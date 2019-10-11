Saddleridge Fire Damage: Photos & Videos of the Blaze

The Saddleridge Fire in southern California is now 4,700 acres in size (some sources say it’s grown to beyond 5,000 acres.) The fire has forced evacuations of more than 12,000 homes as firefighters battle to get the blaze under control. Here is a look at videos and photos of the damage from the fire so far.
Video Shows a Harrowing Escape from the Fire
The video below shows a terrifying driver through Porter Ranch as a resident evacuated from the fire.
Another video shows a fire-filled escape near Sylmar.
Here’s another video of the damage from the fire as crews fight back the blaze.
This video shows you how close the fire is to some homes in Los Angeles.
Live Videos Are Tracking the Fire
Some live videos are tracking the fire. You can follow them below. When they finish, they will revert to being fully rewatchable videos.
This next video is from ABC 7.
And this video is from NBC LA.
Damage from the Fire Is Already Extensive
Damage from this fire is already extensive. So far at least 25 structures have been destroyed. The video above shows a home lost from the fire.
Other photos show the fire closing.
The following road closures are in place on October 11:
- SB5 at Calgrove Bl
- NB 5 at Rte 118
- SB 14 at Newhall
- WB 210 at 118
- NB 405 at 118
- EB 118 connector to WB 210
- EB 118 connector to NB 405
Caltrans District 7’s Twitter account will be posting road closure updates periodically.
There has been one death from this fire so far: a civilian went into cardiac arrest and died on the way to the hospital. In addition, a firefighter suffered a minor injury.
Below is an interactive map of evacuation orders, provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department. You can click here to see the full-sized map.
There are several sources you can use to stay updated on the latest details about the fire. LAFD’s evacuation map in the first section of this article is a good resource.
The Los Angeles Fire Department will also be providing updates about the fire on the webpage here.
Ca.gov is updating details about the fire here.
And Inciweb is updating details about the fire here.
You can also text READY to 888777 for updates on the fire, according to officials in a press conference today.
If you live in the LA area, sign up for updates about evacuations and other emergency alerts here: emergency.lacity.org/notifyla.
