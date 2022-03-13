How to Watch Iowa vs Purdue Big Ten Championship Online Free

Iowa (25-9) and Purdue (27-6) collide for the Big Ten title game on Sunday, March 13.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Iowa vs Purdue online:

Iowa vs Purdue Preview

Jordan Bohannon’s game-winning three-pointer launched Iowa into Sunday’s Big Ten title game for the first time since 2006. The Hawkeyes rallied to beat the Indiana Hoosiers 80-77 on Saturday in the semifinals.

No way! 😱 Jordan Bohannon drills the DEEP 3 to give @IowaHoops the lead before the buzzer.#B1Gtourney pic.twitter.com/gASXxdlwJ3 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 12, 2022

“Connor [McCaffery] did a great job of finding me,” Bohannon said according to The Gazette’s Mike Hlas. “I just tried to do what I’ve always done, be confident in late-game situations.”

The Hawkeyes have to make a quick turnaround from the euphoria in seeking a third conference tournament title on Sunday. Iowa will face Purdue Boilermakers that put away Michigan State 75-70. The Boilermakers maintained the lead most of the way and held off the Spartans’ rally attempts.

Jaden Ivey stepped up for the Boilermakers with 22 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

22 points (7-14 FG), 9 rebounds, 5 assists for Jaden Ivey today vs Michigan State! #Purdue pic.twitter.com/us1PAReXnP — Follow @FTB_VIDS (@FTB_VIDS) March 12, 2022

“I thought our guys, when they cut it to one, they really showed some grit, some character there to be able to make plays,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said according to Mike Carmin of the Lafayette Journal & Courier.

Purdue could get an ever closer one on Sunday with an Iowa team that shot its way back into the game against Indiana. Both Purdue-Iowa matchups in the regular season were decided by 10 points or less.

“We’ve been in close games, we lost some and we won some,” Purdue senior forward Trevion Williams said per Carmin. “At some point, you’ve got to figure it out. Down the stretch for us, it came down to not turning the ball over. But those little things, boxing out, making free throws at the end of the game, whatever the case may be, just doing those little things to help us get over the hump.”

Bohannon said he wants to get Iowa past one more hurdle per Hlas. He has a little more experience than anyone in college basketball — the most games played ever after his 177th game on Saturday per Hlas.

“From Game 1 to 177,” Bohannon said per Hlas, “I’ve tried to do the most I can to represent this jersey and represent those that came before me.”

“We have some chance to do something special here and everyone’s aware of that,” Bohannon added per Hlas. “We want to bring something back to Iowa City that hasn’t been done in a while.”