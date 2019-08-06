‘The 100’ Season 7: Renewal & Return Rumors, Filming Details & More

Tonight is the Season 6 finale of The 100 and, sadly, we’ll have to wait until 2020 to find out what happens next. It’s been a roller-coaster ride for fans this season, especially considering what happened with Abby last week and Kane before that. The writing this season has been phenomenal, and fans can only imagine what Season 7 will bring. Here’s what we know so far about Season 7, including the possible release date.

Based on the Last Two Seasons’ Premiere Dates, Season 7 Will Likely Premiere in Late April 2020

they haven't even started filming season 7 yet and i'm already legit sad it's the last one. the 100 is the first show i've cared enough about to participate in fandom since like…. sailor moon. and i don't know what i'll do without clarke griffin. 😭 pic.twitter.com/JfCLBeQtBp — aly (@sinthetix) August 5, 2019

True to form, The CW has not yet shared exactly when Season 7 will premiere. However, we can guess based on when previous seasons have premiered. Instead of returning this fall, The 100 will be returning as a mid-season show, just like it does most years on The CW.

For Season 3, The 100 started on January 21, 2016. Then for Season 4, The 100 premiered on February 1, 2017. Things changed after that. For Season 5, The 100 premiered even later on April 24, 2018. Then Season 6 premiered around the same time as Season 5, on April 30, 2019. So it’s likely that Season 7 will premiere in late April 2020.

Season 7 Will Have 16 Episodes & Will Start Filming in Late August

Season 7 will be 16 episodes long instead of the regular 13, Hypable shared. This is three episodes longer than the last two seasons, so it’s definitely a reason to celebrate.

The new season will start filming August 26 through March 2020 in Vancouver, according to the show’s wiki page and Grounders’ Source. A social media post from Linzzmorgan seemed to confirm the same:

linzzmorgan: “After one of the most rewarding, challenging and creative projects yet, that’s a wrap on filming #SKYLINES! ⁣Then, in a week onto Season 7 of #THE100 @cwthe100!” (thanks to @The100_hw) pic.twitter.com/Qd5IJvI7OA — The 100 S6 News (@The100S6) July 30, 2019

The show’s writers started working on the new season in June.

First day with @The100writers on season 7! So glad to be back with these wonderful humans talking about characters I adore. Oh, and this happened. #The100 pic.twitter.com/81Bf6adQRG — Kim Shumway (@kimshum) June 3, 2019

Season 7 Will Be the Last Season for ‘The 100’ & This Was Rothenberg’s Decision

Things have changed a lot as far as the show’s future is concerned. We now know that Season 7 is going to be the final season for the show.

During the Summer TCA Press Tour in 2018, Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW, said that he does not believe The 100 is nearing the end. “I hope it can go on for a long time,” he said, referencing how impressed he was with Jason Rothenberg’s revitalization of the show. But a lot has changed in just a year.

Now the show is ending in Season 7, but it looks like this was Rothenberg’s decision. Eric Goldman wrote on Twitter: “Mark Pedowitz says Jason Rothenberg had told him he’d like to wrap up #The100 with Season 7, believing it felt like the right time, and they agreed to it this past week. @JRothenbergTV has some other things in the works, which Pedowitz doesn’t want to discuss yet.”

There are rumors that those “other things” might include a spinoff about The 100, but there’s nothing so far to substantiate that rumor.