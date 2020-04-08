Amazon Suspends Delivery Service: What You Need to Know

Amazon announced on Tuesday that it would be suspending shipping service in numerous major U.S. cities. The online retailer, which has been a saving grace for millions of Americans amid the pandemic spread of coronavirus, is putting a pause on Amazon Shipping, which means all non-Amazon ordered packages.

Amazon is suspending this particular service, which was set up to compete with UPS and FedEx, due to the skyrocketing number of customer orders over the past month. With millions of people now working from home, or out of work due to “Stay at Home” orders, their regular Amazon delivery service is already maxed out to keep up.

So, who’s directly affected by the suspension of Amazon Shipping? And when does the suspension start? Here’s what you need to know:

First and foremost, this does not affect any Amazon Prime packages or regular orders from the online retailer. The Amazon Shipping service was a third-party operation that allowed Amazon drivers to pick up packages from businesses and directly deliver them to buyers, thus removing the necessity of having to buy products on the Amazon website.

Amazon Shipping, which will be stopped in June, is currently only available in a few major cities, which means a large amount of Americans will not be affected by this move.

Amazon is 'pausing' its own shipping service that it was beta-testing in the US — read the memo it just sent sellers (AMZN) https://t.co/CurA2QNw4k #smallbusiness #education pic.twitter.com/G7x7I11iyD — HP Targeting, Inc. (@HPTarget) April 7, 2020

By suspending Amazon Shipping, the online marketplace will be able to focus on their main delivery business systems. “We regularly look at a variety of factors across Amazon to make sure we’re set up in the right way to best serve our customers,” an Amazon spokesperson told Reuters.

“We understand this is a change to your business, and we did not take this decision lightly,” Amazon said in a note reported by The Wall Street Journal. “We will work with you over the next several weeks so there is as little disruption to your business as possible.”

Amazon Suspended Its Two-Day Shipping Option In March

As the coronavirus sparked doomsday style shopping in grocery stores across the nation, paying Amazon Prime shoppers believed they could all their supplies from the online retailer and within the regular guaranteed two-day delivery option. However, on March 25, such a luxury was no longer an option due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the subsequent spike in shoppers choosing to purchase items online that they previously would’ve purchased at their local markets.

Amazon said in a statement: “To serve our customers in need while also helping to ensure the safety of our associates, we’ve changed our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing, and third-party seller processes to prioritize stocking and delivering items that are a higher priority for our customers. This has resulted in some of our delivery promises being longer than usual.”

To help boost service, Amazon also announced they were planning to hire 100,000 full and part-time workers to help fulfill the delivery orders across America. For employees working through coronavirus in April, the online retailer said it would their wages by $2 an hour.

On March 16, Amazon announced: “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Amazon and our network of partners are helping communities around the world in a way that very few can—delivering critical supplies directly to the doorsteps of people who need them. Getting a priority item to your doorstep is vital as communities practice social-distancing, particularly for the elderly and others with underlying health issues. We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year.”

