Pierce Bush: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pierce Bush, the grandson of late President George H.W. Bush, is running for Congress in Texas. He’s the latest member of the Bush family to enter politics. His father is Neil Bush, the brother of former President George W. Bush and former Florida governor and 2016 presidential candidate Jeb Bush.

Pierce Bush is running as a Republican for Texas’ 22nd Congressional District in Houston currently led by Rep. Pete Olson, a Republican who was elected in 2008.

Here’s what you need to know about Pierce Bush.

1. Pierce Bush Is Currently CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star in Texas

My BBBS Lone Star staff gave me this mug to mark my 4th year anniversary as CEO. Love this quote and love the team and volunteers I work with across so much of Texas who care deeply about the future of our kids! #defendersofpotential pic.twitter.com/EaEWRWixd8 — Pierce Bush (@PierceBush) August 27, 2019

As CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star in the state of Texas, Pierce Bush “is responsible for coordination of all things related to fundraising, budgeting, programming, the agency’s Board of Directors and achieving the strategic goals of the largest Big Brothers Big Sisters affiliate organization in the country,” according to his official bio. He began volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters in 2009 and was appointed to the Houston Regional Board in early 2012 before becoming CEO.

In 2018, Bush was named the Most Admired Nonprofit CEO by the Houston Business Journal.

He graduated from The University of Texas at Austin.

2. Pierce Bush Is Running for Congress As a Republican in the 22nd Congressional District in the Suburbs of Houston

Today, I’m proud to announce my candidacy for Texas's 22nd district. I look forward to working with you, earning your support, your faith and your vote. Visit https://t.co/yRG4DMctCm for more information. pic.twitter.com/fzRJ2xp54w — Pierce Bush (@PierceBush) December 9, 2019

According to The Texas Tribune:

The development is something of a surprise because Bush was once considering running for the neighboring 7th Congressional District, a seat once held by his grandfather. But after Olson announced his retirement in late July, Bush began being talked about as a potential candidate for that seat instead. He never publicly commented on whether he was interested in the 22nd District but said in an interview Monday afternoon that he had a deep appreciation for the area through his nonprofit work.

“The future of America looks like this district,” Bush said. “This is a district where a conservatism that empowers all Americans is something that’s worth fighting for.” https://t.co/pItEHngeTB — Pierce Bush (@PierceBush) December 10, 2019

Bush told The Texas Tribune that he plans to move to the district. “After he announced Monday morning, rival Greg Hill released a statement saying that while he has ‘great respect for the Bush family, I have strong doubts about any candidate who would try to parachute into our district and buy this seat. The law does not require candidates to live in the districts for which they are running,” The Texas Tribune reported.

3. Pierce Bush Is the Grandson of Late President George H.W. Bush Who Served In the Oval Office From 1989 to 1993

Pierce Bush is the grandson of late President George H.W. Bush, a Republican who served as the 41st president of the United States from 1989 to 1993.

The elder Bush said he voted for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. President Donald Trump attended Bush’s funeral in December 2018, but the tension among the him and the former presidents at the gathering was visible. “It’s unusual that a cabal of ex-presidents from both parties dislike a sitting president and that’s what you’ve got happening right now,” said Douglas Brinkley, a history professor at Rice University, told AP.

Pierce Bush is a supporter of Trump and says he looks forward to working with him in Washington if he is elected to Congress. “When you look at the alternative first of all, how can you be anything but a supporter of the president’s policies?” Pierce Bush told the Associated Press. “I look forward to being a partner in Washington and speaking of course with my own voice, but supporting the president’s agenda.”

4. Pierce Bush’s Father Is Neil Bush, Brother of Former President George W. Bush and Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush

Neil Bush is chairman of the Points of Light board of directors, a nonprofit named after his father's famous line "a thousand points of light" during his acceptance speech at the 1988 Republican National Convention.

Neil Bush is also the chairman of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation in Houston and the Bush China U.S. Relations Foundation. He also serves on the advisory boards of the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M, the Houston Salvation Army and the Asia Society Texas Center.

According to his official bio, Neil Bush “develops international business opportunities.” He is chairman of Singhaiyi, a Singapore company investing in U.S. real estate; co-chairman of CIIC, a property development business in China; and chairman of A&A Consulting, a global platform that attracts Asian capital for investments in health care, education and food in the United States.

Pierce Bush’s sister is Lauren Bush Lauren, founder and CEO of FEED Projects, a nonprofit that has provided over 93 million meals that are served in schools in Africa through the UN World Food Programme.

5. Pierce Bush Is Married To Sarahbeth Bush and Has a Golden Retriever Winton Moose Who Has His Own Instagram Page With Nearly 100,000 Followers

many thanks to winston_moose for allowing the use of this video, you can check them out at https://t.co/L0W7bXcyle pic.twitter.com/UgjjPG7XYH — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) July 2, 2019

Pierce Bush is married to Sarahbeth Bush and the two have a golden retriever named Winston-Moose who has nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram. According to a 2018 article in the Houston Chronicle, Winston Moose has a modeling contract and is training to be a therapy dog. “It’s Sarahbeth who videotapes and photographs Winston Moose all the time and writes the pithy captions that seem to capture his persona,” the Houston Chronicle reported.