Emma on 7 Little Johnstons: Will She ‘Sink or Swim’ During Tonight’s Speech?

Emma Johnston is facing a dilemma on tonight’s episode of 7 Little Johnstons, after her family decides it’s time for Emma to learn to speak for herself instead of relying on her parents and siblings to speak for her.

The official TLC synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “Family therapy reveals that Emma has been relying on her parents and siblings to speak for her. The Johnstons vow that they will no longer come to Emma’s rescue, so it’s sink or swim when she has to give a speech in front of a huge crowd.”

Emma won’t let her fears hold her back. Tune in to #7LittleJohnstons Tuesday at 10/9c and cheer her on! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Zo2MUh63Ql — TLC Network (@TLC) May 6, 2019

“I get nervous when I get in front of a lot of people,” Emma reveals in the promo above. Amy mentions that Trent’s cousin asked the Johnstons to speak at a conference, and that she is “hoping Emma can get through this without any help.”

The short clip cuts to Emma holding a mic, looking nervous and tongue-tied. So what’s going to happen on tonight’s episode of 7 Little Johnstons? Will her parents and siblings leave her hanging if she freezes up, or will she find the courage she needs to speak in front of the crowd?

It’s unclear at this time if she runs into any issues at the conference, but fans of Emma’s are already giving her shoutouts of encouragement on Twitter, with one saying “You can do it Emma! Stay strong positive always be honest have fun,” followed by a smiling emoji and a heart.

You can do it Emma! Stay strong positive always be honest have fun 😊🧡 — Lauren Schenck (@DANhotman) May 7, 2019

Another clip from tonight’s episode shows the Johnstons gathered in what looks like a horse stable for a therapy session involving teamwork.

“The therapy is designed to help me see the dynamics of the Johnstons family,” the therapist tells the cameras. He goes on to explain a (somewhat complicated-sounding) exercise involving the Johnstons trying to corral a horse into a corner of the barn. Although the clip cuts out just as Trent is starting to herd one of the horses away, it appears that this might be the therapy session where the family decides to stop being a crutch for Emma and instead decides to help her come out of her shell.

Teamwork makes the dream work! 🐎 Watch the Johnstons join forces on #7LittleJohnstons tonight at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/qeIYB5is3J — TLC Network (@TLC) May 7, 2019

For those who aren’t familiar with the show, 7 Little Johnstons follows the largest known family of little people in the world. All seven Johnstons have Achondroplasia Dwarfism, a genetic condition that affects their size. Parents Trent and Amber have five children – Jonah and Elizabeth, their biological children, and three adopted children, Alex from South Korea, Emma from China and Anna, who hails from Russia.

Amber and Trent started seeing a therapist recently after the couple realized they were dealing with some marital issues, and Amber was feeling “pushed aside” by Trent. Amber believes their rocky relationship is the result of living in a household with five teenagers, but that they can repair their issues and move forward, and have started bringing the kids along to therapy as well.

“We not only hit a big mark with the kids and all of them having their own personalities, but it’s definitely put a heavy strain on Trent and I,” she told Good Housekeeping. “We’re at a very challenging mark in our family dynamics and home.”

