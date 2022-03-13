Where to Watch the BAFTAs 2022 in US

The past year’s best film and television standouts will be honored at the 2022 British Academy Film (BAFTA) Awards on Sunday, March 13.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the show 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT start time) will air live exclusively on BritBox. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber (Prime comes with a30-day free trial), you can watch all live and on-demand BritBox content via Prime Channels. You can try the BritBox Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime BritBox Channel Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime BritBox Channel, you can watch the 2022 BAFTA Awards live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

BAFTAs 2022 Preview





Play



EE BAFTAs 2022 Nominations Join our hosts AJ Odudu and Tom Allen live from BAFTA195 Piccadilly, as they announce the nominations for the 2022 #EEBAFTAs. 00:00 Year in Film 02:29 BAFTA Chair Krishnendu Majumdar 04:11 EE Rising Star 04:27 Nominations subscribe to BAFTA ⏩ youtube.com/user/BAFTAonline check out BAFTA Guru ⏩ youtube.com/user/BAFTAGuru ⏬ stay up to date ⏬ Twitter: @BAFTA:… 2022-02-03T12:25:31Z

Hosted by Rebel Wilson, the 2022 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards will honor the best in film from 2021. Usually the BAFTAs are decent predictors of the Academy Award winners; the Oscars take place two weeks later.

The 2022 BAFTA nominees are as follows:

Best film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

After Love

Boiling Point

The Harder They Fall

Keyboard Fantasies

Passing

Film not in the English language

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul

Animated film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Director

Aleem Khan, After Love

Ryûsuke Hamaguci, Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan, Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau, Titane

Original screenplay

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Adapted screenplay

Siân Heder, CODA

Ryûsuke Hamaguci, Drive My Car

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Leading actress

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Leading actor

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Will Smith, King Richard

Supporting actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Supporting actor

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Woody Norman, C’mon, C’mon

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Original score

Daniel Pemberton, Being the Ricardos

Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Casting

Boiling Point

Dune

The Hand of God

King Richard

West Side Story

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Editing

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

No Time to Die

Summer of Soul

Production design

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Costume design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

Makeup & hair

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Sound

Dune

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

A Quiet Place Part II

West Side Story

Special visual effects

Dune

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

British short animation

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed the Pigeons

Night of the Living Dread

British short film

The Black Cop

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

EE Rising Star Award

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

The 2022 BAFTAs air Sunday, March 13 at 2 p.m. Eastern and 11 a.m. Pacific times on BritBox.