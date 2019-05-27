Da Baby Posts Video of Him Beating Up Rival Rapper

Up and coming rapper Da Baby posted a video on Saturday of a confrontation between him and rival Charlotte rapper Cam Coldheart in a Louis Vuitton store.

The video starts with a post from the victim, Cam Coldheart, antagonizing Da Baby in the store calling him a “b****” and claiming that Da Baby was “talking s***” and asking him “what you gonna do?”. The second of 3 videos in the Instagram post then switches to Da Baby’s phone where you can see the two men start to square off. Cam throws a punch and the video goes blurry as you hear the scuffle in the store begin.

The third video shows Cam Coldheart with his pants half down and a bloody nose in front of the store as Da Baby mocks him and boasts that he “knocked him out”. He then gets a few extra kicks in before him and an unidentified associate escape the scene.

Cam Coldheart posted a video response right after the fight accusing Da Baby of hiding behind his security and getting “all them hits in” when he still looks “pretty as hell”.

He then posted another video that shows the confrontation frame by frame. Cam Coldheart claims that this is proof his “Security jumped in and both y’all jumped me.”

The two rappers began feuding this year after Cam Coldheart said that Da Baby wasn’t a good representation of the city of Charlotte, NC or the hip hop scene there. Da Baby commented on Cam’s post and said “DO SUMN” antagonizing the rapper. The two finally met up and Cam Coldheart ended up the loser of the fight.

@dababy nah Lil nigga U GONE DO SOMETHIN.put more respect on da Carolinas name.u pee wee pushin 30.I did somethin.u see what’s goin on.favor warning cuz I kno this town.Sound like u talkin physical.I aint say I was gone hurt u 😇lol.& if I wanted to I wouldnt be responding like dat on dis police ass nigga.what is u really to the heart of Charlotte or the Carolinas?u aint neva been in trenches wit nobody NOWHERE here❗️wit a big ass Charlotte jersey on on yo album cover Ohio Lil nigga.its a half of city ain’t feelin dat shit👑.niggas been mentioned since ya @saycheesedigital interview They aint like how u wasn’t payin homeage,the mfs that showed u love,& the ppl in it on yo big platforms pee wee.actin like u is the whole Carolinas & shit.u aint even gotta like me but what about the ppl u do fuck wit?That fuck wit u!Niggas u collabed wit?Real niggas dat showed u love.i swear @704noah let u perform at whitehouse 80 times and my Nigga @whitehouse__frezzy showed love & hyped yo ass all way to fame front dem college kids.What about big No dem?yo own team where they shout outs. @kingcarter, @sean_da_firzt u don’t talk about him like Gucci always praised Zaytoven.the Dj’s,radio host that paved the way for u @noleezy @iamchewy5 @micmanordj @deejaytrap etc.loyal to yo campaign years where they shout-outs when u get the opportunity on big platforms?the radio stations in da Cak dat helped yo wave when wack ass Diamonds ain’t blow for 2 years yall had to regroup Hell u already ready to jump the fence on @southcoastmusicgroup u billions of babies Ent now.SUMMIN THIS UP TO SAY U GONE NEED DAT DIAPER ON WHEN YO BOWELS RELEASING CUZ U DONE GOT HIT FOR PISSIN THE WRONG MFS OFF IF YOU DONT GET YO MIND RIGHT.NOT ME.rest of the bity that ain’t feelin dat shit pee wee.So everybody tag @dababy @saycheesedigital @vladtv @xxl @thesource & all dem to make emEXPLAIN.EXPLAIN why he got a hornets jersey on the front of his Album and he from Ohio?When we dont even fuck wit u cuz u obviously dont fuck wit us.and tell this pee wee lil boy Nigga to clear his throat when he speak to me sounding like yo voice just hit puberty and shit

Coldheart continues to release Instagram videos telling his side of the story. There have been no charges filed against either rapper over the incident.

