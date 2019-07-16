Ronn Jermaine Bell: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ronn Jermaine Bell has been identified as the suspect arrested in the murder of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, an advocate for peace and unity in her Baton Rouge community, police announced at a July 16 press conference, four days after she was found dead in the trunk of her own car.

The 38-year-old Bell was a tenant in one of Roberts-Joseph’s rental properties and was behind on his rent, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul. Bell is a registered sex offender in Louisiana, according to online records. He is being held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on charges of being a fugitive from justice and for failure to meet the requirements of his sex offender registration, jail records show. Bell will be charged with first-degree murder in the death of Roberts-Joseph.

A Louisiana coroner ruled her cause of death a homicide due to traumatic asphyxia including suffocation. Police said they do not believe it was a hate crime or that the killing was motivated by Roberts-Joseph’s activism and other community efforts. But Chief Paul said the investigation is ongoing and a motive has not been determined.

The body of Roberts-Joseph, affectionately known in the community as Ms. Sadie, was found in the trunk of a car about 3 1/2 miles from her home Friday afternoon, July 12. Baton Rouge Police did not initially say what led to the discovery of her body. Police discovered the remains in the car in in the 2300 block of North 20th Street, which is located off I-110 near Choctaw, at 3:35 p.m. Friday, according to WAFB. She was 75.

Her sister, Beatrice Johnson, told The Advocate she saw her sister that day when she stopped by to use her oven. She never came back to pick up the cornbread she’d made.

Sadie Roberts-Joseph was a pillar of Baton Rouge. She founded the Odell S. Williams Now and Then African American Museum, saying that unity comes by examining historical injustices.

Police said they were mourning the loss of the beloved community leader, along with the community she served. She teamed up with police through the organization she co-founded, Community Against Drugs and Violence (CADAV).

“Ms. Sadie was a tireless advocate of peace in the community,” police wrote on Facebook. “We had opportunities to work with her on so many levels. From assisting with her bicycle give away at the African American Museum to working with the organization she started called CADAV. (Community Against Drugs and Violence) Ms. Sadie is a treasure to our community, she will be missed by BRPD and her loss will be felt in the community she served.”

A member of CADAV, Patricia Haynes Smith, questioned on Facebook why someone would ever want to hurt the woman.

“Who would want to hurt Sadie? She had given her life to proving children and adults alike the opportunity to know and live Black History. I’m completely baffled that someone would take her life. I pray for her family and that whoever did her harm will be found and punished,” she wrote.

“May God take care of you my friend,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Sadie Roberts-Joseph’s Body Was Discovered in the Trunk of a Car

The body of 75-year-old community activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph was found in the trunk of a car about 3 1/2 miles from her home in the quiet neighborhood of Scotlandville. Her body was found near Choctaw at 3:35 p.m. Friday off of Interstate 110 in the 2300 block of North 20th Street, WFAB reported.

Police did not initially release any information about how the body was discovered.

Community leaders wrote tributes to Sadie Roberts-Joseph on Facebook.

“I just can’t stop crying after hearing of the horrific way Ms. Sadie Roberts-Joseph’s life ended,” Councilwoman Chauna Banks said in a Facebook post.

Beatrice Johnson, Sadie Roberts-Joseph’s sister, told The Advocate her sister stopped by her house, two doors down, before she disappeared.

Johnson said Sadie Roberts-Joseph had mixed up cornbread batter. Her oven went out, so she stopped by to use her sister’s oven.

“She would come by here every day,” Johnson said. “Friday, she came by (because) she had mixed some cornbread, but her oven went out, and she brought it here to put in the oven. The bread is still there. She never came back to get it.”

2. Bell Was Convicted of Sexual Battery in 2007 & Served 7 Years in Prison

MUGSHOT: Ronn Jermaine Bell, accused in the murder of #SadieRobertsJoseph pic.twitter.com/tqEVbgq1mC — MYKAL from the INTERNET 🐸 (@mykal_vincent) July 16, 2019

Ronn Jermaine Bell was convicted of sexual battery in 2007. He served seven years in prison. East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore said Bell was accused of aggravated rape of an 8-year-old girl. Bell was arrested in 2005 and pleaded guilty two years later.

Moore said a jury had been selected and seated to hear the trial on the aggravated rape charge, but “at that time it was thought to be best that this person plead guilty to sexual battery, which he did.” Moore said the family of the victim was involved in the plea agreement decision. Moore said Bell was sentenced to seven years in prison and served his entire sentence.

“He is no longer under probation parole supervision, however since he is a sex offender, he’s under indefinite supervision and he must abide by all the regulations and rules and statutes that are in place to register and pay a certain amount of fees, which apparently he did not do, or it is alleged he did not do, and that was the warrant he was picked up for in this case,” Moore said.

Bell was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail on July 16 on charges connected to violating the conditions of his lifetime sex offender registration, according to online records.

He does not appear to have any other prior criminal convictions in Louisiana.

3. Police Say Bell Owed Roberts-Joseph Several Months in Rent & Owed Her About $1,200

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said at a press conference that Ronn Bell lived at a rental property in the city owned by Sadie Roberts-Joseph. He owed her about $1,200.

Police are still investigating the killing and have released few details about what led to Roberts-Joseph’s death.

4. Police & Prosecutors Thanked the Community for Coming Together After Roberts-Joseph’s Death

Authorities thanked the community for “stepping up” and providing information that helped them solve the case and arrest Ronn Bell.

Baton Rouge Police said they were mourning the loss of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, who was a teammate for the police in her advocacy to end violence. They called her a “tireless advocate” on Facebook and called for information.

“The Baton Rouge Police Department joins the community in mourning the loss of Ms. Sadie Roberts-Joseph,” they wrote. “Ms. Sadie was a tireless advocate of peace in the community.”

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome wrote on Instagram she was shocked by the loss of Sadie Roberts-Joseph.

“She loved this city and its people. Her commitment to the cultural and educational fabric of our community is beyond description. The development of The Odell S. Williams African American Museum is a testament of her visionary and pioneering leadership,” she wrote.

She added in her post a cash reward could be given to those who share information leading to an arrest.

5. Community Members Asked Why Anyone Would Hurt Sadie Roberts-Joseph

A heartbroken community asked why anyone would hurt Sadie Roberts-Joseph, who was known in her community as a gentle activist who worked for peace and unity. Roberts-Joseph called for an end to violence in Baton Rouge.

“Who would want to hurt Sadie? She had given her life to proving children and adults alike the opportunity to know and live Black History. I’m completely baffled that someone would take her life. I pray for her family and that whoever did her harm will be found and punished,” Patricia Haynes Smith wrote on Facebook. “May God take care of you my friend.”

Sadie Roberts-Joseph was an advocate for peace and unity in her community. She co-founded Community Against Drugs and Violence (CAVAD) to help reduce crime in Baton Rouge, and teamed up with Baton Rouge police for her efforts.

Community leaders called for information and friends called for swift justice in the death of the gentle activist.