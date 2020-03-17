Will Amazon Delivery Continue or Stop During Coronavirus Outbreak?

Amazon delivery has been a go-to option for many people during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. People rely on Amazon and Amazon Prime shipments to get food, household cleaners, and many other items. However, will Amazon delivery still continue during the coronavirus shutdowns?

The answer, so far, is yes. In fact, Amazon recently announced that it was hiring 100,000 new employees to keep up with demand. However, a new development announced on March 17, 2020 could mean longer wait times for delivery of some items deemed “non-essential” by Amazon, and it could also mean that you will be more likely to find such items out of stock. That isn’t likely to apply to items people are stocking up on due to coronavirus, though, like household cleaners.

Here’s what you need to know:

Amazon Is Restricting Supplies of Non-Essential Items to Its Warehouses

According to Reuters, Amazon now says it will “only receive vital supplies at its U.S. and UK and other European warehouses until April 5.”

What the online giant is trying to do is focus its resources on delivering medical and high-demand household goods. Thus, it’s trying to “free up inventory space,” according to Reuters. Toys and phone cases were listed by the wire service as items considered “non-essential,” but Reuters points out you’ll still be able to get those things delivered to your home. It’s just that pretty soon such non-essential items might run out of stock or you’ll have to get them directly from the seller, not through Amazon delivery.

Amazon announced the news in communication to sellers. It defined essential items as things like “baby products; health and household items; beauty and personal care; grocery; industrial and scientific; and pet supplies,” according to Reuters, which added that some consumers have seen Amazon deliveries slow to seven days.

Amazon Is Hiring 100,000 New Workers

In a press release dated March 16, 2020, Amazon announced it’s hiring.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Amazon and our network of partners are helping communities around the world in a way that very few can—delivering critical supplies directly to the doorsteps of people who need them. Getting a priority item to your doorstep is vital as communities practice social-distancing, particularly for the elderly and others with underlying health issues. We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year,” Amazon wrote.

“We are opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in our fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.”

Amazon is also hiring people who have other jobs they plan to return to after the coronavirus outbreak subsides. “We also know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis. We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back,” wrote Amazon.

