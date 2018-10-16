Central Texas Floods & Bridge Collapse [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

Major flooding is happening in the Central Texas area. Swift water rescue teams are being sent to Llano and Kingstead, as people are being evacuated from vulnerable areas in Llano and Marble Falls and other parts of Central Texas. A bridge in Llano County collapsed, underscoring the danger of the historic flooding. Here are photos and videos from the bridge’s collapse and flooding in Central Texas.
Here is a video of the moment when part of the FM 2900 bridge collapsed in Kingsland, Texas:
Here’s a look at the broken bridge:
Here’s another angle showing the bridge collapse:
Earlier today, it was reported that the Llano River was near its record level:
This is a before-and-after look at the Llano Bridge. Earlier this morning it was only about a foot away from the 1935 record:
The LCRA has closed lakes Travis, Marble Falls, LBJ, Inks, and Buchanan, News4SA reported.
Here’s a look at where the bridge collapse happened:
And another map:
Llano residents within a quarter mile of the river were told to evacuate immediately this morning.
Marble Falls residents in some neighborhoods along the river were also told to evacuate. They were asked to limit activities like laundry, dishwashing, and showers because the wastewater plant is under stress, Weather.com reported. In 30 hours, at least 10 inches of rain fell in western Llano County.
Here you can see floodwater rushing over Max Starcke Dam in Marble Falls:
And here is a look at flooding behind Hobby Lobby and Watersedge apartments in Georgetown:
This is a developing story.
