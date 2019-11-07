Tazeen Ahmad is the former NBC News and BBC reporter who died at the age of 48 on November 6. Ahmad’s cause of death has not been made public.

Ahmad’s death was confirmed in a heartbreaking Facebook post from her niece which was posted on November 7. Nida Hassan wrote in her post that in addition to all of her aunt’s professional achievements, that Ahmad was “a doting mother to two of most intelligent, kind, young boys I know, and a pair of cats.”

Hassan wrote that, “It is very difficult for me to say “was”, instead of “is” here– a reflection of how difficult it is to accept that she is no longer here with us.” Hassan’s post concludes with the words, “May we all know women like her, and have the opportunity to learn from them– and love them.”

On her LinkedIn page, Ahmad described herself as a “Broadcaster, Writer, Emotional Intelligence Consultant.” According to that page, Ahamd says that she worked for the BBC as a reporter, presenter and senior producer. From there, Ahmad went to work as a London-based foreign correspondent with NBC News for three years. Since August 2006, Ahmad worked as a presenter and reporter on one of England’s top investigative programs, “Dispatches.”

VideoVideo related to tazeen ahmad dead: award-winning reporter dies at 48 2019-11-07T11:42:01-05:00

Ahmad has won Asian Media Awards and Royal Television Society awards. Ahmad has also been nominated for BAFTA awards. Ahmad said on juries for the Royal Television Society and BAFTA. In 2009, Ahmad published her first and only book, “The Checkout Girl.” The book saw Ahmad recount her time working in undercover in a supermarket for six months during the recession. Ahmad was the patron of two charities, Mosac and Woman’s Trust. Ahmad also founded her own education program, “The Story Project.”

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tazeen Ahmad. Tazeen was one of the most gifted journalists of her generation and during her life made an incredible impression on all those who met her. Our sincere condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/EwZjE7e8eR — Asian Media Awards (@asianmediaaward) November 7, 2019

Ahmad was also the founder of EQ Matters, an emotional intelligence consultancy business that “has helped hundreds of senior leaders, teams and executives succeed in pressurized, driven and creative environments,” according to the company’s website. Ahmad founded the company in January 2016.

VideoVideo related to tazeen ahmad dead: award-winning reporter dies at 48 2019-11-07T11:42:01-05:00

In a May 2014 BBC documentary, Ahmad said that she was a “committed life-long introvert.”

VideoVideo related to tazeen ahmad dead: award-winning reporter dies at 48 2019-11-07T11:42:01-05:00

Among the most controversial and taboo subjects that Ahmad covered in a documentary was 2010’s “When Cousins Marry.” The documentary dealt with issue of incest in the Pakistani community in the United Kingdom. Ahmad herself was of Pakistani descent. In the documentary, Ahmad said that more than half of Pakistani people living in the United Kingdom marry a first cousin.

In the lead-up to the release of the documentary, Ahmad wrote in the Daily Mail that her grandparents had been first cousins. That resulted in her grandmother suffering multiple miscarriages and having three deaf uncles. Ahmad said that her mother and her siblings had convened before and of them had children to ensure that incest would stop in their family.

A New Statesman review of the documentary said, “Ahmad’s film was exemplary journalism, clear-sighted, non-judgemental, quietly bewildered. In an age of celebrity and hype, she delivered – can you believe it? – a proper story.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School