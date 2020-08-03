COVID-19 Stimulus Checks Second Round: Pelosi Says U.S. ‘Not’ on Path Toward Deal

United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress is “not” on a path toward a second round of coronavirus stimulus checks.

For the past few months, the government has been at a stand still in terms of reaching an agreement on how to funnel money back into the economy, according to AS. Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer continued talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Saturday to work toward finding a common ground, the outlet added.

Pelosi, who opposes a short-term deal, said Friday that “she rejected an offer by Republican President Donald Trump’s administration to continue the $600 payments for another week,” AS indicated. She claimed the decision to do so would only be justified if “if you are on a path” toward a deal, adding “we’re not.”

Meadows alluded to reporters that Democrats are refusing Trump’s proposals in order to extend the jobless benefit and a “moratorium on home evictions that expired last week,” AS reported.

“What we’re seeing is politics as usual from Democrats on Capitol Hill,” Meadows said, according to the outlet.

Here’s what you need to know:

McConnell on Monday unveiled his own $1 trillion package

AS reported that the package was immediately criticized from “both from Democrats, who called it too small, and from members of his own party, who said it was too costly.”

President Donald Trump is backing another bill, the site continues.

On Thursday night, White House officials met with congressional Democratic leaders to discuss an extension of the $600 per week federal unemployment benefit, AS disclosed. The provision, which seeks to aid Americans who lost their jobs due to COVID-19, expired on July 31.

AS reported that the administration proposed to continue with the provision for one week, citing a “person familiar with the closed-door negotiations.”

But Pelosi and Schumer rejected, the outlet added.

“The White House then proposed reducing the $600 weekly payment to $400 for the next four months. While that was a move toward Democrats’ demands, the source said they rejected it as insufficient,” AS wrote.

Trump Has His Sights Set on Payroll Tax Cuts

On Saturday, Trump began tweeting about payroll tax cuts — the president has pushed for the initiative for months, Pop Culture reported. He has even insinuated that it “would be better than another round of direct stimulus check payments.”

Several Senate Republicans do not support the tax cuts, which help to fund programs like Social Security and Medicare, the outlet continued. It was also not included in McConnell’s proposed HEALS Act.

“Payroll Tax Cut plus Dollars!” Trump wrote.

Payroll Tax Cut plus Dollars! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2020

Many fear the programs that benefit the tax cuts will “run out of money in the future, with millions of Americans unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic,” Pop Culture reported.

