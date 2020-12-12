Trump Supporters Blow Shofars at Jericho March: See Video & Photos

During the MAGA Trump marches on Saturday, December 12, another march was also taking place in support of President Donald Trump. Called the Jericho March, this event included prayer and a time for Trump supporters to blow shofars. You can see photos and a video below.

The Jericho March Included Supporters’ Blowing Shofars

#DanielLee, are you jealous? This man blows the Shofar better than you. https://t.co/u2mzPCcQgO — Karen Christensen (@KarenChristensn) December 12, 2020

The Jericho March started at the National Mall at 12 p.m. Eastern, and also took place simultaneously at state capitals in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, according to the march’s official Twitter account. You can see a video of one of the speakers blowing a shofar above.

The Jericho March’s event included calling on attendees to blow shofars in the hope of “collapsing” the walls around Trump getting a second presidency, similar to the teaching of shofars causing the walls of Jericho to collapse, Daily Beast reported. After blowing the shofars, attendees planned to march to the National Mall.

Arina Grossu, a co-founder of the Jericho March, told Daily Beast that she had a vision of Trump supporters praying at state capitals.

A Double Shofar

For America & Trump !

That's Love ♡¡ pic.twitter.com/0kvFFD4SU7 — brad evans (@bradevans252) December 12, 2020

According to the event’s website:

Jericho Marches simultaneously taking place around the U.S. Capitol, Supreme Court, and Department of Justice with prayers for the walls of corruption and election fraud to fall down. Shofars will be blown at 9:30AM.

According to Wikipedia, a shofar is an ancient musical horn, typically made of a ram’s horn, used for Jewish religious practices.

The Shofars Were Inspired By a Bible Verse about Jericho and Joshua

CBN reported that the event based blowing the shofars on a verse in the Bible that reads: “But the Lord said to Joshua, ‘See, I have handed Jericho over to you, with its king and the valiant warriors. And you shall march around the city, all the men of war circling the city once.'”

However, not every person agrees with the march’s interpretation. Rod Dreher, a conservative orthodox Christian, watched the event live and shared his thoughts on Twitter. He’s written a number of books, including The Benedict Option and Live Not By Lies.

At one point he tweeted that he didn’t vote for Biden and his Orthodox parish has members who voted for Trump and members who voted for Biden. “I did not vote for Biden, but I *resent* these ppl trying to turn us against each other over politics,” he wrote.

Dreher said a speaker at the event addressed the question of blowing a shofar on the Sabbath.

He wrote: “There’s some large guy onstage at the DC rally named ‘Shofar So Great’ (https://shofarsogreat.com/about-us/) claiming to be an Orthodox Jew who says his rabbi in Israel gave him permission to break Shabbat to support Donald Trump and blow the shofar at the Jericho March.”

There's some large guy onstage at the DC rally named "Shofar So Great" (https://t.co/rB4DIPCf1r) claiming to be an Orthodox Jew who says his rabbi in Israel gave him permission to break Shabbat to support Donald Trump and blow the shofar at the Jericho March. — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) December 12, 2020

“Now he’s blowing the Trump Shofar,” he tweeted next.

Dreher later tweeted: “A pastor onstage comparing Trump supporters to Israelites about to cross the Red Sea. Pharaoh’s army is coming, but just you wait. ‘God is about to do something in this country that is going to take the threats we’re dealing with and put it [sic] down.'”

Earlier he tweeted about how some things he saw simply didn’t match his own beliefs. He wrote: “To be clear, I believe in the power of exorcism. That’s why it infuriates me to see it deployed on behalf of Donald Trump’s political ambitions (or any candidates). It’s profaning what is sacred. It’s using something holy to literally demonize those who don’t side w/Trump.”

CBN reported that the Jericho March was also called: “Let the Church ROAR.”

