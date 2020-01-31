How Many Attended Trump’s Des Moines, Iowa Rally? Crowd Size & Overflow Photos

President Donald Trump visited Des Moines, Iowa for a rally Thursday night, January 30, 2020. The more-than-7,000-seat venue was packed, hitting capacity and requiring some people to stand outside after the venue was filled The rally was part of his 2020 campaign. Read on to learn more and see crowd and overflow photos and videos from the rally.

The Venue Reached Capacity with More than 7,000

The rally was at The Knapp Center at Drake University and started at 7 p.m. Central (9 p.m. Eastern.) The capacity for The Knapp Center is 7,152. This is a little smaller than some of the venues where Trump hosts rallies. Even before the rally began, WHO TV reported that the venue was expected to hit capacity today.

Rally crowd waiting on Trump in Iowa pic.twitter.com/vcF2XWvzAg — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) January 30, 2020

The event was packed. In fact, Des Moines Register said that sometime before the rally started, the venue reached capacity and people had to be turned away. Capacity, the Register said, was 7,152 not counting the people standing on the floor.

“I work so hard for this state.” President @realDonaldTrump starts rally in Des Moines talking about the USMCA. pic.twitter.com/P1aGNNHwTC — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) January 31, 2020

CBS confirmed that the venue was at capacity.

Knapp Center at Drake in Des Moines that’s hosting the Trump rally this evening appears to be at capacity — they aren’t letting anymore people in. pic.twitter.com/pE6KMccYVl — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) January 30, 2020

Here’s a look at the crowd about an hour before Trump took the stage.

“It’s gonna take four more years to drain that swamp!” said @VP Pence. “Drain that swamp! Drain that swamp!” cheers the crowd.@weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/J8yLB0krLV — Eva Andersen (@EvainIowa) January 31, 2020

Trump told the excited crowd during the rally: “We’re winning a lot, we’re beating them all!” Trump also referenced a poll that had him leading all “the socialists” in the “failing New York Times.”

Trump also made fun of “Sleepy Joe” Biden, talking about one time on the campaign trail when Biden said he was in the wrong state. Trump said, mimicking Biden: “‘It’s great to be in the great state of Ohio.’ Then they say, ‘Joe, you’re in Iowa!’ You can’t do that.”

Trump also talked about how China and the whole world “respects us,” despite what media reports may say.

He also referenced the impeachment trial, calling it a “deranged witch hunt hoax.”

Here are some more crowd shots shared by people who were there.

2+ hours out from @realDonaldTrump scheduled remarks and it’s already standing room only, shoulder to shoulder. Another day, another Trump rally 😉 pic.twitter.com/EHJnPtkO7Z — Jordan Parker (@jordanparker_) January 30, 2020

Russian bots cheer as Trump invades Iowa pic.twitter.com/B6LUFzcvkV — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 31, 2020

Great turnout for @realDonaldTrump in Iowa tonight! This place is packed with people who want #FourMoreYears. pic.twitter.com/nDiuehqajs — Tommy Hicks (@TommyHicksGOP) January 30, 2020

During the rally, Trump spoke positively about millennials. “You know what millennials are? Young, great people with a lot of future,” he said.

🚨HAPPENING NOW‼️ Nothing like being at a MASSIVE KEEP AMERICA GREAT RALLY in Des Moines, Iowa at Drake University! #KAG2020🇺🇸 #TrumpRally🇺🇸#Trump2020LandslideVictory pic.twitter.com/l9G9ZDLDUu — Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) January 31, 2020

Trump also asked the crowd who was tougher, Clinton, Bernie Sanders, or Pete Buttigieg. “Maybe we take another crack at crazy Hillary,” he offered a cheering crowd.

Trump also referenced “mini Mike” (Mike Bloomberg) during his speech, making fun of his height.

And the President promised to beat the Democrats in the November election.

Overflow Space Was Needed Outside in Freezing Temperatures

After the venue reached capacity, people who still wanted to stay ended up watching in the overflow space outside on a large screen, Des Moines Register reported.

Here’s one photo of the overflow crowd.

Here’s the overflow crowd outside Trump’s Des Moines rally waiting in 30 degrees to see Trump on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/Lwseu2FLkb — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) January 31, 2020

Caitlin Huey-Burns of CBS News said on Twitter that despite the 30-degree temperature, many people still watched outside.

It’s 30 degrees in Des Moines tonight. Big overflow of people outside of Trump rally watching on a big screen. — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) January 31, 2020

People Started Lining Up More than a Day Early

Some people camped out more than a day before the rally, but Randal Thom — who has attended 61 Trump rallies — told the Des Moines Register that he didn’t expect quite as many to camp out this time since temperatures were going to get into the teens. He, however, planned to camp out and help organize others who did too. He ended up with a small group camping with him the night before.

Here’s a look at the line, hours before the rally was going to begin.

This was the line at 11:30 a.m., with doors not opening until 3 p.m.

TRUMP RALLY: line at 11:30am, doors open at 3, the president speaks at 7pm in Des Moines, Iowa at Knapp Center at Drake University #TrumpRallyDesMoines #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/5YDekVF2G8 — Mark Weyermuller (@publicpolicyman) January 30, 2020

People even camped out in 20-degree weather so they could attend today.

Trump supporters are camping in 20 degree weather overnight for Iowa Trump rally. Supermajority 2020. Game on 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/unNH5uBvRG — Kambree Kawahine Koa – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@KamVTV) January 30, 2020

Here are a few more photos from the rally:

Trump’s next rally will be in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Central.) That rally will be held at the SNHU Arena.

