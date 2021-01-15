Dallas, Texas, Realtor Called Capitol Riots One of the ‘Best Days of My Life’: Feds

Jenna Ryan is a Dallas, Texas, realtor who took a private jet to the Capitol riot and called breaching the building “one of the best days of my life,” according to a criminal complaint.

On Twitter, Ryan says she’s with “Jenna Ryan Realty,” adding, “Dallas REAL ESTATE BROKER Who Flew a Private Jet to DC to March for Trump. #Patriots #HoldtheLine.”

She has railed at critics on social media and even tweeted about Texas secessionism. “MSM eat rocks. Haters suck lemons. I’m disgusted by your inaction. And 75 Million are behind me,” read one recent tweet. She also claimed, “There were people in the crowd telling everyone to ‘push’ their way in. They were herding people like cattle.”

However, authorities have now charged her with crimes, disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds and remaining in a restricted building.

“We just stormed the Capital. It was one of the best days of my life,” the complaint says she tweeted after the siege, misspelling the word Capitol. Her Twitter posts indicate that she supports President Donald Trump.

1. The Complaint Says Ryan Deleted a Facebook Live Video in Which She Said, ‘Life or Death…Here We Go’

According to the complaint, authorities uncovered a now-deleted Facebook live video taken by Ryan as she entered the Capitol building via the Rotunda entrance. The video was captured prior to deletion and reposted to YouTube for public viewing. The video shows Ryan in a large crowd attempting to walk through the entrance to the Capitol, which had visibly broken windows at the time.”

At the beginning of the live video, Ryan is heard stating, “we are going to f—ing go in here. Life or death, it doesn’t matter. Here we go,” as she approaches the top of the stairs in front of the columns immediately in front of the doors on the West side of the U.S. Capitol building, the complaint says.

By minute 08:45 of the video, “Ryan has made it to the front door of the building, clearly desecrated, with broken glass windows shattered, and security alarms sounding, as she yells ‘U-S-A! U-S-A!’ and ‘here we are, in the name of Jesus!'” says the complaint.

2. Ryan Is Accused of Touting Her Realty Business During the Riots & Says a Publisher Cancelled Her Self-Help Book

The complaint alleges that Ryan pitched her realtor skills during the riot.

“Ryan then turned on her rear facing camera–exposing her face– and stated, ‘y’all know who to hire for your realtor. Jenna Ryan for your realtor.’ Once inside the building among the crowd, Ryan is heard joining a chant ‘Fight for freedom! Fight for freedom!’ and yelling, ‘this is our house!’ At the end of the video, RYAN turns on her rear-facing camera again, showing her face inside the building,” says the complaint.

Authorities wrote that they also reviewed surveillance videos and found “multiple images that depict Ryan entering the Capitol building through the Rotunda door and attempting to walk through the crowds, consistent with their locations as captured in the other various videos described above. In addition, I identified one image of Ryan holding up her cell phone inside the Capitol building.”

This has to be one of my favorite photos. Who even took it? I was 11,000 feet in the air. https://t.co/xQLZgtwZ43 — dotJenna – Jenna Ryan Realty (@dotjenna) January 9, 2021

Ryan’s latest Twitter came January 12, when she retweeted a man’s post that read, “Sooo… was violently burning down police stations, murdering people, overtaking 6+ city blocks, and declaring an ‘autonomous zone’ in an American city not an insurrection? I’m confused as to how the definition shifts.”

That same day, she retweeted a story with the headline, “Hillary Clinton Calls For Total War On Trump Supporters.”

She also wrote, “Behold, I am coming soon! My reward is with me, and I will give to everyone according to what he has done. I am the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End. 22:21 #EndTimes #LastDays.”

Ryan retweeted the Hawaii GOP, which wrote, “Many Republicans and Trump supporters believe the Democratic Party, Big Tech, and Legacy Media are using this narrative as a pretext to consolidate power, de-platform voices, and suppress discussion or dissent.”

She also wrote, “All my haters will be THRILLED to know that my publisher cancelled my Self Help book that was due to be released in February 2021. I guess my name would not have fit at Target, Barnes & Noble and major outlets. Darn.”

