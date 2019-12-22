What Time Is the ‘Mr. Robot’ Finale Tonight? When Does It End?

Tonight is the series finale of Mr. Robot. We’re not ready to say goodbye to this show, and fans have no idea what to expect after the crazy twist that happened last week. Read on to find out when it’s airing and why it’s airing at a different time.

‘Mr. Robot’ Begins at 9 PM Eastern & Lasts for a Little More thanTwo Hours

The finale of Mr. Robot begins at 9 p.m. Eastern tonight (8 p.m. Central.) Yes, it’s starting an hour earlier than the series normally begins. Then it will last for two hours and seven minutes, so it’s an extra-long episode tonight too. The series finale will end at 11:07 p.m. Eastern.

Technically, the episode is long because the USA Network is airing the last two episodes back-to-back, the network shared with Heavy.com. Episodes 12 and 13 are both airing tonight.

The episode is airing on the USA Network. To find what channel USA is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel USA Network is on for you.

According to TV Guide, tonight’s episodes are just called “Series Finale Part 1” and “Series Finale Part 2.” And the descriptions aren’t helpful either, just reading “Part one of the series finale” and “Part two of the series finale.” They’re not giving any hints about what to expect tonight.

If you’re planning to watch it through a digital service, you might have to wait a while if you don’t watch live. Sam Esmail said that the series finale will “most likely not be available after air on your digital providers for a few days. If you want to avoid spoilers, the best antidote is to watch it live…”

For anyone out there who’s interested in the #MrRobot series finale, please know it will most likely not be available after air on your digital providers for a few days. If you want to avoid spoilers, the best antidote is to watch it live tomorrow night! — Sam Esmail (@samesmail) December 22, 2019

In a tweet, Esmail said that this includes iTunes. Likely, this also includes Amazon and other digital providers like Google Play. So you definitely might want to review live stream options if you don’t want to risk being spoiled. These include FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and Sling TV. All will be live streaming the finale, and Sling and FuboTV offer free trials too if you’re interested.

USA Network also has its own live TV online website here. Unfortunately, this is not available for people without a cable subscription. You must sign in to your TV provider to unlock this option.

As for what to expect tonight, after last week’s plot twist, fans aren’t sure what will be happening. Here’s a promo for tonight.

Mr. Robot 4×12 & 4×13 "Series Finale" Promo (HD)Mr. Robot 4×12 "Series Finale Part 1" & 4×13 "Series Finale Part 2" Promo (Series Finale) – Part one of the series finale. Mr. Robot 4×13 "Series Finale Part 2" (Series Finale) – Part two of the series finale. Subscribe to tvpromosdb on Youtube for more Mr. Robot season 4 promos in HD! Mr. Robot official website: https://www.usanetwork.com/mrrobot Watch more Mr. Robot Season 4 videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfrisy2KXzkc10NaU4VQJa7pMgv8Nxcdy Like Mr. Robot on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhoIsMrRobot Follow Mr. Robot on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhoIsMrRobot Follow Mr. Robot on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whoismrrobot Mr. Robot 4×12 "Series Finale Part 1" & 4×13 "Series Finale Part 2" Promo/Preview (Series Finale) Mr. Robot Season 4 Episode 12 & 13 Promo Mr. Robot Season 4 Series Finale Promo Mr. Robot S04E12 & S04E13 Promo (Series Finale) #MrRobot » Watch Mr. Robot Series Finale Sunday at a special time of 9:00pm on USA Network » Starring: Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin Contribute subtitle translations for this video: https://www.youtube.com/timedtext_video?v=b1_zYJd0uRg 2019-12-16T04:04:53.000Z

This looks like an episode that’s going to be really confusing for fans, but in Mr. Robot‘s world that means it’s going to be an amazing episode. The show has had an amazing final season, with smart twists that have been quietly embedded in the plot since the first season, but still managed to shock fans.

Is White Rose’s machine real? Or is the latest twist something completely different? Fans don’t really know what to expect, but one thing is for certain: they’ll be talking about what happens tonight for a long time.