Hurricane Florence: Damage in Wilmington & What’s Open [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

Wilmington, North Carolina was hit hard by Hurricane Florence. The damage was extensive in some locations, and some deaths were also reported in the area. Here is a look at some of the damage in Wilmington, North Carolina. Scroll to the end of this story for a list of what’s been reported as open in Wilmington.

Damage Is Still Ongoing

Damage is still ongoing in Wilmington, so the reports below are just preliminary, as rain continues. There were also tornado threats the night of Saturday, September 15. There was confirmed tornado damage in Brunswick County near Wilmington.

Confirmed tornado causing damage in Brunswick County near Wilmington. This is from #Florence. Headed toward Leland. Seek shelter! pic.twitter.com/U3YEdRfREg — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) September 16, 2018

Family Dollar Store Looted & Arrests for Dollar General Looting

In the middle of all the chaos, looters cleaned out a Wilmington Family Dollar store on Greenfield Street in downtown, WSOCTV reported. The manager told police to let the looters go ahead. You can watch a video of the looting below:

Officers also arrested five people who looted a Dollar General at 5th & Dawson Streets.

Meanwhile, some people were not too kind to the media reported on the damage, WSOCTV reported. People threw items at the media, including a glass bottle that shattered at the feet of a Channel 9 reporter.

A Tree Fell Into the Roof of a Sonic & There Was Serious Wind Damage at the Shell Station on Eastwood Road

A tree fell into the roof at a Sonic:

Some early #HurricaneFlorence wind damage in wilmington NC. Tree into the roof of a Sonic. pic.twitter.com/8MEDu32ZLn — Marcus DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) September 14, 2018

And a Shell station also suffered serious damage:

Wind damage at Shell station on Eastwood Rd in Wilmington, NC. pic.twitter.com/IMr1ckmNgQ — Brian Ferguson (@BFergusonWSB) September 14, 2018

Coastal Fuels Gas Station Was Torn Apart by the Storm

On Friday night, the Coastal Fuels gas station was torn apart by the high winds.

A Slope Collapsed at a Coal Ash Landfill

NBC Washington reported that heavy rains from Florence resulted in a slope collapsing at a coal ash landfill just outside Wilmington, at the closed power station called the Sutton Plant. About 2,000 cubic yards of ash was displaced and contaminated storm water likely flowed into the plant’s cooling pond, Sutton Lake. Duke Energy was still confirming whether any of that contaminated water might have flowed into Cape Fear River.

Some Reports Indicate Downtown Might Have Been Spared Serious Damage

Some shared that downtown appeared to have been spared serious damage:

Downtown Wilmington: trees bent and busted, at least one shop window shattered, street signs down, but no major damage pic.twitter.com/B1AEaNHYyB — Joseph Cranney (@joey_cranney) September 14, 2018

But areas near downtown weren’t so lucky:

This is the worst property damage @lanesam and I have seen so far, right near downtown #Wilmington #hurricaneflorence pic.twitter.com/5WgoYRRjCc — P.J. Tobia (@PJTobia) September 14, 2018

Trees Fell & Window Were Shattered Across the City

In addition to buildings, hundreds of trees and power lines were down in Wilmington. Many homes were also damaged. Tragically, a tree fell on one family’s home, killing a mother and baby who were inside. You can see footage of some of the damage below:

According to StarNews Online, some of the damage included:

Trees down on Ann & Second streets

Flooding at the base of the stairs to Lula’s

Trees down at St. James Episcopal Church on Third and Market

Major tree damage at Second and Nun streets, and Third and Nun streets

Trees down at Fifth and Orange streets, and Fourth and Dock streets, and Fifth and Ann streets

Extensive debris at 10th and Market Streets

Broken glass at many stores

Windows blown out in the First Citizens Bank Building at Front and Market

Damage at North Front Street

Castle Hayne was extensively flooded (according to a Facebook group)

Several breaks were reported in the Bogue Inlet Pier-El

Damage was extensive in some areas.

Here you can see storm damage in Historic Wilmington and 12th and Market Street:

Storm damage at 12th and Market St. in Historic Wilmington. #WatchWBTV pic.twitter.com/foXTlQSO3L — Micah Smith WBTV (@MicahSmith_TV) September 15, 2018

One resident shared on Twitter that she returned home to find serious damage from a pine tree that fell into her house:

I returned to Wilmington today to find out that a pine tree fell onto my house and did this damage…while my family is very devastated, we are still thankful because things could have been worse. My heart, thoughts, and prayers go out to those that were also severely affected :( pic.twitter.com/T6D8ErxKxt — Heather Williams (@heathaawilliams) September 16, 2018

Here is a drive-through of Wilmington, North Carolina:

Here is a video of damage at Kings Grant, North Carolina:

What’s Open in Wilmington

A variety of Facebook groups were set up specifically for people who are in Wilmington. They have reported that the following locations are open during regular hours. These aren’t confirmed, however, and it is not known if they will still be open on Sunday, so you might want to double check before visiting:

Waffle House on Market

HT Gas Station at Beau Rivage

Candy’s Exxon & Mini Mart (but the ATM/credit/debit machine wasn’t working earlier on Saturday)

Hardees on CB Road

Chris’s Restaurant

Lightpoint Church Mercy Chefs are providing meals to victims and first responders starting Sunday.

Facebook Groups with More Updates

Multiple Wilmington Facebook groups with details about damage and open locations have been started. The largest group can be found here, and includes frequent updates and details about damage in neighborhoods, welfare checks, and more. Another good group to visit is here.

This is a developing story. Do you know of damage in Wilmington? Let us and other readers know in the comments below.