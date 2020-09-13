COVID-19 Stimulus Checks 2: Could You Still Get a $3,400 or $4000 Check?

It’s the debate that’s seemed to drag on forever: Whether or not Congress will authorize sending a second round of COVID-19 stimulus checks to the American people. First came word that Democrats and Republicans were in general agreement over sending out a second set of checks. However, it’s mid September, and it hasn’t happened yet. Will it?

The answer to that question is that, sure, it’s still possible because as we just noted, both sides have gone on record in support of a second check. However, it’s getting a lot less likely over time, at least until the election, and here’s why.

Neither side can agree and negotiations have broken down into wars of rhetoric, with each side trying to gain political points against the other. With the election looming, neither side appears to want to grant the other the political victory of getting this done. President Donald Trump has rhetorically sided with a second round of checks, but he can’t approve them himself because the Constitution gave funding authority to Congress, not the president.

This is key to the chance of a second round of checks, at least soon. Republicans introduced what they called a “skinny bill” as an attempt to get some measures through because they and Democrats can’t agree on the price tag of a larger plan. However, Democrats quickly labeled the plan “emaciated,” and shot it down.

And here’s the kicker: Republicans didn’t include stimulus checks in it. Thus, we’re getting farther and farther away from them being approved. However, it’s still possible, and, after the election, the dynamic could change.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told USA Today: “As they scramble to make up for this historic mistake, Senate Republicans appear dead-set on another bill which doesn’t come close to addressing the problems and is headed nowhere… This emaciated bill is only intended to help vulnerable Republican Senators by giving them a ‘check the box’ vote to maintain the appearance that they’re not held hostage by their extreme right-wing that doesn’t want to spend a nickel to help people.”

“I wish I could tell you we were going to get another package, but it doesn’t look that good right now,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on September 11, according to Newsweek.

Here’s what you need to know:

Different Amounts Have Been Floated for Stimulus Checks 2

There are different amounts that have been floated for a second round of stimulus checks. Both sides are in general agreement that checks in the same amount as last time ($1,200) would be good. They also both agree that more dependents should be included this time.

Last time, a lot of college students who are adult dependents on their parents’ taxes were left out. Both sides have indicated they want to change that. Republicans would give a family of four $3,400 in a plan they’ve floated. Democrats would go higher. Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate Kamala Harris has her own plan ($2,000 a month) and Mitt Romney and a group of other Senators have theirs ($4,000 for a family of four). The compromise plans seem less likely to be approved, especially in the case of Harris, who is running on the Biden-Harris ticket. It’s hard to imagine the Republican-controlled Senate wanting to give her that victory right before the election.

“The speaker has refused to sit down and negotiate unless we agree to something like a $2.5 trillion deal in advance,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Fox News Sunday. “…let’s not hold up the American workers and American businesses that need more support.”

The Democrats’ HEROES plan would give people $1,200, not $500, for dependents, but cap it at three children, Intelligencer wrote.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has sounded optimistic this September that a second stimulus relief package still might get done. He said there is a “groundswell of support among rank-and-file Democrats and Republicans,” according to Bloomberg. But so far it hasn’t happened.

Some People Are Still Waiting for Their First Checks

Even as people wait to hear whether they will get a second check, some Americans are still waiting for their first checks. You now have to register to get them.

CNet reported that as many as 9 million people may not realize they are due checks, in part because they didn’t file federal tax returns.

The Treasury Secretary has said the government could start sending second stimulus checks out in a week if they are approved.

