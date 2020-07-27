WATCH: Trump Says He Won’t Pay Respects to John Lewis at the Capitol

Events honoring Rep. John Lewis are taking place in Washington D.C. today and tomorrow, but President Donald Trump told a reporter on Monday that he did not plan on attending. The actual funeral for John Lewis will be a private ceremony in Georgia, but a public viewing is taking place in D.C. on Monday and Tuesday, where people can come to pay their respects to Lewis.

Trump Said ‘No, I Won’t Be Going’ When Asked About Events Honoring Lewis in D.C.

When a reporter asked Trump if he planned to pay his respects to Rep. John Lewis on Monday or Tuesday while he was lying in state at the Capitol, Trump responded: “No, I won’t be going. No.”

You can watch that moment below.

BREAKING: Asked if he planned to pay his respects to late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, who will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, Pres. Trump says, “No, I won’t be going. No.” https://t.co/ri9eENlkAQ pic.twitter.com/JjGiPgHeju — ABC News (@ABC) July 27, 2020

A public viewing for Lewis is taking place just outside the Capitol today, Monday, July 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern and Tuesday, July 28 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern. Visitors are required to wear masks and social distance. A private ceremony honoring Lewis took place in the Rotunda just before the public viewing.

Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence are scheduled to attend the viewing on Monday night, ABC 11 reported.

Earlier on Monday, the White House would not comment on whether President Donald Trump would be attending the viewing on Monday or Tuesday, ABC 11 reported. But when asked by reporters later, he said that he would not be going.

Trump Did Not Tweet About Lewis for Nearly 12 Hours After Lewis Died

Shortly after John Lewis died on July 17, Trump tweeted but not about Lewis’ death. In fact, it took him more than 12 hours before he acknowledged Lewis’ death. He tweeted numerous times before acknowledging Lewis’ death. Before saying anything publicly on Twitter, he did sign a proclamation for flags to fly at half-staff.

A proclamation on the death of @repjohnlewis, from the White House pic.twitter.com/57m47Wa2Co — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) July 18, 2020

Just after 2 p.m. on July 18, he finally tweeted about Lewis.

Saddened to hear the news of civil rights hero John Lewis passing. Melania and I send our prayers to he and his family. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2020

He wrote: “Saddened to hear the news of civil rights hero John Lewis passing. Melania and I send our prayers to he and his family.”

Lewis Did Not Attend Trump’s Inauguration or Recent State of the Union Speeches

Lewis and Trump have had a tense relationship. Before Trump’s inauguration in 2017, Lewis said that he didn’t see Trump as a legitimate president and he would not be attending the inauguration. He said, in part: “I don’t see this president’elect as a legitimate president. I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected and they have destroyed the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.”

Trump tweeted in response: “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!”

Lewis also did not attend Trump’s State of the Union speeches in 2017, 2018, and 2019. In 2018 he said: “I cannot in all good conscience be in a room with what he has said about so many Americans. I just cannot do it. I wouldn’t be honest with myself.”

