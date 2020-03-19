Huge Navy Hospital Ship USNS Comfort Heading to New York Harbor

One of the largest hospital ships in the world is going to pull up anchor in the coming days and set sail for New York Harbor with the goal of putting its 1,000 patient beds and decks full of surgical suites at New York City’s service beginning in mid-April.

The USNS Comfort, one of two sister ships of its class in the United States Navy, is currently docked at the Norfolk Naval Station in Virginia winding up a round of repairs but New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that he’s been assured by President Trump that the ship will “immediately” begin making preparations to head to New York in the coming weeks.

Although the giant ship is coming north because a wave of COVID-19 cases are expected to inundate New York area hospitals, Navy officials are explaining that the USNS Comfort itself will most likely not be taking coronavirus patients onboard.

That’s because the ship, with its warren of narrow passages and tight berthing spaces is less than ideal for trying to manage a highly contagious disease that requires patients to be sealed away from each other and from medical staff who need to wear extensive protective equipment and face masks at all times so they don’t end up contracting the virus themselves.

Instead, the Comfort is likely to serve as something of a “relief valve” for New York’s extensive hospital network by taking the kind of serious but non-infectious cases that require surgeries and other emergency room treatments so that the hospitals on dry land can turn more of their attention to managing COVID-19 cases for the foreseeable future.

The Comfort draws its large contingent of Navy doctors, nurses, corpsmen and chaplains from the Portsmouth Naval Medical Center, the Navy’s oldest continuously operating hospital, which is in Portsmouth, Virginia.

USNS Comfort has a History of Helping with Disasters in New York, the Gulf Coast and the Caribean

The USNS Comfort sailed to New York Harbor following the September 11th attacks in 2001 and treated over 500 firemen and other first responders who had been injured during the rescue efforts after the twin towers of the World Trade Center collapsed.

Comfort also docked in New Orleans to treat victims in the wake of Hurricane Katrina and off of the coast of Haiti to treat victims of the devastating earthquake in 2010.

USNS Comfort also sailed halfway around the world and was stationed in the Persian Gulf during both Operation Desert Storm and the Iraq War.

Comfort’s Sister Ship, the USNS Mercy, Also has a Storied Past

Like the Comfort, USNS Mercy, began life in the Navy as an oil tanker built in the 1970s.

A decade later both ships were converted to hospitals which are owned by the Navy but crewed by the sailors of the Military Sealift Command. The lack of Navy personnel in control of the ship helps cement the ships’ status as a noncombatant, making it a war crime for anyone to attack it even if it is serving in an active war zone.

Under the terms of the Geneva Convention the ships cannot carry any offensive weapons; although military security personnel on board do have small arms to protect the ship and the medical staff onboard.

While the USNS Comfort is based on the East Coast, the USNS Mercy has its homeport in San Diego, California.

The Mercy has also deployed to treat American and Coalition troops in the Persian Gulf and also has carried out a number of humanitarian relief missions along the Pacific Rim, including treating victims of the Indonesian tsunami.

