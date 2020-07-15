Person of Interest Named in the Case of Missing Iowa Child, Breasia Terrell

Henry Dinkins is a registered sex offender who has been named as a person of interest in the disappearance of missing Iowa child Breasia Terrell, according to Davenport, Iowa’s police chief.

Chief Paul Sikorski released photos of Dinkins and vehicles associated with him during a news conference in which he announced Dinkins’ name. “We need help with information so we can find Breasia.” He said that investigative teams have worked on this case for 24 hours a day. ‘We will continue to work feverishly to find her and bring her home,” Sikorski said.

“Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski announced Tuesday that Henry E. Dinkins is a person of interest related to missing persons case of Breasia Terrell,” a news release from the Davenport Police Department said. “A person of interest is someone who has not been arrested or formally charged in this case, but may have information that could assist the investigation or possess certain characteristics that merit further attention by investigators.”

1. Dinkins Dated Breasia’s Mother About Eight Years Ago

The missing person’s alert for Breasia says the child is 10 years old, stands 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 75 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the early hours of July 10, 2020 in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in Davenport, Iowa. She was wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, and flip flops.

According to Quad-City Times, Breasia’s grandmother said Breasia “had joined her grandson, Dinkins’ son, at a sleepover at Dinkins’ apartment” before going missing.

According to the newspaper, Dinkins is the father of Breasia’s mother’s youngest son, and they had a relationship together about eight years ago. Of their relationship, Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, said, “I was with (Dinkins) and then I found out about him. He was weird. And then he went to prison.”

On July 14, Davenport police held a press conference on Terrell’s disappearance. Chief Sikorski was joined by family members of Breasia during the news conference. “We’re grateful for the community’s interest and assistance in this case,” he said.

He said that police were asking “for the public’s assistance.” He revealed that “as of today, July 14, we have identified Henry E. Dinkins as a person of interest relating to this case.” He stressed a person of interest is different than a named suspect.

An Amber Alert was issued for the missing child.

“At approximately 1:30 AM the State of Iowa issued an Amber Alert for Breasia Terrell due to new information that was obtained overnight. At approximately 10:00 AM on July 15, an administrative error by the State of Iowa appeared to cancel the Amber Alert for Breasia Terrell. The Amber Alert for Breasia Terrell has NOT expired and the Davenport Police Department is working diligently with the State of Iowa to correct the error and is actively investigating this case. This error has since been corrected,” Davenport police wrote in a news release.

“The Amber Alert for Breasia Terrell inadvertently appeared cancelled this morning due to an administrative error in our system. We apologize for the confusion that this has caused for the family and the community. We continue to partner with the Davenport Police Department in the search for Breasia,” a representative from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said.

The release adds that the State of Iowa Amber Alert “names Henry E. Dinkins as the abductor of Breasia Terrell. Yesterday, the Davenport Police Department named Dinkins as a person of interest in the Breasia Terrell missing person case. He is not currently a named suspect and no charges have been filed against him related to this case. Dinkins remains in custody on separate charges.”

2. Dinkins Is in Custody on Accusations That He Violated the Sex Offender Registry Requirements

According to Sikorski, Dinkins is in custody on other charges relating to a sex offender registry violation. He asked for people to provide information they have about Dinkins’ whereabouts between Thursday, July 9 from 10 p.m. to Friday, July 10 at noon.

He’s been charged with second-offense sex offender registration violation, a class D felony, and a probation violation, according to KCRG-TV.

The chief said that Dinkins is also known to have previous connections to the Camanche and Clinton area.

“This is an evolving, active investigation,” Chief Sikorski said. “While we understand the public’s interest in this case, we can only provide limited information at this time as to not impede the integrity of the investigation.”

Police added in a news release, “The Davenport Police Department and supporting law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the missing child case of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell who was reported as a missing person on Friday, July 10, 2020.”

3. Breasia’s Mother Met With Dinkins in Jail After She Disappeared

According to Quad-City Times, Aishia Lankford, the mother of Breasia Terrell, spoke with Henry Earl Dinkins after he asked for the meeting.

He claimed he has nothing to do with the child’s disappearance, the newspaper reported.

“Breasia was with her brother. And he was visiting his father. I never imagined I would be here talking about this,” Lankford told the newspaper, adding that she initially refused to speak with Dinkins in jail.

“I figured it might help the police,” she told the newspaper of her change of heart. “I believe he knows something about what is happening with my daughter. I think my daughter is alive. And I think it’s just a matter of time before Dinkins is ready to crack and tell what he knows.”

She said Dinkins denied having anything to do with the child’s disappearance, telling her, “Why did you drag me into this?”

4. Dinkins Was Convicted of a Sex Offense in 1990

The state of Iowa sex offender registry says that Henry Earl Dinkins is a black male who stands 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds. He’s 47 years old and has given three birthdates. He has multiple scars, pierced ears, a gold tooth, and a tattooed check, according to the registry.

The registry says that Dinkins was convicted in 1990 in Scott County when he was 17 years old of sexual abuse, 3rd degree. The victim was a female between the ages of 0-13. It also says that he has 16 known aliases.

5. Police Released Photos of Dinkins’ Vehicles

The chief said Dinkins’ vehicles include a 2007 Maroon Chevy Impala, 2012 Black Chevy Camaro, and a 1980’s Kings Highway motorhome. Those vehicles are currently impounded and in the possession of investigators.

Police posted photos on the city website of Dinkins and his vehicles and asked for the public’s help. Here’s another one of Dinkins’ vehicles.

