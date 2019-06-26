Steven Leet: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Steven Leet is the suspect of a shooting that left three people dead at a Ford dealership in the San Fransisco Bay Area on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, according to KPIX 5.

“Today at 6;07pm, MHPD received reports of multiple gunshots at the Ford Store,” the Morgan Hill Police Department wrote on Twitter. “Upon arrival Officers located a male subject with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also were directed to 2 additional Ford Store employees deceased with gunshot wounds.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Told KPIX 5 That The Suspect is Steven Leet from San Jose

BREAKING: Multiple sources confirm to @KPIXtv that the gunman in last night’s Morgan Hill shooting is Steven Leet. Details: https://t.co/QkjjbpgYac — Jackie Ward (@JackieKPIX) June 26, 2019

The suspect and victims have not yet been named, however, a police source told KPIX 5 that the suspect is Steven Leet from San Jose.

According to the outlet, police searched a home, believed to be the suspect’s, in San Jose late Tuesday night. The house is now a crime scene.

A neighbor, Abby Rodriguez, told KPIX 5 that the suspect was a “pretty normal guy.”

2. The Shooting Happened at the Morgan Hill Ford Store on Condit Road in Morgan Hill, California

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan Hill Police Department, they received a report of multiple shots fired inside the building of the Morgan Hill Ford Store on Condit Road at 6:03 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Officers arrived on the scene at 6:07.

Once officers arrived at the scene of the Ford dealership, officers located a deceased male, with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, on the ground next to a handgun.

Several Ford employees then directed officers inside the building, the post says. There, officers found two employees on the floor with apparent gunshot wounds. Medics responded, however, both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Morgan Hill Police Department assures that Ford building has been cleared and secured and that there is no threat to the public.

3. The Suspect Was Allegedly a Disgruntled Former Employee

MORGAN HILL SHOOTING:

I just spoke with a witness who was inside the Ford dealership when it happened. He’s a contractor and recalled an employee saying right before the shooting.

“I fired him, and he won’t leave the premises,”

“Should we be worried?”

“He has a history of guns.” pic.twitter.com/MWJWYFIcmH — Ian Cull (@NBCian) June 26, 2019

Reporter Ian Cull wrote on Twitter that a witness recalled one employee expressing worry over the suspect’s termination.

Another witness, Doug Macglashan, who was hired by the dealership for the day from Southern California to train employees on new software, told KPIX 5 that he was almost done for the day before the shooting happened.

Macglashan told the outlet that the two victims were the Service & Parts Department Director and the Parts manager. He added that the suspect was a Ford Parts representative who refused to leave the premises after he was fired.

“About 10, 15 minutes later, gunshots,” Macglashan told KPIX 5. “It’s just scarier than hell. I’m not used to hearing gunshots, I’m not used to being around this type of violence. So it’s just scary.”

4. The Suspect Was Allegedly in his 60s & Worked for the Dealership for Several Years

#developing Deadly Morgan Hill Ford shooting investigation: A car was just towed from the scene where a suspect shot and killed two before turning the gun on himself. We'll have updates on #todayinthebay @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/AYPCm1bLrk — Ali Wolf (@awolfTV) June 26, 2019

Reporter Ali Wolf posted a video to Twitter, showing a car being towed away from the scene at the Morgan Hill Ford Store.

Another witness, Jordan Valdez, a Ford dealership employee, told KPIX 5 that he was in the building at the time of the shooting. Valdez said the shooter was in his 60s and had worked for the company for several years, however, he did not know why the suspect had lost his job.

“He was a very quiet individual, just kind of minded his own business, very to himself, he did his job,” he told the outlet.

5. People Are Reacting to the News on Social Media

Shooting at my dad’s work at the Ford Store Morgan Hill… the scariest moments of my family’s life was waiting to find out any information. My dad is thankfully out and unharmed. My heart goes out to the family’s of those affected. — Carleeeee (@carleetcastrooo) June 26, 2019

One woman wrote on Twitter that her father works at the store and thankfully got out unharmed.

My dad worked in Morgan Hill. I grew up near here (in South San Jose). The hills in the background are my hills. It's jarring to see your childhood landscape as the background to a mass shooting. https://t.co/iS1rjK5Uwe — Cindy Veldhuis, PhD (@CindyBVeldhuis) June 26, 2019

Columbia University health researcher Cindy Veldhuis said she grew up in the area and her father worked in Morgan Hills. “It’s jarring to see your childhood landscape as the background to a mass shooting,” she adds.

“That is a very high price to pay for a job and a bruised ego,” Mary Renewitzky Docter wrote on Facebook. “Prayers to the families that are left to deal with such a tragic ending.”