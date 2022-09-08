Buckingham Palace Rainbow Photo As Queen Elizabeth Dies

A brilliant rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle as crowds gathered to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Bloomberg, the Buckingham Palace rainbow was a double rainbow. People also shared videos of the vivid rainbow.

You can see photos of the rainbow throughout this article. The rainbow also appeared right as the Union Jack flag was lowered to half mast at Windsor Castle in honor of the Queen, who died on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96.

As the flag is lowered to half mast over Windsor Castle an incredible rainbow appears over the castle, for a few minutes and then just like that it was gone…. pic.twitter.com/nOIQCAxWQQ — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) September 8, 2022

“As the flag is lowered to half mast over Windsor Castle an incredible rainbow appears over the castle, for a few minutes and then just like that it was gone….” wrote Chris Jackson, a Getty Images photographer. The Queen spent part of her childhood at Windsor Castle during World War II.

A double rainbow shimmered across the crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace. When the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death broke, after a hush, people broke into "God Save the Queen." https://t.co/XgIbaYjsEL pic.twitter.com/g0Q3ZDsNuv — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 8, 2022

Here’s what you need to know:

The Rainbow Also Appeared Over Other British Landmarks After the Queen Died ‘Peacefully’

As people gathered to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a rainbow appeared outside Buckingham Palace. The queen died peacefully Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. https://t.co/H7ef5Fq9wG pic.twitter.com/4EDG6XIkMr — The Associated Press (@AP) September 8, 2022

According to Bloomberg, the rainbow “could be seen over major landmarks across the capital including Elizabeth Tower in Westminster and the Queen Victoria Memorial.”

The rainbow appeared as crowds gathered to honor the Queen, Daily Mail reported.

A double rainbow for the Queen https://t.co/5VT0kL7YXl — Liselore Stuut (@tulipamedia) September 8, 2022

“Double rainbow, Our Queen is reunited with her loved one, Prince Philip,” one man wrote on Twitter. “It was pretty dramatic for a double rainbow 🌈 to appear today over the London Bridge as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was dying,” wrote another.

A rainbow has appeared opposite Buckingham Palace over crowds hoping for better news on the Queen’s health @itvnews pic.twitter.com/UsE0CM0siP — Romilly Weeks (@romillyweeks) September 8, 2022

Crowds started singing the National Anthem at Windsor Castle, according to Daily Mail.

Prince Charles Immediately Became King Upon the Queen’s Death

Prince Charles became King Charles III immediately upon his mother’s death, although his coronation will take some time.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, died at the age of 96. Charles was the Prince of Wales and her heir; the Royal Family is already calling him “King.”

A surreal scene as the sun sets at Wentworth, where first round play of the #BMWPGA was suspended earlier today following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The announcement can be seen on the screen. In the background, the flag flies at half-mast with a rainbow overhead. pic.twitter.com/hjv5FtyTR5 — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) September 8, 2022

The Royal Family announced the sad news on September 8, 2022, writing, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Statement from the new King, Prince Charles pic.twitter.com/XRwhauDKj5 — Gema Lazcano (@Gemalazcano) September 8, 2022

In a statement, the new King Charles said his mother’s death was “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

King Charles’ statement continued, “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

He added: “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

The queen’s family, including Charles and his wife, Camilla, rushed to her bedside at Balmoral castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, as fears escalated over her health. The queen had struggled with mobility issues and was looking increasingly frail ever since the death of her husband Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021. The official cause of death was not yet clear.

Camilla will be known as Queen Consort. That was a position the Queen publicly supported last spring.

Elizabeth II became Queen in 1952, but her coronation was in 1953, according to Biography.com.

The Queen’s death was known via code name as “London Bridge.”

