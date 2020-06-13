WATCH: New Footage from Wendy’s Shows Final Moments Between Rayshard Brooks and Atlanta Police

Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by Atlanta police after an encounter with two officers that took place around 10:30 p.m. June 12; new video from the Wendy’s where the incident took place shows the Brooks’ final moments with Atlanta police.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI), Brooks was sleeping at a Wendy’s drive-thru when someone called the police to complain. When police arrived, there was a struggle which ended with Brooks dead.

A 35-second video tweeted by Eric Wassserman, there is footage of Brooks’ encounter with police, and it starts out showing Brooks and the officers struggling on the ground.

#BREAKING NEW VIDEO appears to show the man struggle with police before the shooting. Warning: Graphic #atlantariots #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/F2XOGlJIhV — Eric Wasserman 🦆 "WASS" (@EricWasserman1) June 13, 2020

In the video, Brooks appears to be stiffening his left arm and refusing to allow the officer in front of him to push the arm behind his back; an officer behind him holds Brooks’ torso. The scuffle on the ground ends when Brooks stands with something yellow in his right hand that appears to be a taser and one of the officers points a similar-taser-like item at Brooks.

Brooks begins running away from the officers, past the camera and out of the frame, while the other two officers chase him.

New video has emerged showing footage from the Wendy’s where the incident took place, which picks up after the three men run out of the frame of the first video.

That footage shows Brooks running before he appears to turn round and a flash comes from the item in his hand. Although there is no sound, the officer nearest to Brooks appears to have his arm raised.

Video taken after the arrest show the officers standing over the body.

TRIGGER WARNING: police murder Atlanta police just shot a Black man in a Wendy’s drive-thru. What is shown in the video is the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/wsTZXQVvjo — بيسان (@hbs14n) June 13, 2020

Georgia Bureau Has Said It Will Investigate the Incident

In a press release, the GBI said, “Witnesses report that during the struggle the male subject grabbed and was in possession of the Taser. It has also been reported that the male subject was shot by an officer in the struggle over the Taser.”

Protests have erupted since the incident and the Georgia NAACP has demanded that the police chief be fired.

The GBI has said that it is investigating the incident and the Fulton County District Attorney’s office has said that it will investigate as well.

