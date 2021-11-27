How to Watch Indiana vs Purdue Old Oaken Bucket Game 2021 Online

The Purdue Boilermakers and Indiana Hoosiers will meet in the regular-season finale on Saturday, as they do battle for the Old Oaken Bucket Game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Indiana vs Purdue online:

Old Oaken Bucket Game 2021 Preview

The Purdue Boilermakers (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) return home on Saturday to play in the regular-season finale against their in-state rival Indiana Hoosiers in the annual Old Oaken Bucket Game.

The Boilermakers will be looking to pick up an eighth regular-season win for the first time since the 2006 season.

In their last game, Purdue pulled past Northwestern, 32-14, at Wrigley Field last Saturday.

The Boilermakers were led by fifth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell and junior wide receiver Milton Wright, who put on an offensive show.

O’Connell, who is ranked first in the Big Ten conference in completion percentage, threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns and became just the seventh QB in program history to record at least five 300-yard passing games in a season.

Wright had a career-best day against Northwestern with eight catches for 213 yards and three touchdown grabs.

Purdue junior wide receiver David Bell caught 12 balls for 101 yards. Bell, a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist (the award given to the nation’s most outstanding FBS receiver) has 87 receptions, 1,207 yards, and 5 touchdowns on the season, ranking fourth nationally in receiving yards per game and third in receptions per game.

The win was the Boilermakers’ fourth on the road this season – the most for the program since 1943.

Indiana comes into Saturday’s contest, looking to end their season on a high note after dropping their last seven games.

The Hoosiers have had season-long struggles on the offensive side of the ball, ranking last in the Big Ten with only 87 points scored in conference play (35 of those 87 points were put up against Maryland). Indiana ranks 121st out of 130 teams in scoring offense in the nation.

The injury bug has bitten the Hoosiers, with their quarterbacks in flux. Indiana’s QBs have combined to complete just over 50 percent of their passes on the season with only nine touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.

Redshirt junior Michael Penix Jr., who started the first five games this season before going down with an injury, has thrown for 939 yards, four TDs, and seven INTs.

The Hoosiers are coming off a 35-14 loss to Minnesota at home last Saturday, in which they allowed 35 unanswered points after scoring the game’s first touchdown.

True freshman QB Donaven McCulley rushed for a team-high 72 yards on 16 carries and was replaced by redshirt sophomore walk-on Grant Gremel, who threw his first college TD in the final minute of play.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen knows that a win by his Hoosiers would end a tough campaign on a positive note.

“It would be huge with all we have been through,” said Allen. “Sometimes when you are in it you don’t have a chance to take a step back and realize what you have been going through. It’s been challenging.

“So, getting a win would be massive for our program and for our players. I just want it for these guys. I want them to finish this way: to finish with a huge win and winning The Bucket would make us feel a whole lot different going into this offseason. So, yes, it is a big deal.”