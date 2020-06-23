Instagram Anonymous Questions Sticker: How to Get New Feature

Instagram’s anonymous questions sticker launched in June 2020. The feature allows users to ask their followers questions via Instagram Stories.

Here is how to get the new feature:

Create An Instagram Story

To begin the process, create an Instagram story. From there, either select a previous picture or take a new one to use as a background image. Then choose the stickers option, the rectangular icon with a smiling face.

Select the Questions Option

You will be presented with various sticker options including music and poll to add to your story. Among those options is questions. Tap questions to add to your story.

Then Ask Your Followers to Ask You a Question

You can ask your followers to ask you any question they would like. The questions are sent to the person who has posted the story only.

In order to view the questions that have been asked by your friends, swipe up after tapping on questions in your story’s sticker options. You will then see the questions you have been asked under responses. The anonymity of the feature has been the subject of a Reddit thread. One frustrated user wrote, “Frick, yesterday i confessed to my crush and now i see it’s a scam.” Posts on that page indicate that users first became aware of the anonymous questions feature through TikTok.

If you don’t like the color provided by Instagram, you change the color by scrolling through the color palette at the top of the page.

Are They Really Anonymous? No

Despite the name, the questions are not really anonymous. If you ask a person a question, they will be able to see the username of the person who asked. If the asked person posts the question publicly, the person who asked the question’s handle will not show up.

There is a different application named Tellonym that allows users “to receive anonymous and honest feedback from everyone who is important to [them.] Arguably the first social media site to allow users to ask anonymous questions was Ask.fm. The site was launched in 2010 and became infamous after it was linked to instances of bullying and even suicide among teenagers.

The anonymous questions sticker is not the only new Instagram feature that has been launched in June 2020. Earlier this month, the company launched new Pride month features. According to Search Engine Journal, those features include hashtags that will create a rainbow emoji. Those phrases include, #lgbtq, #bornperfect, #equalitymatters, #accelerateacceptance, or #pride2020.

In addition, the company has launched a black heart feature that users can add to their Instagram stories. The black heart is part of the 2020 Juneteenth celebrations.

