Five Arrests Made In Connection to Pop Smoke’s Murder

It has been five months since Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke’s murder and there has finally be an arrest. According to the Los Angeles Police Department’s twitter, five people have arrested in connection to the 20 year old’s February death. The Los Angeles Times reported that the five arrested include three adults and two teenagers.

LAPD Detectives have arrested three adult males & two juvenile males related to the Feb 19th murder of Bashar Jackson, a New York based rapper known as Pop Smoke. We will provide further details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 9, 2020

“We are confident we have the five individuals responsible for the killing of Bashar Jackson — Pop Smoke,” LAPD Capt. Jon Tippet said on July 9 the Times reported.

Tippet added that detectives “believe that Pop Smoke posted his location on social media and that is how they found him” and that the those that were arrested are suspected to be in a gang in Los Angeles.

Pop Smoke was Killed in February

Around 5 a.m on February 19, someone from the east coast called Los Angeles police and said that “stated that a friend of their’s home was being broken into by multiple suspects and one of them was armed with a handgun,” LAPD Capt. Steve Lurie said, CBS reported. When police arrived, he was found dead with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The $2.5 million home he was renting belonged to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, daughter of musician John Mellencamp. After Pop Smoke’s death they released a statement via Instagram about his death.

“Early this am we were informed by a 3rd party leasing and management company overseeing a rental home we own in Los Angeles that a shooting had taken place at the property,” the statement read. “Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life. We aren’t aware of any of the details beyond what we’ve been told or seen reported on the news and at this time we would like to refrain from commenting further as we wish for the focus to remain on the law enforcement officers who are diligently doing their jobs.”

He died just a few days after the release of his Meet the Woo 2 mixtape was released. The project debuted at no. 7 on the Billboard 200, according to Billboard.

50 Cent Executive Produced Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon

Despite his untimely death, Pop Smoke’s debut studio album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon was still released. Rapper 50 Cent decided to finish the album for him and executive produce the project.

“I’m on the move listening to Pop smoke, I decided I’m gonna executive produce and finish his album for him,” he wrote on Instagram.

The Queens rapper recruited talents like Roddy Rich by asking him via Instagram. He tried to get Drake and Chris Brown on the project but they are not on the album. According to HITS Daily Double, his debut album is expected to debut at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 200,000-225,000 album-equivalent units,

Before his death, Pop Smoke and 50 Cent had began building a relationship and he was quite impressed with him during their first encounter even though it started out a little awkward.

“The experience was a little weird. Because when I first started talking to him in the office, I was watching and he would look down at his telephone,” he told the New York Times. “He was typing at the same time. And there was a point where I’m like, is he listening? I got up so I can kind of see what he was doing, and when I got to the other side of the table, he wasn’t not paying attention to me, he was just writing what I said down. Dead serious.”

Listen to his album on here on Spotify.

READ NEXT: ‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Missing, Presumed Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know