Hurricane Ian: Live Web Cams & Storm Chaser Streams for Florida Landfall

All eyes are on Hurricane Ian as the storm nears Florida and gets close to making landfall. Below are live radars to help you track the storm, along with live web cams from areas in the storm’s potential landfall path. Landfall is estimated to likely take place Wednesday evening, but conditions with hurricanes can change rapildy. Some webcams included in the story below will likely go down as the storm passes. The live radar feeds should stay online. The first section has live radar feeds and the second section has live webcams and storm chaser feeds. The third section has storm chaser streams.
Live Radar Feeds
WFAA has a live Ian tracker here or embedded below.
Hurricane Ian tracker: Latest Florida path, forecast, conditionsHurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on Florida's Southwest Coast late Wednesday and early Thursday. LATEST HURRICANE TRACKER AND FORECAST: wfaa.com/article/weather/hurricane-ian-tracker-strength-landfall-map-storm-surge-rain-wind-map/287-f9f38798-d537-432c-b587-63b8caea2d962022-09-27T14:13:34Z
LIVE: Tracking Hurricane Ian | NBC NewsWatch live satellite images and a forecast tracker as Hurricane Ian travels toward Cuba and Florida's west coast. » Subscribe to NBC News: nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: bit.ly/MoreNBCNews NBC News Digital is a collection of innovative and powerful news brands that deliver compelling, diverse and engaging news stories. NBC News Digital features NBCNews.com,…2022-09-26T12:23:42Z
Fox is also providing live coverage.
Hurricane Ian could make landfall as category 4 storm | LiveNOW from FOXSubscribe to LiveNOW from FOX! youtube.com/livenowfox?sub_confirmation=1 Where to watch LiveNOW from FOX: livenowfox.com/ Follow us @LiveNOWFOX on Twitter: twitter.com/livenowfox Raw and unfiltered. Watch a non-stop stream of breaking news, live events and stories across the nation. Limited commentary. No opinion. Experience LiveNOW from FOX.2022-09-27T20:21:23Z
Live Webcams as the Storm Nears Florida & Makes Landfall
🔴 LIVE Tampa Bay Florida Traffic Camera Scan 24/7Traffic camera scan of primary highways, bridges and major intersections around Tampa Bay Florida. I-4, I-275, I-75, SR-618, SR-60, Skyway Bridge, Courtney Campbell Causeway, Howard Frankland Bridge. Each camera scene holds for approximately 40 seconds. Not for official traffic information. Public domain camera source is FL DOT. *** Chat will be enabled after channel surpasses…2022-09-27T17:28:49Z
In this section, you’ll find live webcams and live streams as the hurricane nears Florida and makes landfall. The hurricane’s exact landfall location isn’t known, so some of these streams may show the landfall while others may not. The video above is from the YouTube channel Florida Traffic and shows a live scan of Tampa Bay traffic cams.
The same channel has provided another live stream of “Hurrican Ian Florida Traffic Cams” below. They note: “Audio is Tampa Bay NOAA weather radio.”
🔴 LIVE Hurricane Ian Florida Traffic CamsFlorida traffic cameras scans at areas of interest along Hurricane Ian's path along the SW coast of Florida. Audio is Tampa Bay NOAA weather radio. Camera list changes as conditions warrant as the storm moves north. Each camera scene holds for approximately 60 seconds. Not for official traffic information. Public domain camera source is FL…2022-09-27T17:28:05Z
The Fort Myers Beach Fishing Pier’s live stream is below.
Florida Live Beach Cam on Fort Myers Beach Fishing Pier at Pierside Bar and GrillFort Myers Beach, Florida Pier Cam at Pierside Grill overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. About Capeweather… Capeweather.com has provided accurate weather data to SWFL since 2005 with current conditions, radar, forecast, tropical weather and tide charts. A total of 16 live cameras spread across Southwest Florida can also be found on our site. Please take…2022-09-27T17:51:53Z
As of 12:30 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, September 28, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) provided a map of Ian’s projected path, which you can see via the link here. At that time, Ian was located 25.0N 18.9W, about 100 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. Maximum sustained winds were 120 mph and the storm was moving north-northeast or 15 degrees at 10 mph. The minimum central pressure was 953 MB or 28.14 inches.
Hurricane Track is providing live streams that show different locations in Florida as Ian nears. One stream is below and the channel is here.
Hurricane Ian Live Field Coverage – Part 3 – Sep 28, 2022Follow along as Mark Sudduth and Matt Clemons are in Florida to cover Hurricane Ian's impact on Florida. Follow along as they set up various cameras and other weather monitoring equipment in various parts of the Florida West Coast. Today they are setting up cameras along the west coast of Florida. Full access to the…2022-09-28T03:29:23Z
The NOAA noted at 12:30 a.m: “This general motion with a reduction in forward speed is forecast tonight and Wednesday, followed by a turn toward the north on Thursday.