3. Authorities Built Their Case Using Social Media Posts About Her Private Plane Trip

On January 05, 2021, a Facebook user named Brian Miller tagged Jennifer Leigh Ryan’s, a.k.a. Jenna Ryan’s, Facebook account, in a series of photographs from US Trinity Aviation in Denton, Texas.

According to open source information, the caption on the photographs noted, “We’re so excited! DC bound to #StopTheSteal.”

Here is a short preview of my upcoming story with Jenna Ryan, a self-described Patriot from DFW who went to the Capitol on Wednesday to protest. The full story airs Monday on Spectrum News 1 Texas. (PART 1/2) pic.twitter.com/Bd2XreiDL4 — Ashley Claster (@AshleyClaster) January 9, 2021

Ryan is the female circled in red in the photographs above, the complaint says. “After Miller’s post, on January 5, 2021, RYAN posted multiple videos on her Facebook account that appear to be taken on board a small private aircraft, on which she was traveling with others to Washington D.C.,” it adds.

She previously wrote on Twitter:

I was invited to go to Washington D.C. by a friend to witness the march. Unfortunately, what I believed to be a peaceful political march turned into a violent protest. I do not condone the violence that occurred on January 6, 2020, and I am truly heartbroken for the people who have lost their lives. Hatred and violence toward each other are not going to solve our country’s issues. As a nation, we need to come together Republican, Democrat and Independent and have an open and honest discussion about the issues in our country and resolve our issues in peace.

She claimed, “Also, I’ve been slandered in the following media: NY Post, Daily Mail, Inside Addition, The Guardian, NBC, Fox, The Dallas Morning News They’re calling me a terrorist and a white supremacist.”

4. Ryan Urged People to Use Her Realty if ‘Texas Secedes From the Union’ & Referred to Mike Pence as ‘Benedict Arnold’

First Video – Current Events – Word from HeavenFacebook cut vid short sorry! Song I mention in my podcast today: Sons & Daughters by Jason Upton https://youtu.be/SFSzqzkvcOA Photo Jan 6, 2020 in front of Supreme Court in Washington DC. 2021-01-10T18:09:22Z

On Twitter, Ryan wrote, “If Texas secedes from the Union and you need a Real Estate Agent near Dallas, my agents and I will take great care of you. Jenna Ryan Realty #patriotrealty #patriotrealestate #movetotexas #PatriotParty.”

Ryan added, “I have temporarily turned off retweeting of my tweets due to the crazy amount of hate I am receiving from the insane Left and lying media.”

Of Vice President Mike Pence, she tweeted, “Benedict Arnold.” In another tweet, she noted, “No time for trolls. Too busy lying around, eating Grubhub and waiting for the insurrection act to kick in.” She added, “I was preaching the word of God on the capital steps. I made it to the doorway, but then it was too squishy so I got out and chilled where it was less crowded.”

5. Ryan Referred to Storming the Capitol Before the Riots, the Complaint Says; the Storm Can Be a Well-Known QAnon Reference

On January 6, 2021, Ryan posted a video on her Facebook account that depicts her in a bathroom mirror stating, “We’re gonna go down and storm the capitol. They’re down there right now and that’s why we came and so that’s what we are going to do. So wish me luck.”

The storm is terminology used by those who follow the QAnon conspiracy theory movement. Ashli Babbitt, the pro-Trump woman from San Diego who was shot and killed by a Capitol police officer after breaching the Capitol had writte, “Nothing will stop us….they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light!”

“The Storm conspiracy features secret cabals, a child sex-trafficking ring led (in part) by the satanic Democratic Party, and of course, countless logical leaps and paranoid assumptions,” explained Intelligencer of the debunked QAnon conspiracies. Others who breached the Capitol have also been identified as Trump-supporting QAnon followers.

Subsequently, on January 6, 2021, Ryan “posted a 21-minute Facebook Live video on her Facebook account, of her and a group walking towards the U.S. Capitol building,” the complaint says.

“Ryan posted photographs of herself at the U.S. Capitol building grounds to her social media accounts, including Facebook and Twitter. Of particular note is an image Ryan posted of herself to her Twitter account, which depicts Ryan in front of a broken window at the U.S. Capitol building, with the caption ‘Window at The capital [sic]. And if the news doesn’t stop lying about us we’re going to come after their studios next…'”

