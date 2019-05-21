Marque Richardson, Tiffany Boone’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts

Marque Richardson is the actor best known for his role in the film and Netflix series “Dear White People.” Richardson is also the fiance of Tiffany Boone, who has been starring with Jason Mitchell in The Chi.

On May 20, Deadline reported that Mitchell had been dropped by The Chi and by a new Netflix movie, Desperados, that he was starring in. Mitchell was also dropped by his agency, UTA and by his management company, Authentic Talent & Literary Management. News reports said that multiple women — including Tiffany Boone — had complained about inappropriate behavior from Mitchell.

Tiffany Boone reportedly asked for Mitchell to be fired from the show. The Hollywood Reporter says that Boone reportedly felt so unsafe around Boone that she asked her fiance, Marque Richardson, to come to the set when she filmed scenes with Mitchell.

Here’s what you need to know about Marque Richardson:

1. He Was Born on a Naval Base & Both His Parents Were in the Navy

According to his official biography, Marque was born on October 23, 1985 on a naval base in San Diego, California. Both of his parents served in the United States Navy. The family moved around but Richardson has said that he was mainly raised in Bellflower, California. After high school, he won a full scholarship to the University of Southern California through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He graduated with a degree in degrees in Business, Public Policy, Planning & Management.

2. He Started Acting at the Age of Four

Richardson landed his first acting job, working on a commercial, when he was just four years old, according to his official biography. Since then, he’s appeared on HBO’s The Newsroom and on True Blood. He’s also had appearances on Brooklyn 99, Anger Management, and Community. He’s probably best known for his role in the film Dear White People and for his role in the Netflix series of the same name.

3. He’s Active with Charities That Provide Disaster Relief Around the World

Richardson is a strong believer in community service. In 2004, after the devastating tsunami that struck parts of Thailand, he traveled to Khao Lak, Thailand to help in the disaster relief effort. Richardson has also worked with the charity Habitat for Humanity to help in efforts to provide disaster relief after Hurricane Katrina, building homes in Baton Rouge Louisiana. He has also worked with Habitat for Humanity building homes in Retalhuleu, Guatemala.

4. He’s an Award-Winning Tap Dancer

Richardson received advanced training in ballet, tap, and jazz dancing from the USC School of Theater and from the Chorus Line Dance Studio. According to his biolgraphy on IMDB, he is a national award-winning tap dancer.

Richardson trains at the Upright Citizens’ Brigade and at the Ivana Chubbuck Studio. He is also studying screenwriting at UCLA.

5. He’s an Avid Traveler & Collects Objects from His Trips

Marque Richardson has a collection of small, but meaningful objects that he’s picked up on his many trips. He has sand from a beach in Israel, and a small Buddha sculpture from Thailand. In an interview with the LA Times, Richardson said he treasured the souvenirs because he saw them as a reminder not to get too attached to material goods. “They all have a common thread of peace, gratitude and oneness,” he told the LA Times. “These are reminders that everything is OK because I have my health, my family and the things that matter to me. If all this stuff was to go, I’d be OK.”