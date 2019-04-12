Fans Want Tanisha Asghedom (Chyna Hussle) Remembered Too

Some fans are upset that more attention isn’t being placed on Tanisha Asghedom, the mother of Nipsey Hussle’s daughter, Emani. The stage at Nipsey’s memorial service on April 11, 2019 was filled with Nipsey’s loved ones, but Tanisha noticeably was left out.

Over the years, Tanisha Asghedom has directed some sharp comments toward Lauren London about their relationship.

However, it was London, Nipsey’s current partner, who was center stage at the memorial service with Nipsey’s children, including his daughter with Tanisha and London’s son with Lil Wayne. London and Hussle also had son Kross together. In 2013, a friend of Tanisha’s wrote on her Facebook page, “I don’t not dislike nipps I just hate how he treat tanisha.”

Lauren London shared a photo of a tattoo she got of Nipsey’s face on her arm after his death. However, photos of Tanisha show she has an ode to Nipsey tattooed on her chest, and has for some time.

Some People Said It Was Important Not to Forget Tanisha

Tanisha was on some people’s minds even as social media filled up with condolences for Lauren London, whose emotional speech at the memorial service was a focal point of the event, along with talks from Nipsey’s parents, his brother, Snoop Dogg, and others.

Some reminded the world to think of Tanisha too. “God bless Tanisha, the mother of Nipsey’s first child. She’s gotten lost in all of this. I’m uplifting eternal prayers for her as well. God bless you Tanisha 🙏🏿🏁” wrote one man on Twitter, echoing the thoughts of others.

Don’t nobody acknowledge the first baby mom so I wanna send my condolences to sis as well. They supposedly was together for 10 years. I’m sure they had a lot of great memories regardless of them not being together before his death. Prayers to Emani, and Lauryn and Tanisha ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nDd9ECy458 — Kam ✨ (@simplykamri) April 11, 2019

A woman concurred, writing on Twitter, “Everybody heart is ‘screaming’ for Lauren London but what about Tanisha Asghedom ? @chynahussle she had to explain to her daughter her father is gone too !!!!!!”

Wrote another, directing a comment toward Chyna Hussle’s Twitter page: “I’m praying for you to just as well as lauren london you loved that man just as much as she did i dont care your still the mother of his child and have feelings as well they praise lauren to much but she’s not the only one hurting behind this great loss💙”

Some people have commented that Tanisha and Lauren look somewhat similar.

Tanisha’s last post on Instagram, where she goes by the name Chyna Hussle, came on March 29. Nipsey died on March 31.

In 2018, she wished Nipsey a happy birthday on Instagram, writing, “Well good morning I would like to wish This Man a Happy 🎂 day hope your ugly ass enjoy your day…”

Nipsey Hussle, the rapper known for his work in the community and his album, Victory Lap, leaves behind two children from two serious relationships over the years. Tanisha and Lauren are the mothers of his only children.

In 2017, Tanisha wrote with a picture of the Asghedoms, “This has been my family what the fucc u thought I’ll always have there bac now go tell that.”

In 2016, she posted a throwback photo, writing, “When I was pregnant with Emani Dior 2008 her baby shower.”

Tanisha still uses Nipsey Hussle’s last name on social media; she goes by Tanisha Asghedom (Hussle’s real last name) on Facebook and Chyna Hussle on Twitter. However, his death certificate stated that the rapper was never married. On Facebook, Tanisha writes that she is currently in a relationship (she has photos of herself with another man on her Facebook and Instagram pages) and says:

Tanisha appears to have moved on, at least as judged by her social media pictures. Tanisha also wrote with a picture of another man, “mg bestfriend a blood but yea im cripping.” In February, she shared a photo on Instagram that showed her snuggling with a man and wrote, “Me and my love bug night night.”

Tanisha Asghedom Once Had a Dream About Nipsey Hussle Being Hurt at a Store

Tanisha’s messages on Facebook date back several years. One, in 2013, read, “top of the a.m to my real husslers.” In August 2013, she wrote, “I just had a bad dream about my childs father some ppl beat him up bad at a store and i saved him but they got him again shit had me almost in tears i wonder what that means….”

She added, “it was just a dream yall no need for yall to be arguing just speaking my mind on my page.” She also wrote, “no im talking bout nip and yea we no bout blacc sam and he is not always around.”

Nipsey Hussle was shot to death outside his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles. Eric Holder, an aspiring rapper who knew Hussle, is accused of being the gunman.

She has posted more recently on Instagram.

Tanisha Asghedom Once Claimed She & Nipsey Were Still Together

Tanisha Asghedom hasn’t seemed to want to give up the connection with Nipsey over the years, despite his high-profile relationship with Lauren London. London was featured with the actor in recent GQ Magazine profiles, at events, and, again, at the memorial surrounded by Hussle’s children.

However, according to BET, when a fan asked in 2017 whether Tanisha was getting back together with the rapper, she responded, “We never broke up lol show me the blog.”

She also reportedly attempted to tweet at London, writing, “He told me he loves me today weekday about you lol now u can block me,” BET reported. Here’s the full tweet: “@Hits92FLL @IamLaurenLondon he told me he loves me today weekday about you lol now u can block me.” As noted, Tanisha goes by the name Chyna Hussle on Twitter, where that message appeared.

@Hits92FLL @IamLaurenLondon he told me he loves me today weekday about you lol now u can block me — tanisha (@chynahussle) May 22, 2014

Nipsey appeared close to the couple’s child, Emani, his only daughter.

In 2013, Tanisha wrote on Facebook, “I’m very beautiful I love my life and how I live it I move fast and yea b*tch my fist do do so don’t judge its book by its cover I still have it in me hahahaha I’m a lil older calmed down but don’t test the waters u might drown.”

That same year, she shared a picture of Nipsey and wrote, “What me and emani is the only one that can get him to smile hahaha.”

Lauren London Spoke About Her Love for Nipsey Hussle

Although Tanisha hasn’t done the same, in the days after Hussle’s death, Lauren London has been vocal in expressing her love for the rapper. London posted this message on Instagram about Nipsey Hussle’s death, and she spoke about her love for Nipsey at his memorial service on April 11. She also unveiled a tattoo of Nipsey’s face on her arm.

“I am completely lost

I’ve lost my best friend

My sanctuary

My protector

My soul….

I’m lost without you

We are lost without you babe

I have no words.”

During the memorial service, London spoke of her love for Hussle.

Lauren London told the crowd: “We will never be the same” but “he is in all of us.”

“His soul was majestic. He was the strongest man that I ever knew,” she said. “A gentle father, a patient leader, a divine light.” London then read from a text that she once gave to Hussle just a couple months before he was shot: “I want you to know I feel real joy in my heart when I’m around you. I feel safe around you. Protected. Like a shield over me when you’re around I am totally myself with you.”