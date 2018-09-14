VIDEO: New Bern, North Carolina Flooding From Florence

Hurricane Florence hit New Bern, North Carolina, and videos and photos captured significant flooding, a store without a roof, and other signs of damage in the riverfront community near the coast.

There were reports on social media of water rescues in New Bern by the early morning hours of September 14, 2018.

HAPPENING NOW: Surge pushing inland in New Bern, NC. Waves are crashing in the streets #HurricaneFlorence (via @GrantB911) pic.twitter.com/0Zf2ZXbhDu — 🌊TPFNewsDesk🌊 (@TPFNewsDesk) September 14, 2018

The community sits at the juncture of two rivers, which was contributing to the flooding. A 10-foot storm surge was reported in New Bern.

The city released a constantly updated ArcGIS map showing the flooding areas. You can access it here. The Neuse and Trent Rivers intersect at New Bern, causing additional flooding concerns.

Videos showed that the roof had blown off a store.

ROOF BLOWN OFF – This store in New Bern, NC. #HurricaneFlorence making significant impacts along NC coastline. LIVE coverage continues on WeatherNation. #Florence #ncwx pic.twitter.com/HONsfxdpu2 — Meredith Garofalo (@GarofaloWX) September 14, 2018

Photos also captured the rising waters. One local television station was forced to evacuate as waters rose.

New Bern had one of the highest storm surge risks from Florence.

Take a look at inundation (#StormSurge) with Hurricane Sandy. Notice how the largest readings were where the water was funneled up the narrow harbor, sound, rivers?? Same potential exist for #Florence. Cities like New Bern, NC face one of the greatest surge risks. pic.twitter.com/jpuOaTxqO7 — Bryan Bennett (@weatherbryan) September 14, 2018

Water levels were rising quickly. There were already unconfirmed reports of people on rooftops. “I am told by people living in a retired community called Fairfield harbour across from New Bern, over the bridge people already on their roofs. Water pouring into homes,” wrote one Twitter user.

NOAA was reporting a life-threatening storm surge.

Here is the 12 AM EDT update on Hurricane #Florence. Life-threatening storm surge is occurring in portions of eastern North Carolina. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/wrpzPD0r4Q — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2018

People were urged to seek higher ground immediately.

#HurricaneFlorence New Bern, NC Tide Meter Showing 10.25 Feet of Water Associated with #StormSurge so far.

This is a Dangerous Flooding situation that will only get worse as the Surge increases. Seek Higher Ground in this area. pic.twitter.com/eOn3MzcYYw — John Basham (@JohnBasham) September 14, 2018

Many people expressed fond memories of New Bern, with one man writing on Twitter, “Visited a friend in New Bern a few years ago, also spent an afternoon at Atlantic Beach. Sad to see how bad things are getting down there. Lovely area with super nice people. Hope casualties are low and the recovery is swift.”

This is downtown New Bern a few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/V57I2UAxNY — Daisha Jones WCTI (@DaishaJonesWCTI) September 14, 2018

I think this speaks for itself. Union point in New Bern, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/1LxtrdCJgY — Mark Sudduth (@hurricanetrack) September 13, 2018

See satellite radar imagery for New Bern here.

New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw says “we haven’t seen flooding like this with a hurricane since Hazel” (1954!!) #hurricaneFlorence — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) September 14, 2018

People offered and asked for prayers for New Bern on social media.

Video shows storm surge from Hurricane #Florence begin to inundate New Bern, North Carolina as the Neuse River overflowed its banks and flooded parts of the town. https://t.co/4p1JzVCrLz pic.twitter.com/k7pmZkRDqc — ABC News (@ABC) September 14, 2018

This was the extended forecast for New Bern as of September 14, 2018:

Here’s what else you need to know:

The National Weather Service Warned of Potentially Life-Threatening Flash Floods

New Bern weather is managed out of the Newport/Morehead City, North Carolina office of the National Weather Service. See the hourly forecast for that region here.

Read the full briefing document for the hurricane here.

Flash Flood Warning including Ocracoke NC until 1:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/yiuFTYVjpy — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 14, 2018

That office put out a flash flood watch for the area on the evening of September 13, writing, “…EXTREMELY HEAVY RAIN ASSOCIATED WITH HURRICANE FLORENCE WILL LIKELY PRODUCE LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING…Hurricane Florence will impact the area into the weekend, bringing potentially historic rainfall amounts and unprecedented flooding across southern portions of eastern North Carolina.”

Outside the NWS Newport/Morehead City at 930 pm. pic.twitter.com/tErYVLRYQd — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 14, 2018

How much rain is expected? “Widespread and extremely heavy rain associated with Hurricane Florence will continue into the weekend. Many coastal areas have already received several inches of rainfall. Rainfall totals of around 20 to 30 inches, with isolated amounts up to 40 inches, are possible through Saturday,” NWS wrote.

#Florence Storm surge numbers have reached #HurricaneIrene levels over portions of Eastern #NC and will continue to rise overnight. https://t.co/bpE8ZKqHLC — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 14, 2018

Potential perils include flash floods, tornados, and storm surges. The evening hazardous weather outlook for the area was as follows on the evening of September 13, 2018:

“Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City NC

527 PM EDT Thu Sep 13 2018

NCZ029-044>047-080-081-092>094-142130-

Martin-Pitt-Washington-Tyrrell-Mainland Dare-Beaufort-Mainland Hyde-

Jones-Craven-Pamlico-

527 PM EDT Thu Sep 13 2018

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING…

…TORNADO WATCH 371 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING…

…HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT…

…STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT…

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for eastern North Carolina.

.DAY ONE…Tonight.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the

Internet for more information about the following hazards.

Tornado Watch.

Flash Flood Watch.

Storm Surge Warning.

Hurricane Warning.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the

Internet for more information about the following hazards.

Flash Flood Watch.

Storm Surge Warning.

Hurricane Warning.”

Extended Weather Forecast for New Bern, NC

Hurricane #Florence has brought heavy rains to eastern NC. The storm has slowed, and the rain will continue overnight into Friday. #NCwx @NCEmergency pic.twitter.com/9el4jUErew — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 14, 2018

As of the evening of September 13, 2018, this was the weather forecast for Bern, NC:

Detailed Forecast

“Tonight (September 13, 2018)

Tropical storm conditions, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall.

Friday

Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 83. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.

Friday Night

Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Saturday

Tropical storm conditions possible, with hurricane conditions also possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 81. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”