On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to pass west of the Florida Keys within the next few hours, and approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday. The center of Ian is forecast to move over central Florida Wednesday night and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday.”
The NOAA noted that as of 12:30 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Ian was expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon or evening. The path keeps shifting, Orlando Sentinel reported, although landfall is still expected on the southwest coast. Areas under hurricane warnings included Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Polk, and Lake counties, Orlando Sentinel noted.
White Sands , Florida Beach Cam2Anna Maria Island , Holmes Beach, Florida White Sands Beach Cam22022-09-25T01:58:37Z
The YouTube channel Force 13 is providing live updates through an automated stream below.
Hurricane Ian Live Tracker | Hurricane Warnings in Cuba, Florida and Cayman Islands | Force ThirteenOur Automated stream is live tracking Ian as it traverses across the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico Support us by using all of our outlets below! ↓ Become a Channel Member ► youtube.com/forcethirteen/join Become a Patron ► patreon.com/forcethirteen View our Merchandise Store ► teespring.com/stores/force-thirteen Join our Discord Server ► discord.gg/forcethirteen Follow us on Facebook ►…2022-09-25T18:39:29Z
The Following Storm Chaser Streams Are Also Reporting
Jayjack Storm Trax is in Florida and reporting live. The YouTube channel is here. He’s periodically streaming live, and did so on Tuesday in the video below.
Hurricane Ian Positioning and Florida Tornado ChaseJoin this channel to get access to perks: youtube.com/channel/UC8QZ-OIqfWKek1CpMvs2O3g/join Visit the channel store for merchandise at: youtube.com/c/AaronJayjack/store2022-09-27T20:52:27Z
Reed Timmer is also in the area. His YouTube channel is here. Below is a live stream from earlier in the day on Tuesday.
LIVE HURRICANE IAN chase outer bands todayLive storm chase mode targeting tornado potential in the outer bands of Hurricane Ian. NHC forecast track shows landfall Wednesday evening near Sarasota FL2022-09-28T00:35:25Z
MesoHunter is also streaming on location in Florida. His YouTube channel is here. A pre-live-coverage video is below.
Hurricane Ian On Location Pre CoverageWanna stay entertained while advised? MesoHunter targets all appreciable severe weather events from convective to tropical while keeping his viewers advised with on location threat analysis and entertained with his militaristic chase style! Join this channel to get access to perks: youtube.com/channel/UCCbcwQgGkci3CRffdrCKFbg/join Rep the channel with exclusive Meso Merch my-store-cef0dc.creator-spring.com/ **COPYRIGHT Ⓒ MESOHUNTER** ***NOT FOR…2022-09-27T23:35:17Z
Chris FL Tornado is in the area. His YouTube channel is here. He’s also on Twitter and shared his plan in this video.
StormChaserIRL is in the area. His Twitch channel is here.
Another YouTube channel to follow is TwisterChasers. They have a live feed with updates on Ian below.
Hurricane Ian update: SW Florida.2022-09-28T00:31:28Z
Brandon Copic is also in the region. His YouTube channel is here. Below is a stream from early on Wednesday/late on Tuesday.
Hurricane Ian Tornado Threat – Southern FL – LIVE STORM CHASERLIVE Weather Channel covering a LIVE Storm Chaser out covering Hurricane Ian as it prepares to landfall in Florida. Main threat isn't expected until tomorrow, this stream is going to be used as a discussion as well as watching for the Tornado Potential. Superchats & Donations are GREATLY appreciated! It helps keep me on the…2022-09-28T03:25:29Z
Meteorologist Jock Williams is providing updates here.
You can also find updates from Live Storms Media on YouTube here. Below is a video from early Wednesday morning/late Tuesday night in Naples.
09-28-2022 Naples, FL – Hurricane Ian Begins – Torrential Rain – Winds***NOT FOR BROADCAST*** Contact Brett Adair with Live Storms Media to license. brett@livestormsmedia.com Bands of Hurricane Ian impacting portions of Naples area with torrential rain and high winds in the region. #Hurricane #Ian #FLwx2022-09-28T04:25:56Z
Storm chaser Vince Waelti is also providing updates. Below is a late-Tuesday-night update.
A MAJOR HURRICANE is Coming! Live Preparation Stream – Hurricane Ian Live Storm ChaserJoin this channel to get access to perks: youtube.com/channel/UCqSk-ojoH2rgAuYadPLJgJA/join Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and subscribe on YouTube. Social media links: seethestorm.com2022-09-28T03:01:08Z