Coronavirus: U.S. Bans All Travel From Europe for 30 Days

The U.S. has banned all travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days, effective on Friday at midnight. The ban from travelers coming from Europe does not include the U.K., and he also said that exceptions would be made for American citizens, who would have to undergo health screening upon arrival to the U.S.

President Trump announced this measure and other measures in an Oval Office address on March 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern. These are attempts to prevent a further spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, which the WHO declared a pandemic earlier today. In his speech, President Trump said “to keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days.”

This ban is similar to the travel ban that the U.S. put in place to restrict travel from China at the onset of the global outbreak. In that case, the ban extended to all travelers who had been to Wuhan, China in the last 14 days. It’s not yet clear if that similar measure will be put in place for travelers from Europe.

The CDC has not yet issued level 3 alerts for Europe, which means to avoid non-essential travel, but it would still be difficult for Americans to travel to Europe, given that they could be subjected to screening and possible quarantine upon their return.

