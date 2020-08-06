Wisconsin Man Says He Was Beaten for Flying Trump 2020 Flag at Campground

Greg Bloch, a Wisconsin man who works as a manufacturing operations manager, says he was beaten by a group of men who were upset about the Trump 2020 sign that he flew at a local campground. His daughter was also struck in the face, he says.

Bloch, who spoke to Heavy about the incident in a phone interview, says he reported the August 1 incident to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating it and trying to identify the suspects. The Waushara County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Heavy that a report was made about an incident at the campground but did not release further details.

“I’m disappointed in the fact that just because a flag was flying, people get the idea they can attack you,” said Bloch, who added that young children witnessed the attack and were crying. “I am disappointed this happened at a family campground where you think you’re safe.”

Bloch, 48, of Lomira, Wisconsin, told Heavy that he was camping with his wife, adult daughters, and extended family when the group of men attacked him and beat him about the head because of the Trump flag. He believes his nose was broken in the attack. He posted about the incident on Facebook, sharing photos of his bruised face and writing, “Got jumped at a campground in central Wisconsin this weekend by 3 individuals for flying my Trump 2020 flag. Wife and two daughters accosted while trying to get them off of me. Sheriff’s dept is currently searching for individuals involved. Wanted to share to let people know this can happen to anyone. Be careful out there!”

According to Bloch, he had just purchased the flag that day because the flags were on back order before. He said the incident occurred at the Oasis Campground in Hancock, Wisconsin. Heavy has left a message for management at that campground. If a comment is received, it will be added into this story.

“I’ve never been in a fight in my life,” said Bloch, who has also worked before as a volunteer firefighter. He said the attack is keeping “me up at night.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Bloch Says a Group of People Expressed Outrage Over His Trump Flag

According to Bloch, his family was camping when “three individuals came walking through our campsite. It was dusk, and they were coming from a pond, and they had been drinking and seemed pretty inebriated.” He believes they were a mother, her son in his 20s, and an older man. He says he doesn’t know their identities.

Bloch says the group apologized at first for dropping pizza boxes and beer cans as they walked behind his camper. “That’s when they saw my flag on my awning,” he told Heavy. The younger man then said, according to Bloch, “I’m Mexican. What’s up with that Trump flag?”

Bloch says he responded, “Trump loves everybody. Have a good night.” The man walked away and said, “That flag is coming down later,” according to Bloch, who says he responded, “No, it’s not.”

About 20 minutes later, he says he heard a noise at the back side of his camper, and he saw that the flag was torn down, and the mother from the earlier group had it. That’s when he says he was attacked.

Bloch Says Three Men Punched Him Repeatedly in the Head

According to Bloch, the group now consisted of the mother, the original man in his 20s, and two other men in their 20s. “The original guy rushed me,” he told Heavy. “We went down to the ground. The other two started laying haymakers into my head along with the original guy. They were full out punching me in the head and ears.”

He said he was left with bruises all to the head area, and he believes his nose was broken. Bloch believes he would have been injured more seriously, but there was a parade going on nearby and his extended family and people from the parade rushed to his aid and ended the attack quickly.

Bloch says that his youngest daughter, who is 20, pulled one of the men off him, and “he hit her in the face. She has a bruise on her face.” Bloch says one of his daughters posted this picture of him with blood on his shirt:

He called it a “melee” and said his older daughter, age 24, grabbed the Trump flag back. He said one of his wife’s cousins was also struck in the face. The people then got in their car and took off, and he says he called the Sheriff’s Department, which has launched an investigation to try to identify them.

Bloch believes his nose was broken because it was “bleeding for a few hours. It’s tender today (August 6), and it happened Saturday (August 1). Bloch is especially upset because he said several young children in his extended family witnessed the attack and were crying.

He told Heavy that he supports Trump because he’s an “against the grain type person” whose deregulation “helps in all facets of manufacturing, and that’s my job.” He also likes Trump’s position on tax cuts, although he says Trump sometimes makes comments that are “detrimental to his own thing.”

