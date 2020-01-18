Women’s March 2020: See the Turnout & Crowd Size Photos Across the Country

Activists joined together across the country on January 18, 2020, as people marched for the fourth annual Women’s March. Thousands of people across the United States have taken part in the Women’s March today. The keynote event was in Washington, D.C., but sister marches took place all across the country. The turnout overall was smaller than the initial events in 2017, but the numbers were still quite large today. To look back at what happened in 2018, see Heavy’s story here. For 2019 turnout information, see Heavy’s story here. This year, marches took place in 180 cities around the country, Star Advertiser reported. Here’s a look at crowd photos and videos for the marches today, showing the turnout for the Women’s March 2020.

Rallies Were Held in Hundreds of Cities Around the Country Today

A tally is being calculated at CrowdCounting.org. Participants can submit estimates of crowd sizes here.

Below are photos and details about the turnout in a sampling of cities across the country.

Washington, D.C.

The temperatures were freezing but a lot of people showed up anyway in D.C. for the Women’s March event. The Star Advertiser noted that although participation was still large this year, “crowds were noticeably smaller than in previous years” in D.C. and New York City. Nearly a million people showed up in 2017 for the first D.C. march., but this year’s numbers in D.C. were “several thousand,” according to the Advertiser.

More signs and demonstrations from #WomensMarchDC. The weather was freezing, but the marchers were fired up! #WomensMarch #WomensMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/u3CoDjzaSx — Michael Mrozinski (@MJMrozinski) January 18, 2020

Here’s a video of when the marchers paused in front of the White House.

When the #WomensMarch/#WomensMarchDC passed in front of the White House. pic.twitter.com/WY3A6uaNs8 — Indian Country Today (@IndianCountry) January 18, 2020

Here are some signs from D.C.

I have so so many pictures I want to post but here are a few !!! #womensmarchDC show me what democracy looks like ! This is what democracy looks like !! pic.twitter.com/shcZCmOF9n — 555Ⓥ (@FlickMyVVIC) January 18, 2020

And a look at the crowd, which is quite large.

Another crowd video:

And more crowd photos. It was a sizeable turnout today.

rain or sleet or snow or shine #WomensMarchDC pic.twitter.com/REQBUeUtOw — Cat Stern (@cat_stern) January 18, 2020

At one point, marchers stopped and chanted in front of Trump’s Hotel.

MUST WATCH: Chanting in front of Trump's own hotel in DC. I feel the vibrations in NYC! 👏👏 #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/oYKiOulrX9 — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) January 18, 2020

This year’s march was led by Las Tesis, a Chilean group.

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Great time at the Atlantic City women’s march!! Proud to stand with this incredible lineup of speakers. pic.twitter.com/kSuPX4JCnq — Sue Altman (@suealtman) January 18, 2020

The Women’s March in Atlantic City had to go indoors due to the weather, NJ.com shared. But hundreds still showed up, NJ.com noted.

Boston, Massachusetts Didn’t Have a March This Year

A Women’s March event was not held in Boston this year. Some wrote postcards instead.

Today it is 17 degrees in Boston and for some reason no Women’s March downtown/ so w/friends wrote 35 postcards to encourage Fl Dems to vote by mail. Plz check out #PostcardsToVoters for details and join in. Definitely made me feel better — childpsychmdact (@mommd22) January 18, 2020

Today was part of a Week of Action in Boston.

Chicago, Illinois

The Chicago event was scheduled rain or shine, no matter the weather. Participants will meet at 11 a.m. local time at Grant Park, with the march then ending at the Federal Plaza.

Thousands participated after the Chicago event was on hiatus last year, WGN 9 reported.

Chicago showed up in Thousands upon Thousands at the #WomensMarch #WomensMarchChi pic.twitter.com/1lzTm1QabE — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) January 18, 2020

Concord, New Hampshire

A crowd showed up in Concord, New Hampshire, too.

William Weld visited with some people at the rally in Concord.

Speakers addressed the crowd.

