do you know of damage in Wilmington? Let us and other readers know in the comments below.
