Daniel Franckowiak: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Daniel Franckowiak is an American tourist from Bismarck, North Dakota, who was arrested in Thailand after unleashing a disturbing and racist rant in Chiang Mai. Franckowiak’s outburst was caught on video and shared on social media. He was harassing and threatening a restaurant owner and using racist slurs toward a crowd of onlookers, the Thai Examiner reports.

The 46-year-old Franckowiak was charged with criminal damage after breaking the window of a business, according to the Thai Examiner report. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Chiang Mai in December.

Here’s what you need to know about Daniel Franckowiak:

1. Franckowiak Rants in the Video, ‘I Kill People, I Rape Children, I Kill F*ggots’ & Calls a Woman a ‘Coward Ch*nk B*tch’ & Says ‘Put Me on YouTube & Make Me Famous’

The incident occurred about 8 p.m. on November 5, according to the Thai Examiner. In the video, which can be watched above, Daniel Franckowiak is seen shouting at people outside of a restaurant. Franckowiak, wearing a shirt that reads “Code da Vinci,” yells at the person filming, “I’m a real motherf*cker. I kill people, I rape children, I kill f*ggots. I’m real. I’ll f*cking kill and rape you too.”

Franckowiak continues, “You’re going down. You’re going down you coward ch*nk b*tch. You know why I drink? To f*ck you go*ks up. I don’t drink to be happy, I drink to destroy you. You’re gonna get destroyed.”

Franckowiak then yells at a racist slur at another group of bystanders and says, “Your skin looks like the a*s of f*cking cow. Should’ve known better than to f*ck with me.” He then flips off the people watching him before two Thai police officers approach. They tell him to turn around and handcuff him as the video ends. Before it cuts out, Franckowiak tells the person filming, “Put me on YouTube and make me famous.”

2. He Has a Lengthy Criminal Record in North Dakota & Minnesota With Arrests Dating Back to 1992 on Charges Including Vehicle Theft, Domestic Assault, Terroristic Threats, DUI, Burglary, Assault, Fraud & Drug Offenses

Daniel Franckowiak has a lengthy criminal and arrest record in the United States, with charges dating back to 1992 in North Dakota and Minnesota, court records show.

Franckowiak was charged with DUI, possession of stolen property, second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, terroristic threats and several traffic offenses in Moorhead, Minnesota. He was convicted of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, terroristic threats and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and the other charges were dropped. He was also convicted of vehicle theft in 1992.

His other Minnesota charges include domestic assault and trespassing.

In North Dakota, Franckowiak has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia, assault, check fraud, menacing, criminal mischief, being a fugitive from justice, terrorizing, possession of stolen property, dealing in stolen property and contributing to the deliquency of a minor.

3. Franckowiak Uses the Name ‘Daniel Park’ on Facebook & Has Shared Conspiracy Theories on Facebook, Including That the CIA Sent Him to Thailand

Franckowiak uses the name Daniel Park on Facebook. He wrote in his bio that he is, “The world’s very first runway model-superscientist and inventor.” He also says he is the CEO of LuthorCorp, a “Superman” reference. He says he lives in Amphoe San Sai, Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Franckowiak has several posts alluding to conspiracy theories, including about himself. Franckowiak says he was sent to Thailand by the CIA. He also claims that the U.S. government is behind pop music in Asia and America.

“Did the Sheeple know the US govnt can create superstar groups and songs..like Blackpink..made for me.. or Bebe Rexha”s lame crossover song “Meant to Be”that stayed on Billboard’s top 100 and number one a record 35 plus weeks..connect that to kpop’s Jessi in “Who dat B?”…so do you really think they can’t make me a Star? it’s all they ever talk about,” he wrote.

In another post he said, “I’m a DoD rock star (that’s Pentagon, or Department of Defense for any idiots out there).

Franckowiak wrote to another Facebook user, “CIA gots me here for classified reasons. me personally I’m here to finish up my 100% guaranteed research grant proposal (since my prior research has already been “eminent domained”). me, I’m going to be immortalized, you are an insignificant troll hater I’m already legendary within govnt. as long as humanity exists with a technological civilization I am immortal forever a part of the world’s historical ree-chord..lol loser u non historical factor u. regular mediocre person living in a fragile bubble remember me in 2020 that’s when the shoe drops. you’ll be like yeah he dissed me I feel so honored. pathetic commoner you.”

Another Facebook user wrote that Franckowiak is “almost as embarrassing as our president,” and Franckowiak responded about President Trump, “me n him cool he got my back … hes read the classified dossier on me.”

4. He Posted on Facebook That He Has Been to Jail in Thailand 3 Times During His First 9 Weeks There

On Facebook, Franckowiak posted a video and wrote, “This is where i destroyed several businesses and got out of jail for third time in my 9 weeks in corrupt Thailand. People seem to be missing the point on this. What farang goes to jail three times in his first nine weeks in Thailand and does not get deported? Classified because I am a US government VIP. I still go here all the time. It’s like nothing ever happened.”f

Salita Akaruean, the restaurant owner who posted the video of Franckowiak’s arrest on Facebook, wrote that the 46-year-old American returned to her restaurant after he was released from custody. She said he continued yelling at her. According to Akaruean, Franckowiak has vandalized several businesses near her restaurant, including causing damage to a McDonald’s restaurant and the car of one of her employees.

5. Franckowiak Worked as an Electrician & Plumber When He Was Living in North Dakota

Daniel Franckowiak worked as a plumber and electrician when he was living in North Dakota, according to his Facebook page and his Linkedin profile.

Along with Bismarck, North Dakota, Franckowiak has lived in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Moorhead, Minnesota, along with Grand Forks and Fargo in North Dakota, according to public records.

Franckowiak has posted several photos of Asian and Thai women and celebrities, including pop stars, and wrote, “I’m hopelessly addicted to beautiful Asian women.” In another post he said he used to date a Thai woman in Minnesota and says he himself is half-Asian, denying accusations from other Facebook users that he is a “sex tourist” in Thailand. Franckowiak appears to have two children, according to his Facebook posts on an old account in his real name.

