COVID-19 Stimulus Check Second Round: How Much Would You Get in the Next Payment?

A second round of COVID-19 stimulus payments is included in the HEROES Act, a $3 trillion package that just passed a vote in the House of Representatives and offers, among other things, another round of payments for a wide swath of the American people. If you’re wondering how much you might get from this second round, you’ll be happy to know that you’d receive as much, if not more, than whatever you received in the first round of stimulus checks.

Similarly to the CARES Act, the HEROES Act would give a one-time, non-taxable payment of $1,200 to individuals earning up to $75,000 annually. But it would provide much more to families, allowing households to claim up to $6,000 in coronavirus relief.

Here’s what you need to know:

Families Could Receive Up to $6,000 in Their Next Stimulus Payment — But These Things Need to Happen First

House Democrats stimulus bill includes a second round of $1,200 checks https://t.co/adsRYWaQlG — CNBC (@CNBC) May 12, 2020

In the HEROES Act, a wide range of Americans would receive a stimulus payment, up to $6,000 for households with at least three dependents. Here’s how the payments would break down:

Individuals earning up to $75,000 annually according to their last tax return would receive $1,200 (the same amount designated in the first stimulus payment distributions)

Couples earning up to $150,000 would receive $2,400 jointly

Households would receive payments for dependents of $1,200 each, in addition to the $2,400 joint payment, up to three additional dependents; that means $6,000 total

Additionally, the HEROES Act provides stimulus payments for a wider swath of American people than the first stimulus package. Notably, it would offer payments to individuals filing taxes using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), who were excluded in the first round.

In a call with reporters earlier this month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi explained the decision to include this group of people. “Millions of American citizens … and their children are being denied the CARES Act relief payments because they’re part of the mixed status families,” she said. “They pay taxes, contribute to our economy, and in many cases are fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.”

Though the HEROES Act has passed the House vote, the over-$800 billion act still faces a steep uphill climb in the Republican-controlled Senate. The next vote on the act will likely not take place until after Memorial Day recess. What’s more, many members of the Senate have voiced their opposition to the bill.

If this bill were to somehow pass in the Senate, it would then have to be signed by President Trump, who has dismissed the HEROES Act as “Dead on Arrival.” With that said, there’s still a chance the bill could pass after heavy negotiations between politicians across the aisle — though whether or not the current proposal for stimulus checks would exist after those negotiations is impossible to say.

If you’re still waiting on your stimulus payment from the first round of checks, you can check on your COVID-19 stimulus check status through the IRS Get My Payment portal. It’s no longer possible to update your direct deposit information with the IRS, so if you are eligible for a payment and haven’t received it, then you’ll likely have to wait for your check by mail, or in the form of a pre-paid debit card.

