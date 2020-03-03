How Many Attended Trump’s Charlotte, North Carolina Rally? Crowd & Overflow Photos

President Donald Trump visited Charlotte, North Carolina for a Monday night rally on March 2, 2020 — the day before the Democrats’ Super Tuesday primaries for the 2020 Presidential nomination. North Carolina is one of the states hosting a primary on Tuesday. The venue with a capacity for more than 10,000 was packed and overflow space was needed. Read on to learn more and see crowd and overflow photos from Trump’s North Carolina rally.

Nearly 10,000 Packed Into the Coliseum & Overflow Space Was Needed

The Bojangles’ Coliseum’s capacity differs depending on the source you consult. According to Bojangles’ website, the coliseum has a capacity of 10,829, which includes seating for 8,600. WBTV reported that the Coliseum holds about 9,600. Charlotte Observer reported that almost 10,000 people were at the rally.

“For years, you watched as your politicians apologized for America. Now you have a President who is standing up for America, and we are standing up for the people of North Carolina!” @realDonaldTrump #TrumpRallyCharlotte #KAG2020🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XmnBagmSZf — Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) March 3, 2020

Trump’s North Carolina “Keep America Great” rally started at 7 p.m. Eastern on March 2 at the Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

His rally took place the night before Super Tuesday. Trump told the crowd: “We like to go the night before one of their primaries. We like to do a little trolling.”

During the rally, Trump talked about creating 219,000 more jobs in North Carolina since his election. “We have lifted 10 million people off welfare, including 7 million off food stamps,” he said.

Trump joked about the Democratic candidates, saying that Bloomberg is “a disaster waiting to happen. He’s a mess.” He also said the Democratic election was rigged against Bernie Sanders, and predicted that the Republicans would win with a landslide. “They’re staging a coup against Bernie,” he told the crowd.

It was an intense day on the Democratic side. Amy Klobuchar also dropped out of the race. Then Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, and Beto O’Rourke all showed up at Joe Biden’s rally in Dallas to endorse him. Biden later appeared with O’Rourke at a Whataburger in town for a live stream.

He joked about Biden too. “I don’t think he knows what office he’s running for,” he said. “He’s not going to be running it. Other people are going to be running it.”

Trump also claimed that Democrats were politicizing the coronavirus. “The political attacks from some of the Democrats really must stop,” he said, adding that they will bring therapies for the virus “as quickly as possible.”

Trump also said he wasn’t concerned about being in a large stadium. “I think it’s very safe,” he said, also mentioning that Democrats were still having rallies too.

On February 26 during a press conference, one of Trump’s officials said we were about a year away from having a vaccine.

So many showed up for Trump’s rally that thousands ended up in overflow space outside, watching on a big screen. Here are some videos from the overflow crowd outside. This first video was shared by Trump’s National Press Secretary.

This was the crowd OUTSIDE the ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ rally in Charlotte, North Carolina as he spoke!!! 💥 pic.twitter.com/CQz27KUY9q — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 3, 2020

Here’s a video from a different angle.

MASSIVE OVERFLOW CROWD IN CHARLOTTE!#TrumpRallyCharlotte pic.twitter.com/m4JMngOE4Y — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 3, 2020

And here are a couple more photos from the rally.

It’s not clear when Trump’s next rally is happening. His website does not currently have one scheduled as of the time of publication.

Charlotte will be home to the Republican National Convention this year in August.