Hurricane Ian: Live Web Cams & Storm Chaser Streams for Florida Landfall

All eyes are on Hurricane Ian as the storm nears Florida and gets close to making landfall. Below are live radars to help you track the storm, along with live web cams from areas in the storm’s potential landfall path. Landfall is estimated to likely take place Wednesday evening, but conditions with hurricanes can change rapildy. Some webcams included in the story below will likely go down as the storm passes. The live radar feeds should stay online. The first section has live radar feeds and the second section has live webcams and storm chaser feeds. The third section has storm chaser streams.

Live Radar Feeds

WFAA has a live Ian tracker here or embedded below.

Hurricane Ian tracker: Latest Florida path, forecast, conditions Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on Florida's Southwest Coast late Wednesday and early Thursday. LATEST HURRICANE TRACKER AND FORECAST: wfaa.com/article/weather/hurricane-ian-tracker-strength-landfall-map-storm-surge-rain-wind-map/287-f9f38798-d537-432c-b587-63b8caea2d96 2022-09-27T14:13:34Z

NBC News is also tracking Ian live in the video below.

LIVE: Tracking Hurricane Ian | NBC News Watch live satellite images and a forecast tracker as Hurricane Ian travels toward Cuba and Florida's west coast. » Subscribe to NBC News: nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: bit.ly/MoreNBCNews NBC News Digital is a collection of innovative and powerful news brands that deliver compelling, diverse and engaging news stories. NBC News Digital features NBCNews.com,… 2022-09-26T12:23:42Z

Fox is also providing live coverage.

Hurricane Ian could make landfall as category 4 storm | LiveNOW from FOX Subscribe to LiveNOW from FOX! youtube.com/livenowfox?sub_confirmation=1 Where to watch LiveNOW from FOX: livenowfox.com/ Follow us @LiveNOWFOX on Twitter: twitter.com/livenowfox Raw and unfiltered. Watch a non-stop stream of breaking news, live events and stories across the nation. Limited commentary. No opinion. Experience LiveNOW from FOX. 2022-09-27T20:21:23Z

Live Webcams as the Storm Nears Florida & Makes Landfall

🔴 LIVE Tampa Bay Florida Traffic Camera Scan 24/7 Traffic camera scan of primary highways, bridges and major intersections around Tampa Bay Florida. I-4, I-275, I-75, SR-618, SR-60, Skyway Bridge, Courtney Campbell Causeway, Howard Frankland Bridge. Each camera scene holds for approximately 40 seconds. Not for official traffic information. Public domain camera source is FL DOT. *** Chat will be enabled after channel surpasses… 2022-09-27T17:28:49Z

In this section, you’ll find live webcams and live streams as the hurricane nears Florida and makes landfall. The hurricane’s exact landfall location isn’t known, so some of these streams may show the landfall while others may not. The video above is from the YouTube channel Florida Traffic and shows a live scan of Tampa Bay traffic cams.

The same channel has provided another live stream of “Hurrican Ian Florida Traffic Cams” below. They note: “Audio is Tampa Bay NOAA weather radio.”

🔴 LIVE Hurricane Ian Florida Traffic Cams Florida traffic cameras scans at areas of interest along Hurricane Ian's path along the SW coast of Florida. Audio is Tampa Bay NOAA weather radio. Camera list changes as conditions warrant as the storm moves north. Each camera scene holds for approximately 60 seconds. Not for official traffic information. Public domain camera source is FL… 2022-09-27T17:28:05Z

The Fort Myers Beach Fishing Pier’s live stream is below.

Florida Live Beach Cam on Fort Myers Beach Fishing Pier at Pierside Bar and Grill Fort Myers Beach, Florida Pier Cam at Pierside Grill overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. About Capeweather… Capeweather.com has provided accurate weather data to SWFL since 2005 with current conditions, radar, forecast, tropical weather and tide charts. A total of 16 live cameras spread across Southwest Florida can also be found on our site. Please take… 2022-09-27T17:51:53Z

As of 12:30 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, September 28, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) provided a map of Ian’s projected path, which you can see via the link here. At that time, Ian was located 25.0N 18.9W, about 100 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. Maximum sustained winds were 120 mph and the storm was moving north-northeast or 15 degrees at 10 mph. The minimum central pressure was 953 MB or 28.14 inches.

You can view a series of Earthcam for on-the-ground streams, including EarthCamTampa, EarthCam St. Petersburg, EarthCam Port Charlotte, and EarthCam Naples.

Hurricane Track is providing live streams that show different locations in Florida as Ian nears. One stream is below and the channel is here.

Hurricane Ian Live Field Coverage – Part 3 – Sep 28, 2022 Follow along as Mark Sudduth and Matt Clemons are in Florida to cover Hurricane Ian's impact on Florida. Follow along as they set up various cameras and other weather monitoring equipment in various parts of the Florida West Coast. Today they are setting up cameras along the west coast of Florida. Full access to the… 2022-09-28T03:29:23Z

The NOAA noted at 12:30 a.m: “This general motion with a reduction in forward speed is forecast tonight and Wednesday, followed by a turn toward the north on Thursday.

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to pass west of the Florida Keys within the next few hours, and approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday. The center of Ian is forecast to move over central Florida Wednesday night and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday.”

The University of Tampa’s Vaughan Center Webcam is below.

A few more live cams of interest include: Southernmost Webcam in Key West, Surfcam Panama City, SurfCam Pensacola, SurfCam St. George Island, and live Duval Street.

