Mar-a-Lago Gate Crashed, Shots Fired: Report

A woman may have tried to crash the gate at Mar-a-Lago, leading to shots being fired at President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach property, according to a local news report by WSVN-7 News.

WSVN-7 News reported that Palm Beach Sheriff’s office sources told the station there was an incident at Mar-a Lago in Palm Beach on January 31, 2020. Trump is not present, but he’s due to arrive at Mar-a-Lago later Friday, according to WTSP-TV.

“Someone ran the northern checkpoint near the property and then deputies fired at this person,” the journalist said on the air. “Secret service officials may have fired at this person as well…this person who sources believe is a woman was still able to get away. Officials are saying this person ran from the scene and is still out there.”

Here’s that report:

#BREAKING – Authorities reportedly responding to incident at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/I7e8mLPqTb — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 31, 2020

Journalist Michelle Quesada of WPTV wrote on Twitter: “FHP was in pursuit of a black SUV. The black SUV was headed towards two security check points at Mar-A-Logo, in the Town of Palm Beach. The SUV breached both security points, Officials discharged their firearms at the vehicle.”

She added: “The vehicle fled while being pursued by FHP and PBSO helicopter. The vehicle has NOW been located and two individuals are currently in custody.”

I’ve seen multiple FHP cars coming from Palm Beach Island heading west on Southern Blvd with lights and sirens activated. Ongoing investigation on the island with a heavy police presence near Mar-a-Lago. All we know is that PBSO is the lead agency investigating @WPTV pic.twitter.com/6EbxCbStu5 — Michelle Quesada (@M_Quesada) January 31, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

A Heavy Law Enforcement Presence Was Reported at Trump’s Estate

WATCH LIVE: Heavy police presence on Southern Blvd. and Olive, near Mar-a-Lago. https://t.co/4OfzZk5MtC https://t.co/e9UY8OFzns — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) January 31, 2020

WTSP-TV reported that a heavy law enforcement presence had descended on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Video from the scene showed the law enforcement presence.

There is not yet official confirmation of the report. This post is being updated as more is learned about the possible Mar-a-Lago gate crashing and shots fired incident. The woman’s name and motive are not known.