Denver, Colorado

More Denver Women's March pic.twitter.com/VTJNAEtiK9 — RTMFA Taco Afficionado (@KellyCDenver) January 18, 2020

In Denver this year, thousands turned out for the march, Denver 7 reported. This year the event did not include a rally, but participants met with local organizations instead.

Here’s a video.

Hartford, Connecticut

Instead of a march this year, Connecticut’s chapter held a series of press conferences, Courant.com reported.

Indianapolis, Indiana

Demonstrators weather the rain for Indianapolis Women's March https://t.co/aOvuyoU1xN pic.twitter.com/AEvGTgXBiu — IndyStar (@indystar) January 18, 2020

A crowd also showed up in Indianapolis today despite the rain, IndyStar shared.

Los Angeles, California

Marchers were in Pershing Square in Los Angeles today.

The crowd in LA was quite large.

Here’s another crowd photo.

As with previous years, the LA march was one of the largest. Crowd estimates weren’t available at the time of publication, but photos reveal large crowds at the event.

Here’s another crowd video.

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Los Angeles, Saturday, January 18, and cities across the U.S. as part of the nationwide Women's March rallies. Marches were scheduled in more than 180 cities. (AP) pic.twitter.com/rEs0iHJvO3 — VOA DEEWA (@voadeewa) January 18, 2020

And another video:

The 2020 Women’s March in Los Angeles arrives at LA City Hall#WomensMarchLA | #WomensMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/NW91yeg8Jw — JaValle 🏁 (@JaValle) January 18, 2020

Police said as many as 200,000 might show up in downtown LA today, The OCR reported.

Maine

The 2020 Island Women's March was a great success! pic.twitter.com/t9jaPLV6Cf — Indivisible_MDI (@Indivisible_MDI) January 18, 2020

Despite the cold weather, people braved the temperatures to show up in Maine too.

New York City

The Star Advertiser noted that although participation was still large this year, “crowds were noticeably smaller than in previous years” in D.C. and New York City. The Advertiser described the NYC events as having “hundreds” participating this year.

In New York City’s two events, one of the speakers was Andrew Yang’s wife, Evelyn Yang. She said: “”You might have heard that I’m standing here today also as a survivor of sexual assault. There are too many of us.”

"I had to believe that coming forward would help me reclaim my voice and help others reclaim theirs," presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s wife Evelyn Yang said at the Women’s March in New York City after revealing this week she’s a sexual assault survivor https://t.co/L6Etkis3bD pic.twitter.com/HNLc68SyZZ — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) January 18, 2020

Marchers gathered despite the snow in New York.

Two Women’s March events took place in New York this year. One was the Women’s March NYC event in downtown Manhattan and the other was the Women’s March Alliance event. Both groups focused on unity this year and supporting each other.

WOMEN’S MARCH 2020: Hundreds braved the snow in New York City Saturday for the Women’s March as part of nationwide rallies across the country. The fourth annual protest focuses on issues such as climate change, reproductive rights and LGBTQ rights. https://t.co/cZWMtoRcVG pic.twitter.com/1tFeeAx3LI — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 18, 2020

Here’s another photo.

Scenes from the 2020 Women's March in New York City, where thousands marched despite the snow. pic.twitter.com/R7AlinohP8 — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) January 18, 2020

Oakland, California

Look at this MASSIVE crowd in Oakland, California. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/VyEFzZEVfF — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) January 18, 2020

The crowd in Oakland was very large this year.

San Francisco, California

Here are photos from San Francisco above. A video is below.

Santa Ana, California

Overall, tens of thousands marched in Southern California areas including Santa Ana, The OCR reported. Santa Ana video is pictured below.

More photos are below.

And here are photos from Orange County.

ACROSS THE NATION: Rep. Katie Porter speaks at the Orange County #WomensMarch where thousands gathered to have their voices heard and to speak out against this administration. #Resist https://t.co/BXDvWAQtRT — Nick Walden Poublon (@NWPinPDX) January 18, 2020

Vancouver, Washington

Here are photos from Vancouver.

Overall, the turnout was large for the rallies across the country today.