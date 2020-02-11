Live Republican New Hampshire Primary Election Results 2020: Who Is Winning?

Today is the New Hampshire Primary. And although everyone’s focusing on the Democratic results, there’s also a race today for the Republican Presidential candidate too. Heavy will be providing live results from the Iowa caucus right here on this page as part of a partnership with Decision Desk. As of 7:30 p.m. Central, AP reported that Trump had already won. You can see the results below.

Republican Primary Results – Updated Live

Heavy has partnered with Decision Desk to show the results of the Republican caucus live as they come in. Go here if you don’t see a results table below.

Live Results: New Hampshire GOP

Take a look at the live results table above.

Here are some highlights from the primary today.

Stopped by the Londonderry Polls with @kilmeade and @foxandfriends to show them how we run elections in New Hampshire. For 100 years we’ve been First in the Nation, and for 100 years we’ve done it right. #FITN pic.twitter.com/obCN0NnSuA — Chris Sununu (@ChrisSununu) February 11, 2020

Stopped at Bedford High School in New Hampshire this morning to greet voters on primary day. Lots of energy for @realDonaldTrump and the Republican Party! Great to run into @ChrisSununu! pic.twitter.com/tNPSbyzlKD — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) February 11, 2020

"They're just excited to see progress. They're excited to be able to live their American Dream for the first time in a long time." @DonaldJTrumpJr says his father's record as president is why his supporters remain loyal. #nhpolitics #FITN https://t.co/DtRctGNsqp pic.twitter.com/9ZGYysrqkx — WMUR TV (@WMUR9) February 11, 2020

.@GovBillWeld is challenging President Donald Trump in the Republican primary race. His message to Washington: "It's time to stop attacking each other and start attacking the problems." https://t.co/DtRctGNsqp #nhpolitics #FITN pic.twitter.com/E7LzfZ3yst — WMUR TV (@WMUR9) February 11, 2020

How the Primary Works

Unlike a caucus, primary works like any other election, where people vote at their polling locations during a specified time period. Polls open at different times, depending on the location. Many didn’t open until 11 a.m. Eastern, but some opened as early as 6 a.m. Most close at 7 p.m. but some may stay open until 8 p.m.

According to The Green Papers, the following candidates are on the ballot today, including the incumbent President Donald Trump.

Robert Ardini

R. Boddie

Stephen Bradley Comley, Sr.

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, Jr.

Robert “Bob” Moulton-Ely

Lawrence Robert “Larry” Horn

Zoltan Gyurko Istvan

Richard “Rick” Kraft

Star Locke

Matthew John “Matt” Matern

Mary Maxwell

Eric Merrill

William N. Murphy

Juan Payne

Donald John Trump

Joe Walsh

William Floyd “Bill” Weld

Although most polling sites don’t close until 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. Eastern, some results are in early. A few small cities had traditional polls at midnight, for example.

During the Iowa Caucus, Trump and Weld were the only ones on the ballot. Trump got 97.14 percent of the vote and Weld got 1.54 percent of the vote.

The Republican National Convention for 2020 is August 24-27 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will take place after the Democratic National Convention, which is July 13-16. The RNC President this year will be Marcia Lee Kelly, former White House Director of Management and Administration.

Charlotte was ultimately chosen as the location for the RNC after Las Vegas was also considered. Their locations in swing states made them the top picks. In 2012, Charlotte hosted a Democratic National Convention, but the city has not hosted a Republican National Convention before. There are 2,440 soft pledged delegates and 110 soft unpledged. So far Trump has 97 soft pledged delegates and Weld has picked up one.

READ NEXT: Angry Iowa Voters Call for Troy Price to Resign