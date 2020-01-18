Women’s March 2020: See the Turnout & Crowd Size Photos Across the Country

Activists joined together across the country on January 18, 2020, as people marched for the fourth annual Women’s March. Thousands of people across the United States have taken part in the Women’s March today. The keynote event was in Washington, D.C., but sister marches took place all across the country. The turnout overall was smaller than the initial events in 2017, but the numbers were still quite large today. To look back at what happened in 2018, see Heavy’s story here. For 2019 turnout information, see Heavy’s story here. This year, marches took place in 180 cities around the country, Star Advertiser reported. Here’s a look at crowd photos and videos for the marches today, showing the turnout for the Women’s March 2020.
Rallies Were Held in Hundreds of Cities Around the Country Today
A tally is being calculated at CrowdCounting.org. Participants can submit estimates of crowd sizes here.
Below are photos and details about the turnout in a sampling of cities across the country.
Washington, D.C.
The temperatures were freezing but a lot of people showed up anyway in D.C. for the Women’s March event. The Star Advertiser noted that although participation was still large this year, “crowds were noticeably smaller than in previous years” in D.C. and New York City. Nearly a million people showed up in 2017 for the first D.C. march., but this year’s numbers in D.C. were “several thousand,” according to the Advertiser.
Here’s a video of when the marchers paused in front of the White House.
Here are some signs from D.C.
And a look at the crowd, which is quite large.
Another crowd video:
And more crowd photos. It was a sizeable turnout today.
At one point, marchers stopped and chanted in front of Trump’s Hotel.
This year’s march was led by Las Tesis, a Chilean group.
Atlantic City, New Jersey
The Women’s March in Atlantic City had to go indoors due to the weather, NJ.com shared. But hundreds still showed up, NJ.com noted.
Boston, Massachusetts Didn’t Have a March This Year
A Women’s March event was not held in Boston this year. Some wrote postcards instead.
Today was part of a Week of Action in Boston.
Chicago, Illinois
The Chicago event was scheduled rain or shine, no matter the weather. Participants will meet at 11 a.m. local time at Grant Park, with the march then ending at the Federal Plaza.
Thousands participated after the Chicago event was on hiatus last year, WGN 9 reported.
Concord, New Hampshire
A crowd showed up in Concord, New Hampshire, too.
William Weld visited with some people at the rally in Concord.
Speakers addressed the crowd.
Denver, Colorado
In Denver this year, thousands turned out for the march, Denver 7 reported. This year the event did not include a rally, but participants met with local organizations instead.
Here’s a video.
Hartford, Connecticut
Instead of a march this year, Connecticut’s chapter held a series of press conferences, Courant.com reported.
Indianapolis, Indiana
A crowd also showed up in Indianapolis today despite the rain, IndyStar shared.
Los Angeles, California
Marchers were in Pershing Square in Los Angeles today.
The crowd in LA was quite large.
Here’s another crowd photo.
As with previous years, the LA march was one of the largest. Crowd estimates weren’t available at the time of publication, but photos reveal large crowds at the event.
Here’s another crowd video.
And another video:
Police said as many as 200,000 might show up in downtown LA today, The OCR reported.
Maine
Despite the cold weather, people braved the temperatures to show up in Maine too.
New York City
The Star Advertiser noted that although participation was still large this year, “crowds were noticeably smaller than in previous years” in D.C. and New York City. The Advertiser described the NYC events as having “hundreds” participating this year.
In New York City’s two events, one of the speakers was Andrew Yang’s wife, Evelyn Yang. She said: “”You might have heard that I’m standing here today also as a survivor of sexual assault. There are too many of us.”
Marchers gathered despite the snow in New York.
Two Women’s March events took place in New York this year. One was the Women’s March NYC event in downtown Manhattan and the other was the Women’s March Alliance event. Both groups focused on unity this year and supporting each other.
Here’s another photo.
Oakland, California
The crowd in Oakland was very large this year.
San Francisco, California
Here are photos from San Francisco above. A video is below.
Santa Ana, California
Overall, tens of thousands marched in Southern California areas including Santa Ana, The OCR reported. Santa Ana video is pictured below.
More photos are below.
And here are photos from Orange County.
Vancouver, Washington
Here are photos from Vancouver.
Overall, the turnout was large for the rallies across the country today.