Alice Little: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alice Little is the highest-earning sex worker in the United States. Little wrote in a Huffington Post op-ed that she makes $1 million per year from working in Nevada.

Little, 27, is a native of Ireland and moved to the U.S. at the age of 5 and grew up in Lond Island, New York. Thanks to her 2017 article, “A Week as a Legal Sex Worker In Mound House, NV, On A $267,000 Salary, and appearances on Tim Ferris’s podcast, Little has become a well-known advocate for sex workers across the world.

Little began her career as a sex worker at the Sagebrush Ranch in 2015. In 2017, Little moved to the Moonlite Bunny Ranch where she was the most booked sex worker in the United States for two years in a row.

1. Little Says Being a Sex Worker Is ‘Perfect’ for Her

Little wrote in her Huffington Post op-ed that, “Nothing ever felt as fulfilling as working in a legal brothel. It fits me perfectly.” During the piece, Little goes on to discuss who she got started in the sex industry and how she began working at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch.

Little adds that her goal is to help men get over the “crushing social shame of virginity” and helping those with erectile dysfunction problems. Despite her apparent comfort and pride in working as a sex worker, Little did write that she never saw herself becoming a “lady of the night.”

2. Little Was Training to Be a Jockey at Belmont When She Decided to Go to College Instead

Little, who stands at 4-feet-8, told the Sun in 2017 that she had worked in many different jobs, including working as an EMT and a massage therapist. Prior to deciding to go to college, Little said that she had been learning to become a jockey at the famed Belmont Park, home of the Belmont Stakes.

3. Overnight Clients Are Charged $20,000 Per Night

In an interview with Refinery29 in December 2018, Little went into how she has achieved $1 million in a year. Little said that she concentrates on making $84,000 per month in which she relies on having at least one overnight client, at $20,000 per night, a month.

On the FAQ section of her website, Little does not go into her prices, citing Nevada-law which precludes sex workers from discussing money outside of a bedroom. Little says that she works with most budgets and recommends that those who want to book her services leave a deposit. In that section, Little also says that she refers to her encounters with clients as “parties.”

4. Little Has Spoken Out Against the Republican Party’s Health Care Plan in the Past

Little was quoted in a June 2017 CNN report on Republican plans to repeal Obamacare. Specifically, Little spoke out about the fact that healthcare laws that affect women are being made by men. Little said, “When I look at the folks that are making decisions, the majority of them are male voices. They have no idea how they’re affecting women’s lives.” At the time, Little was part of the group, Hookers for Health Care.

During the interview, Little said that her mother is a cancer survivor. CNN also reported at the time that Little said she was making $500,000 per year.

5. Little Said Her Family Are Supportive of Her Career Choice

Little told the Sun in 2017 that her Irish family are “very open-minded and incredibly caring” regarding her career choice. Little continued, “What it really comes down to is that here in the States, they know it’s legal, they know it’s safe, they know I’m well cared for.”

