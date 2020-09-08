Megyn Kelly Slams Kamala Harris For Saying She’s ‘Proud’ of Jacob Blake

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly blasted Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris after she said she was “proud” of Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man who was shot in the back seven times last month by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kelly was responding to a statement released by Blakes lawyer, Ben Crump, after Harris met with Blake and his family.

“PROUD of him? He’s accused of breaking into a sleeping woman’s house, sexually assaulting her, humiliating her & later returning to harass her,” Kelly tweeted on September 8. “Then the cops she called for help say he resisted arrest, assaulted them & went for his knife. How about a word for his victim, Senator?”

Kelly’s message garnered more than 38,000 favorites and sparked thousands of comments.

As noted by Refinery29, Kelly previously came under fire after tweeting that Blake was “armed with a knife” when he was shot by police. According to USA Today, the details around the knife are murky, but they confirmed he was not “brandishing” a knife.

Twitter Users Respond to Kelly’s Message

Responses to Kelly’s message on Twitter were mixed. While some people agreed with the journalist, others claimed police could have de-escalated the situation in other ways. One of the top responses came from Dr. Eugene Gu, the founder and CEO of CoolQuit.com.

“White supremacists weaponize false accusations of sexual assault to smear men of color all the time,” he tweeted. “That’s why Trump falsely accused the Central Park 5 of rape and paid the New York Times to publicly call for their brutal executions. Except they weren’t even men. They were kids.”

Gu continued: “Also, where is this energy for Brett Kavanaugh? According to the standards of due process racists like Megyn Kelly have for men of color, then Brett Kavanaugh held down Christine Blasey Ford and forced himself on her. Jacob Blake should become Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.”

Harris Says The Blakes Are An Incredible Family

Harris referred to the Blake family as “incredible” after meeting with them.

“I mean, they’re an incredible family. And what they’ve endured, and they just do it with such dignity and grace. And you know, they’re carrying the weight of a lot of voices on their shoulders,” she told reporters, according to CNN.

The comment about Harris being “proud” of Blake came from his lawyer. “In a moving moment, Jacob Jr. told Sen. Harris that he was proud of her, and the senator told Jacob she was also proud of him and how he is working through his pain,” he said, adding the California senator urged the family to use “their voices even through their pain to help America make progress to end systemic racism.”

Harris didn’t tweet about her meeting with the Blakes, but talked about spending Labor Day in Wisconsin. “There’s no better day than Labor Day to spend time with union members in Wisconsin. The work labor unions do each and everyday matters,” she tweeted. “It’s because of them and the determination of workers across our country that we have overtime pay, worker protections, and more.”

