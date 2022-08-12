Jeremy Linton, FBI Agent: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jeremy Linton is a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

A copy of the warrant authorizing a search for former President Donald Trump’s personal residence, printed in full by the conservative site Breitbart, says FBI special agent Jeremy Linton is the FBI agent who signed it.

Other news sites have blacked out the special agent’s name.

Here’s what you need to know:

1.

The controversial warrant was released to the public on August 12, 2022, after former President Donald Trump did not object.

It says, in part,

The locations to be searched include the ‘45 Office,’ all storage rooms, and all other rooms or areas within the premises used or available to be used by FPOTUS and his staff and in which boxes or documents could be stored, including all structures or buildings on the estate.

FPOTUS means former former President of the United States.

The warrant indicates that more than 20 boxes were taken from Trump’s resident, including photos, classified government materials and a handwritten note.

2. Linton Worked on a January 6 Investigation

In a court affidavit charging a man named Tommy Frederick Allan in connection with January 6, Linton explained,

On January 6, 2021, your affiant, Jeremy Linton, was on duty and performing my official duties as a Special Agent for the FBI. I am currently assisting with the investigation of criminal activity in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The affidavit continued, “As a federal agent, I am authorized to investigate violations of laws in the United States, and as a law enforcement officer

I am authorized to execute warrants issued under the authority of the United States.”

That affidavit accuses Allen of entering the Senate chamber on January 6. The court documents accuse Allen of taking a Senate flag.

“I observed ALLAN standing between the Presiding Officer’s desk and the desk of the Journal Clerk, Parliamentarian, Legislative Clerk and Assistant Secretary of the Senate (hereinafter the ‘FRONT DESK’) as shown in IMAGE-4, using his right hand to grab white papers laid out near the corner of the FRONT DESK,” Linton’s affidavit reads. It was based on Linton’s review of video.

You can read the affidavit in full here.

He was accused of taking documents from the desk of Senate leader Mitch McConnell.

3. Linton Has Worked for the FBI Since 2014

In the court affidavit in the January 6 investigation, Linton provided some details of his background.

“Specifically, I have been a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) since 2014,” he wrote.

4. Trump Has Called the Allegations a ‘Hoax’ & Referred to ‘Sleazy People Involved’

Trump has gone on the offense using his Truth Social platform.

“Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a Hoax, two Impeachments were a Hoax, the Mueller investigation was a Hoax, and much more. Same sleazy people involved,” he wrote.

“Why wouldn’t the FBI allow the inspection of areas at Mar-a-Lago with our lawyer’s, or others, present. Made them wait outside in the heat, wouldn’t let them get even close – said ‘ABSOLUTELY NOT.’ Planting information anyone? Reminds me of a Christofer [sic] Steele Dossier!”

Trump added: “Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents.”

5. FBI Director Christopher Wray has Defended His Agents

As tensions rise following the Trump search, and with news that an armed man attempted to breach an FBI headquarters in Ohio, FBI Director Christopher Wray fought back against criticism of his agents.

Ricky Shiffer, a Trump supporter who had telegraphed his intentions on Truth Social, was later shot and killed during a standoff with police.

Wray released a statement after the incident that read,