The NOAA noted that as of 12:30 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Ian was expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon or evening. The path keeps shifting, Orlando Sentinel reported, although landfall is still expected on the southwest coast. Areas under hurricane warnings included Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Polk, and Lake counties, Orlando Sentinel noted.

Pelican Pete’s Waterfront Webcam in St. Petersburg is below.

Waterfront Webcam 2020-04-10T16:43:09Z

WFLA has live webcams you can see here.

The University of Tampa has a Riverfront Webcam live below.

The University of Tampa – Riverfront Live Webcam ut.edu/riverfrontcam/ 2022-08-25T20:47:01Z

SpectrumNews9 has multiple cameras here.

Fox13 Tampa Bay has multiple cameras here that update every minute.

Siesta Beach’s live webcam in Sarasota is here (the owner disabled embedding.) White Sands Beach Resort in Anna Maria Island, Florida, has a live pool camera you can watch below.

White Sands Beach Resort, Anna Maria Island, Florida – Live Pool Camera White Sands Beach Resort, Anna Maria Island, Florida – Live Pool Camera Anna Maria Island , Florida 2022-02-03T16:16:29Z

They also have a beach camera here:

White Sands – Anna Maria Island Florida Beach Camera White Sands Beach Resort Anna Maria Island , Florida, 24/7 Beach Camera, Catch the evening sunset 2022-08-29T21:50:04Z

And a second beach camera here:

White Sands , Florida Beach Cam2 Anna Maria Island , Holmes Beach, Florida White Sands Beach Cam2 2022-09-25T01:58:37Z

The YouTube channel Force 13 is providing live updates through an automated stream below.

Hurricane Ian Live Tracker | Hurricane Warnings in Cuba, Florida and Cayman Islands | Force Thirteen Our Automated stream is live tracking Ian as it traverses across the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico Support us by using all of our outlets below! ↓ Become a Channel Member ► youtube.com/forcethirteen/join Become a Patron ► patreon.com/forcethirteen View our Merchandise Store ► teespring.com/stores/force-thirteen Join our Discord Server ► discord.gg/forcethirteen Follow us on Facebook ►… 2022-09-25T18:39:29Z

The Following Storm Chaser Streams Are Also Reporting

Jayjack Storm Trax is in Florida and reporting live. The YouTube channel is here. He’s periodically streaming live, and did so on Tuesday in the video below.

Hurricane Ian Positioning and Florida Tornado Chase Join this channel to get access to perks: youtube.com/channel/UC8QZ-OIqfWKek1CpMvs2O3g/join Visit the channel store for merchandise at: youtube.com/c/AaronJayjack/store 2022-09-27T20:52:27Z

Reed Timmer is also in the area. His YouTube channel is here. Below is a live stream from earlier in the day on Tuesday.

LIVE HURRICANE IAN chase outer bands today Live storm chase mode targeting tornado potential in the outer bands of Hurricane Ian. NHC forecast track shows landfall Wednesday evening near Sarasota FL 2022-09-28T00:35:25Z

Colorado Weather Nut is streaming on Twitch.

MesoHunter is also streaming on location in Florida. His YouTube channel is here. A pre-live-coverage video is below.

Hurricane Ian On Location Pre Coverage Wanna stay entertained while advised? MesoHunter targets all appreciable severe weather events from convective to tropical while keeping his viewers advised with on location threat analysis and entertained with his militaristic chase style! Join this channel to get access to perks: youtube.com/channel/UCCbcwQgGkci3CRffdrCKFbg/join Rep the channel with exclusive Meso Merch my-store-cef0dc.creator-spring.com/ **COPYRIGHT Ⓒ MESOHUNTER** ***NOT FOR… 2022-09-27T23:35:17Z

Chris FL Tornado is in the area. His YouTube channel is here. He’s also on Twitter and shared his plan in this video.

the plan pic.twitter.com/o25BebHM8I — Chris FL Tornado (@ChrisFLTornado) September 28, 2022

StormChaserIRL is in the area. His Twitch channel is here.

Another YouTube channel to follow is TwisterChasers. They have a live feed with updates on Ian below.

Hurricane Ian update: SW Florida. 2022-09-28T00:31:28Z

Brandon Copic is also in the region. His YouTube channel is here. Below is a stream from early on Wednesday/late on Tuesday.

Hurricane Ian Tornado Threat – Southern FL – LIVE STORM CHASER LIVE Weather Channel covering a LIVE Storm Chaser out covering Hurricane Ian as it prepares to landfall in Florida. Main threat isn't expected until tomorrow, this stream is going to be used as a discussion as well as watching for the Tornado Potential. Superchats & Donations are GREATLY appreciated! It helps keep me on the… 2022-09-28T03:25:29Z

Meteorologist Jock Williams is providing updates here.

You can also find updates from Live Storms Media on YouTube here. Below is a video from early Wednesday morning/late Tuesday night in Naples.

09-28-2022 Naples, FL – Hurricane Ian Begins – Torrential Rain – Winds ***NOT FOR BROADCAST*** Contact Brett Adair with Live Storms Media to license. brett@livestormsmedia.com Bands of Hurricane Ian impacting portions of Naples area with torrential rain and high winds in the region. #Hurricane #Ian #FLwx 2022-09-28T04:25:56Z

Storm chaser Vince Waelti is also providing updates. Below is a late-Tuesday-night update.

A MAJOR HURRICANE is Coming! Live Preparation Stream – Hurricane Ian Live Storm Chaser Join this channel to get access to perks: youtube.com/channel/UCqSk-ojoH2rgAuYadPLJgJA/join Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and subscribe on YouTube. Social media links: seethestorm.com 2022-09-28T03:01:08Z

