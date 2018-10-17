Raheem Cole Dashanell Davis: Man Accused of Murdering North Carolina State Trooper

Raheem Cole Dashanell Davis has been identified as the man arrested for the murder of North Carolina State Trooper Kevin Conner during a routine traffic stop on early Wednesday morning.

Conner was killed just after midnight after pulling Davis’s car over for speeding in the southeastern part of North Carolina.

Here’s what you need to know.

Davis Reportedly Shot Conner Several Times When He Was Approaching Davis’s Car

Man, 20, accused of killing NC trooper charged with murder https://t.co/Z53nwWmfoV via @abc11_wtvd — Johnny Dee (@Johnnydee27518) October 17, 2018

According to CBS News, Conner pulled Davis over in a white pickup truck right after midnight on Wednesday. When Conner approached the vehicle, Davis shot at Conner several times. He then fled the scene. Conner was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Davis then reportedly drove 20 miles west to the Fair Bluff area, where authorities would pursue him for several hours. He was apprehended after fleeing his car on foot, once his car became stuck in railroad tracks.

Davis Is Being Held at Columbus County Jail, Pending His Charges

Trooper Kevin Conner represented the best of North Carolina. I had the privilege of meeting Trooper Conner and his beautiful family during the Christmas season at the executive mansion. Ann and I offer our deepest condolences to his family during this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/EBYU6fn5Gc — Pat McCrory (@PatMcCroryNC) October 17, 2018

Davis is reportedly being held at Columbus County jail pending the announcement of formal charges. He has been held since early morning, though his identity was only revealed later in the evening.

It’s possible that Davis will be charged with first degree murder of Conner, who has been described a “hero” in the wake of his death. The 11-year police veteran was described as “the nicest guy you would ever meet,” per a statement by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.