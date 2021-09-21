Getafe vs Atlético Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Getafe will be hosting Atlético Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Madrid in a midweek encounter that sees two teams that are coming off of unfavorable results looking to get back on track.

Getafe vs Atlético Madrid

Getafe are battling to stave off relegation and this portion of the season is placing them in quite the precarious situation. Their second match in a row against a Madrid rival is a continuation of a tough start for the Azulones.

History is not too kind and also not going to be a friend to them as the home side have not beaten Atleti in the Diego Simeone era. The last victory for Getafe was back on November 6, 2011 at home. Gregorio Manzano was in charge and Getafe came out of with 3-2 victory, which would eventually lead to the sacking of Atlético coach.

Those days are long gone and Michel knows that he has to right the ship quickly as he currently has the team with the worst offensive output in the league (alongside Espanyol) with only one goal scored up to now.

He will also be missing injured players Erick Cabaco, Mauro Arambarri and Jakub Jankto for this match.

Atlético Madrid fans are extremely disappointed in the way that the team is performing in the early portion of the season. For them it is not enough that they are in second place behind Real Madrid, knowing that on paper they have a squad that is the strongest in Spanish football.

Los Colchoneros will be without João Felix as he will have to serve a one-match suspension after being sent off this weekend against Athletic Club.

There is a possibility that Simeone will give Luis Suárez a rest and bring in Argentine international Ángel Correa to give a bit more mobility to the attack up top. Keep in mind that Atleti will also have midweek play next week as they will have Champions League action then.

One player that could see more playing time is Frenchman Geoffrey Kondogbia, he was taken off this past weekend as he suffered a knock that did not allow him to continue. If the former Valencia man ends up not being able to make it, all signs would point to Mexican international Héctor Herrera getting the nod from Simeone after being productive in the middle last weekend.

Thomas Lemar is also injured and will miss out on this encounter that they must win in order to keep pace with Madrid.

Getafe probable XI: David Soria, Mathías Oliveira, Jorge Cuenca, Dakonam Djené, Damián Suárez; Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Vitolo, Carles Aleñá; Enes Ünal, Jaime Mata

Atlético Madrid probable XI: Jan Oblak , Mario Hermoso, José María Giménez, Stefan Savic; Koke, Renan Lodi, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Llorente, Kieran Trippier; Ángel Correa, Antoine Griezmann

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 38 Getafe Wins: 4 (19 goals) Atlético Madrid Wins: 26 (62 goals) Draws: 8