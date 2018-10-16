Central Texas Floods & Bridge Collapse [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

Major flooding is happening in the Central Texas area. Swift water rescue teams are being sent to Llano and Kingstead, as people are being evacuated from vulnerable areas in Llano and Marble Falls and other parts of Central Texas. A bridge in Llano County collapsed, underscoring the danger of the historic flooding. Here are photos and videos from the bridge’s collapse and flooding in Central Texas.

Here is a video of the moment when part of the FM 2900 bridge collapsed in Kingsland, Texas:

The moment the bridge collapsed in Kingsland, TX along the flooded Llano river. pic.twitter.com/2ZawkeI17j — Brad Sowder (@TheBradSowder) October 16, 2018

Here’s a look at the broken bridge:

BREAKING : The FM 2900 bridge in Kingsland has collapsed. Chunks of the bridge are being rushed down the Llano River #CBSAustinWX #atxwx pic.twitter.com/e8RdYUcgBw — Nicole Hartford ⚡️ (@NHartfordWX) October 16, 2018

Here’s another angle showing the bridge collapse:

2900 Bridge Collapse in Kingsland- video courtesy Kenneth Smith @fox7austin pic.twitter.com/cGEv7E47q2 — rudy koski (@KoskionFOX7) October 16, 2018

Earlier today, it was reported that the Llano River was near its record level:

Evacuations are occurring along The Llano River in south-central Texas it’s near record level. Currently at 39 feet the record is 41 feet in 1935. pic.twitter.com/h6zj1z6kAX — Brad Sowder (@TheBradSowder) October 16, 2018

This is a before-and-after look at the Llano Bridge. Earlier this morning it was only about a foot away from the 1935 record:

Lifethreatning ongoing flooding in and around Llano, TX#Llano bridge. This morning 40+ft – only 1+ft away from record 1935. (unsure of current flood stage) The Llano river is seeing nearly the worst flooding on record, a lot of damage has been done. #TXwx #LlanoBridge pic.twitter.com/jM1tLLWbXj — Live Storm Chasers (@Livestormchaser) October 16, 2018

The LCRA has closed lakes Travis, Marble Falls, LBJ, Inks, and Buchanan, News4SA reported.

Here’s a look at where the bridge collapse happened:

And another map:

Here is where this bridge is located. BRIDGE COLLAPSE! The FM 2900 bridge over the Llano River in Kingsland has COLLAPSED in the river due to flooding https://t.co/yJ0qSpsMro pic.twitter.com/i2gFYXORHa pic.twitter.com/AszmtPT0uU — GeofSloanSr (@GeofSloanSr) October 16, 2018

Llano residents within a quarter mile of the river were told to evacuate immediately this morning.

Marble Falls residents in some neighborhoods along the river were also told to evacuate. They were asked to limit activities like laundry, dishwashing, and showers because the wastewater plant is under stress, Weather.com reported. In 30 hours, at least 10 inches of rain fell in western Llano County.

Here you can see floodwater rushing over Max Starcke Dam in Marble Falls:

INCREDIBLE: Floodwater is rushing over the Max Starcke Dam in Marble Falls, carrying over everything from boats to pieces of docks. https://t.co/jRzP5U3tFU pic.twitter.com/Dxh9qyTpw2 — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) October 16, 2018

And here is a look at flooding behind Hobby Lobby and Watersedge apartments in Georgetown:

Footage of the flooding. This is behind Hobby Lobby and Watersedge apt homes. Also the footbridge at Blue Hole which is completely underwater. pic.twitter.com/Nym7XWqsM1 — Georgetown TX PD (@GeorgetownTXPD) October 16, 2018

This is a developing story.