Ram Dass Dead: America’s Spiritual Teacher Dies At Age 88

Ram Dass, who’s real name was Richard Alpert, famous for being the nation’s preeminent spiritual leader since, died on Sunday night. He was 88 years old.

The clinical psychologist received his name, which means “Servant of God” in Hindu, from guru, Neem Karoli Baba, who’s also known as Maharaj-ji. Dass met him while on a meditative trip to Eastern India in 1967. It was a pivotal meeting which completely changed the course of Dass’s life, and inspired him to author of the book, Be Here Now, which has sold over 2 million copies.

Prior to meeting Maharaj-ji, Dass was Harvard professor. In collaboration with Timothy Leary, Ralph Metzner, Aldous Huxley, and Allen Ginsberg, they researched psilocybin, LSD-25, and other psychedelic drugs. Their collective studies produced two books, The Psychedelic Experience, which was co-authored with Leary and Metzner, and LSD , with Sidney Cohen and Lawrence Schiller.

Their research was so controversial that Dass and Leary were tossed out of Harvard academia, and the two professors decided to go on their own psychedelic journey. They traveled to Mexico, ate mushrooms, and studied the source of consciousness itself, mind expansion, and drugs being a catalyst for spiritual thinkers.

When Dass traveled to India and met Maharaj-ji, he gave his guru a large dose of LSD to see how such a spiritual leader would react, and much to his surprise, the drugs had zero effect on him. After numerous trips back and forth to India to spend time with Maharaj-ji, Dass settled down in America to focus on his new non-drug related spiritual awakening, combining the beliefs of Buddhism, Hinduism, Sufism, Christianity, and Jewish mysticism.

Dass Was Wheelchair Bound After Suffering A Stroke in 1971

Dass wrote over a dozen other books throughout his career, including The Only Dance There Is, Miracle of Love: Stories of Neem Karoli Baba, How Can I Help? Compassion in Action: ; One-Liners: A Mini-Manual for a Spiritual Life (Bell Tower Press), and Paths to God: Living the Bhagavad Gita.

The popular spiritual leader has also been the star subject of numerous documentaries including Becoming Nobody, which premiered earlier this year. While Dass, who suffered a stroke in 1977, that affected his speaking ability and severely debilitated, he never let his setback push him off track. He told The New York Times in September, “The stroke took away my cello playing, golf, making love. So all I could do after the stroke was go inside and concentrate on my spiritual side.”

Ram Dass Is The Co-Founder Of The Seva Foundation

Seva, which means “spiritual service” in Sanskrit, is an international foundation which supports programs the helps wipe out curable blindness. According to Seva’s website, an estimated 253 million people live with vision impairment, and 80% of all issues can be prevented or cured with a 15-minute operation.

Dass created the Seva Foundation in 1978, and has helped provide eye surgeries, eyeglasses, medicine, and other eye-related care to more than 40 million people in impoverished communities.

