Da Baby Posts Video of Him Beating Up Rival Rapper

Up and coming rapper Da Baby posted a video on Saturday of a confrontation between him and rival Charlotte rapper Cam Coldheart in a Louis Vuitton store.

The video starts with a post from the victim, Cam Coldheart, antagonizing Da Baby in the store calling him a “b****” and claiming that Da Baby was “talking s***” and asking him “what you gonna do?”. The second of 3 videos in the Instagram post then switches to Da Baby’s phone where you can see the two men start to square off. Cam throws a punch and the video goes blurry as you hear the scuffle in the store begin.

The third video shows Cam Coldheart with his pants half down and a bloody nose in front of the store as Da Baby mocks him and boasts that he “knocked him out”. He then gets a few extra kicks in before him and an unidentified associate escape the scene.

Cam Coldheart posted a video response right after the fight accusing Da Baby of hiding behind his security and getting “all them hits in” when he still looks “pretty as hell”.

He then posted another video that shows the confrontation frame by frame. Cam Coldheart claims that this is proof his “Security jumped in and both y’all jumped me.”

The two rappers began feuding this year after Cam Coldheart said that Da Baby wasn’t a good representation of the city of Charlotte, NC or the hip hop scene there. Da Baby commented on Cam’s post and said “DO SUMN” antagonizing the rapper. The two finally met up and Cam Coldheart ended up the loser of the fight.

Coldheart continues to release Instagram videos telling his side of the story. There have been no charges filed against either rapper over the incident.