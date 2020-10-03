WATCH: Claudia Conway Says Mother Kellyanne Conway Has COVID-19

Claudia Conway, the daughter of Kellyanne Conway, went on TikTok to reveal her 53-year-old mother has tested positive for coronavirus. On October 2, the outspoken 15-year-old posted a video while wearing a large mask over her face with text that reads, “Update: My mom has covid.” Kellyanne Conway confirmed her diagnosis on Twitter following her daughter’s reveal.

Kellyanne Conway tweeted, “Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

In a second video post on Friday night, Conway’s daughter wrote, “I’m furious. Wear your masks. Don’t listen to our idiot f***ing president piece of s***. Protect yourselves and those around you.”

In a third video, Conway captioned the post by writing, “All for the stupid Amy Coney Barrett thing.” She posted text over the clip that reads, “My mom two weeks ago: It’ll be fine. Masks are stupid.” Then it cuts to another clip that reads, “Infects the whole family.”

Conway, who’s one of four children, may also have coronavirus. She captioned her first TikTok video on Friday night, “Bye, I’m done. I’ll see you all in two weeks,” referencing a timeframe that mirrors the CDC’s recommended quarantine period. However, Conway could’ve tested negative, and entered quarantine because she was exposed to the virus, as per the CDC’s guidelines.

https://www.tiktok.com/@claudiamconway?lang=en

In a fourth video, Conway said, “Okay, back to our normal programming,” and urged her nearly 880,000 followers on TikTok to go vote on November 3. In a fifth video, she clarified, “Covid can’t catch me.”

Kellyanne Conway Stepped Down From Her Role as President Trump’s Advisor in August

Kellyanne Conway, who’s served as President Donald Trump’s senior advisor since he was elected into the White House, announced in a statement on Sunday, August 23, that she was stepping down from her post at the end of the month.

Conway and her husband, George Conway III, a conservative lawyer and notable critic of Trump, will both take a break from politics, according to the statement, in order to devote more time to their family.

“Our four children and teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times,” the statement said.

George Conway also announced on Twitter that he is withdrawing from The Lincoln Project, a Republican anti-Trump political action committee, and taking a break from the social media platform.

The news came as a shock to many, especially the Conways eldest daughter, Claudia, who tweeted a day before that she was “officially pushing for emancipation” amid an ongoing public feud between Kellyanne Conway and her daughter. Claudia took to TikTok to share her reaction, and at first, she was absolutely speechless.

@claudiamconway the power i hold – i— they think this is gonna stop me from getting emancipated? NANSHAJAB BYE ♬ original sound – claudia conway

However, in a second TikTok video, Claudia announced with vindication, “Look at what I did. Look at what I did, ladies and gentlemen!”

So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020

On August 22, the Conways eldest daughter made it clear that she was disappointed in both her mother and father, the latter of whom co-founded The Lincoln Project, a political action committee of Republicans against Trump. She tweeted, “as for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. we just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. stop ‘stanning’ him.”

During a live session on TikTok, Claudia went into further detail on the emotional abuse she’s received from both parents. “This whole show of leaving isn’t really going to be effective. I think they’re just scared I’m going to emancipate myself, which I am. I am going to try.”

https://twitter.com/fnm221/status/1297737482918694912?s=20

As for her mother, who Claudia said had her arrested a few weeks ago, she tweeted, “my mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen.”

Claudia Was ‘Devasted’ That Her Mother Was Speaking at the Republican National Convention



One day before Kellyanne Conway announced she was stepping down from her role at the White House, Claudia tweeted how disappointed she was in her mother for choosing to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention. She tweeted, “i’m devasted that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. like DEVASTATED beyond compare.”

Kellyanne Conway, however, thanked the Trump administration for giving her a wonderful career opportunity. She wrote:

I am deeply grateful to the President for this honor, and to the First Lady, the VicePresident and Mrs. Pence, my colleagues in the White House and the Administration, and the countless people who supported me and my work. As many convention speakers will demonstrate this week, President Trump’s leadership has had a measurable, positive impact on the peace and prosperity of the nation, and on millions of Americans who feel forgotten no more.

READ NEXT: Eric Trump Is ‘Praying for His Recovery’ as President Heads to Walter Reed