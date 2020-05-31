Flight Club, A Popular Sneaker Consignment Shop, Was Among Those Looted in Los Angeles

Flight Club, a popular sneaker consignment store located on Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles, California, was looted following protests May 30, the Los Angles Times reported.

FOOS REALLY LOOTING FLIGHT CLUB RN pic.twitter.com/QZjAJoiCgm — FOOS GONE WILD (@foosgonewild) May 31, 2020

Los Angeles residents were out protesting the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died in police custody. A video of his death surfaced, showing then-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the back of his neck for several minutes as a handcuffed Floyd begged for help and told him and other officers that he couldn’t breathe.

Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis announced that the four police officers involved have been fired, the FBI has started an investigation into the incident and Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree-homicide. Protests in Minneapolis and all over the country have taken place calling for police reform and the arrest of the other three former officers at the scene with Chauvin: Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.

During and after the protests in Los Angeles, however, some people began looting several stores, including Flight Club.

Flight Club features some of the most sought-after and biggest brand-name sneakers on the market at its stores, including Air Jordan 13 Retros from 2020, Yeezy Quantum Adidas, Travis Scott X Dunk Nikes and Strangelove X Dunk Nikes. The company was started more than 15 years ago, according to the its website, and says that it is known for being a one-stop sneaker destination, carries “the rarest exclusives and collectible sneakers” and is a “cultural hub for sneaker enthusiasts and novice alike.”

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Flight Club’s metal gates were breached shortly before 8 p.m.:

Dozens of people went in empty-handed and came out with display sneakers, which the store typically shrink wraps, and all the boxes they could carry. Numerous shoe boxes could be seen strewn on the sidewalk and the street in front of the store as looters went through merchandise and some even filled cars with boxes of shoes. Police did not intervene as looters went in repeatedly.

The store operates by taking in lower-price authentic sneakers, such as Air Jordan 1’s, and reselling them, pocketing 20% of the commission, according to Hip Hop Wired. Unfortunately for potential sellers, the shop’s terms of service mean that they won’t receive any money for the shoes they brought in to be sold because the shop is not liable for theft or damage, according to Flight Club’s Terms of Use:

However, in the event that any of the Goods are lost or stolen, or are damaged or destroyed by fire, flood, customer handling or other causes beyond our reasonable control, then, except to the extent of any insurance proceeds that we actually collect in respect of such Goods, the risk of loss remains with you, and we assume no responsibility or obligation to make any payment or reimbursement in respect of any such loss or damage, or for any special or consequential damages. We make no assurance that our insurance will provide coverage for the Goods or the amount which any insurer may pay in respect of any casualty relating to the Goods.

The company stopped accepting inventory at all of its locations and had planned to remain temporarily closed until June 15, 2020.

Flight Club also has two other locations listed on its website: one in New York and one in Miami.

Other Stores In the Fairfax District Looted

Flight Club was not the only retailer targeted during the riots as windows were seen broken out and people were running through the streets with stolen merchandise. Looters at the Grove shopping center in the Fairfax District were captured taking merchandise from Ray-Ban, the iconic luxury sunglass and eyeglass brand and Nordstrom, an international fashion retailer.

An Apple, Target and Marc Jacobs store were also damaged, according to Women’s Wear Daily. The website also reported that Gucci almost became a target: “The Gucci store on rodeo was tagged with “Eat the rich” and managed to breach its blue plywood barricade and starting to break the glass facade behind, but left when police started to run over.”

Stores on Melrose Avenue were also affected, including the shoe stores Adidas Originals and Tony K. and retail stores Urban Outfitters and Reloaded, Women’s Wear Daily reported.

