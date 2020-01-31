How Many Attended Trump’s Des Moines, Iowa Rally? Crowd Size & Overflow Photos

President Donald Trump visited Des Moines, Iowa for a rally Thursday night, January 30, 2020. The more-than-7,000-seat venue was packed, hitting capacity and requiring some people to stand outside after the venue was filled The rally was part of his 2020 campaign. Read on to learn more and see crowd and overflow photos and videos from the rally.
The Venue Reached Capacity with More than 7,000
The rally was at The Knapp Center at Drake University and started at 7 p.m. Central (9 p.m. Eastern.) The capacity for The Knapp Center is 7,152. This is a little smaller than some of the venues where Trump hosts rallies. Even before the rally began, WHO TV reported that the venue was expected to hit capacity today.
The event was packed. In fact, Des Moines Register said that sometime before the rally started, the venue reached capacity and people had to be turned away. Capacity, the Register said, was 7,152 not counting the people standing on the floor.
CBS confirmed that the venue was at capacity.
Here’s a look at the crowd about an hour before Trump took the stage.
Trump told the excited crowd during the rally: “We’re winning a lot, we’re beating them all!” Trump also referenced a poll that had him leading all “the socialists” in the “failing New York Times.”
Trump also made fun of “Sleepy Joe” Biden, talking about one time on the campaign trail when Biden said he was in the wrong state. Trump said, mimicking Biden: “‘It’s great to be in the great state of Ohio.’ Then they say, ‘Joe, you’re in Iowa!’ You can’t do that.”
Trump also talked about how China and the whole world “respects us,” despite what media reports may say.
He also referenced the impeachment trial, calling it a “deranged witch hunt hoax.”
Here are some more crowd shots shared by people who were there.
During the rally, Trump spoke positively about millennials. “You know what millennials are? Young, great people with a lot of future,” he said.
Trump also asked the crowd who was tougher, Clinton, Bernie Sanders, or Pete Buttigieg. “Maybe we take another crack at crazy Hillary,” he offered a cheering crowd.
Trump also referenced “mini Mike” (Mike Bloomberg) during his speech, making fun of his height.
And the President promised to beat the Democrats in the November election.
Overflow Space Was Needed Outside in Freezing Temperatures
After the venue reached capacity, people who still wanted to stay ended up watching in the overflow space outside on a large screen, Des Moines Register reported.
Here’s one photo of the overflow crowd.
Caitlin Huey-Burns of CBS News said on Twitter that despite the 30-degree temperature, many people still watched outside.
People Started Lining Up More than a Day Early
Some people camped out more than a day before the rally, but Randal Thom — who has attended 61 Trump rallies — told the Des Moines Register that he didn’t expect quite as many to camp out this time since temperatures were going to get into the teens. He, however, planned to camp out and help organize others who did too. He ended up with a small group camping with him the night before.
Here’s a look at the line, hours before the rally was going to begin.
This was the line at 11:30 a.m., with doors not opening until 3 p.m.
People even camped out in 20-degree weather so they could attend today.
Here are a few more photos from the rally:
Trump’s next rally will be in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Central.) That rally will be held at the SNHU Arena.
